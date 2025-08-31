The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets

The men’s final of The Hundred will be played today at Lord’s, where defending champions Oval Invincibles face Trent Rockets in a much-anticipated showdown.

The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.

Their squad has shown consistency throughout the tournament, blending experience with emerging talent.

The team is also set to benefit from the late arrival of Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who made a last-minute dash to London and could play a key role with his 20-ball quota.

The Rockets booked their place in the final after their eliminator against Northern Superchargers was washed out, progressing on the basis of their higher league finish. Despite the unconventional route, they remain confident of upsetting the reigning champions.

Weather conditions are expected to be a factor, with rain having disrupted matches earlier in the week, though contingency plans are in place to ensure a result.

The Invincibles will look to cement their status as the competition’s dominant force, while the Rockets aim to spoil the party and lift the trophy for the first time since 2022.

Fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from 9pm tonight, Sunday August 31, to watch the match live.