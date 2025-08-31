Connect with us

The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Hundred

The men’s final of The Hundred will be played today at Lord’s, where defending champions Oval Invincibles face Trent Rockets in a much-anticipated showdown.

The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.

Their squad has shown consistency throughout the tournament, blending experience with emerging talent.

The team is also set to benefit from the late arrival of Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who made a last-minute dash to London and could play a key role with his 20-ball quota.

The Rockets booked their place in the final after their eliminator against Northern Superchargers was washed out, progressing on the basis of their higher league finish. Despite the unconventional route, they remain confident of upsetting the reigning champions.

Weather conditions are expected to be a factor, with rain having disrupted matches earlier in the week, though contingency plans are in place to ensure a result.

The Invincibles will look to cement their status as the competition’s dominant force, while the Rockets aim to spoil the party and lift the trophy for the first time since 2022.

Fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from 9pm tonight, Sunday August 31, to watch the match live.

International Sports

The Hundred: Southern Brave clinch fourth spot in thrilling finish

Published

2 days ago

on

August 29, 2025

By

Southern Brave claimed the fourth spot in the table in dramatic fashion, defeating Welsh Fire in the last group-stage match of The Hundred on Thursday.

Welsh Fire had a chance to leap into fourth place with a win, but Southern Brave—powered by a vintage knock from Jason Roy and a late surge with bat and ball from Craig Overton—secured the win to end their campaign on a high.

Electing to field first, Welsh Fire made early inroads, reducing Brave to 10 for 2 inside the first 14 balls. However, Roy counterattacked with characteristic aggression, smashing successive sixes and racing to a 50 off 30 balls. His blistering 70 off 39 anchored the innings, despite being eventually undone by David Payne (2 for 17).

Leus du Plooy chipped in with 30 off 21, but it was the late fireworks from Overton and Jordan Thompson that propelled Brave to a competitive 167 for 7.

In response, Overton delivered a dream opening spell, removing two batters in his first five balls—including the key wicket of Steve Smith, brilliantly caught by Roy at extra cover. Fire stumbled to 24 for 3 after the Powerplay, and when captain Tom Abell fell with 117 still needed from 59 balls, the chase looked improbable.

But Tom Kohler-Cadmore and young talent Ben Kellaway reignited hopes, combining for a thrilling 81-run stand off just 39 deliveries. Both batters showcased fearless hitting, with Kohler-Cadmore clubbing successive sixes and Kellaway matching him stroke for stroke.

With 36 needed from the final 20 balls, Brave turned to seamers Tymal Mills and Thompson, who executed their death overs with clinical precision—delivering yorkers and deceptive slower balls.

Despite a no-ball and a six that swung momentum back to Fire, Thompson held his nerve. He bowled Kohler-Cadmore—who top-scored with 84 off 46—leaving Fire needing seven off the last two deliveries. A pinpoint yorker sealed the win for Brave.

Craig Overton, named Meerkat Match Hero, said afterward: “It was great to get across the line; we haven’t quite put in the performances this year so it’s good to finish with a win. It was about doing the basics; it swung a bit and the way the boys finished off was great.

“The boys have been awesome; the group has been similar for the last three of four years and it’s nice to get back together. We didn’t quite perform how we would have wanted but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Eliminator Clash: Northern Superchargers to Face Trent Rockets on Saturday

Cricket fans are in for a thrilling knockout as Northern Superchargers take on Trent Rockets in the Eliminator of The Hundred tomorrow, Saturday at 9:30 PM Kabul time.

The high-stakes match will determine who moves forward to challenge for the title, and Afghan fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.

 

 
 
International Sports

The Hundred: Phoenix outclass Originals with seven-wicket win

In the earlier match, Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.

Published

6 days ago

on

August 25, 2025

By

phoenix cricket hundred

In Sunday’s opening fixture of The Hundred Men’s Competition, Welsh Fire fell short against Trent Rockets in Cardiff. However, it was the evening showdown at Emirates Old Trafford that stole the spotlight.

Birmingham Phoenix delivered a convincing performance to beat the Manchester Originals by seven wickets.

Set an achievable target of 110, Phoenix chased it down in just 83 balls, finishing at 113 for 3.

Ben Duckett anchored the chase with 49 not out off 38 balls, while Joe Clarke struck a rapid 40 off 21. Together they forged a 72-run stand from 45 balls that sealed victory with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Originals struggled on a slow pitch, limping to 109 for 7 despite a strong start from Heinrich Klaasen’s 34 off 35 balls.

Reflecting on his batting after the match, Clarke said: “I feel in good rhythm and have good confidence, so it was nice to contribute to a win… It was nice to be out there in the middle with him [Duckett].”

Earlier, in Cardiff, the Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.

Chasing a target of 151, the Rockets finished at 152 for 7 in 19.4 overs. Veteran batter Joe Root starred with a composed 64* and was named Player of the Match.

Speaking after the match, he said that the match got a bit tense. “We played well for the majority of the game.”

This crucial victory not only boosted the Rockets but also sealed their spot in the top three – guaranteeing them a place in the knockout stages alongside Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers.

With just a few group-stage fixtures remaining, every match is critical. The Sunday results intensified the race for elimination-stage spots, as teams jostle for positioning and net run-rate advantage.

Monday, August 25, will see Oval Invincibles take on London Spirit. This match will be broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television from 9.30 pm.

International Sports

The Hundred men’s race to the final: Teams battle for playoff spots

With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points.

Published

1 week ago

on

August 24, 2025

By

Mens Hundred

The 2025 men’s competition of The Hundred is entering its thrilling final stretch, with several teams battling for a spot in the playoffs.

With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points. Fans can expect high-intensity clashes as sides aim to secure their positions before the Eliminator and final.

Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have been among the most consistent sides, demonstrating strong batting depth and disciplined bowling while Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, and London Spirit are fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive, making the last few fixtures crucial for their campaigns.

Teams like Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, and Manchester Originals still have an outside chance but face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

The remaining matches also offer opportunities for standout players to make a mark ahead of the playoffs. Young talents and experienced campaigners alike will be under the spotlight, with strong individual performances potentially changing the fate of their teams in these decisive games.

How it works:

Each team plays eight group matches.

The top team goes straight to the final at Lord’s on 31 August.

The second and third teams play an Eliminator at The Kia Oval on 30 August, with the winner advancing to the final.

Teams finishing fourth to eighth are eliminated.

Remaining matches:

Sunday, August 24

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets – from 5:30 pm Kabul time

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix –  from 9:00 pm Kabul time

Monday, August 25

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit – from 9:30 pm Kabul time

Tuesday, August 26

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – from 9:30 pm Kabul time

Wednesday, August 27

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix – 9:30 pm Kabul time

Thursday, August 28

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire – 9:30 pm Kabul time

Saturday, August 30

Eliminator – 9 pm Kabul time

Sunday, August 31

Final – 9 pm Kabul time

Teams in strong positions:

Oval Invincibles are guaranteed at least an Eliminator spot. A win against London Spirit could secure them a place in the final, thanks to their strong net run-rate.

Northern Superchargers are also through to the knockouts. A win over Originals could take them straight to the final, depending on results elsewhere.

Trent Rockets need just one win from their two remaining games to reach the knockouts but could still qualify with two losses, depending on other results and net run-rate. A win over Fire would eliminate teams ranked fourth to eighth.

Teams needing help:

Southern Brave and London Spirit each need a win in their final game and favorable results from other matches. Net run-rate could decide who advances.

Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, and Welsh Fire must win both remaining games and rely on unlikely results from higher-ranked teams, with net run-rate likely determining their fate.

Net run-rate explained:

Net run-rate (NRR) decides positions when teams are tied on points.

Run-rate = average runs scored per over.

Net run-rate = your team’s run-rate minus the opposition’s run-rate.

Example: Team A scores 200 in 100 balls (run-rate 2) vs Team B scoring 100 in 100 balls (run-rate 1) → Team A NRR = +1, Team B NRR = −1.

If a team is bowled out before 100 balls, run-rate is calculated based on the full 100 balls.

Fan Zone:

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television today, Sunday August 24, from 5:30 pm Kabul time to watch the matches live.

