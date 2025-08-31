International Sports
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.
The men’s final of The Hundred will be played today at Lord’s, where defending champions Oval Invincibles face Trent Rockets in a much-anticipated showdown.
The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.
Their squad has shown consistency throughout the tournament, blending experience with emerging talent.
The team is also set to benefit from the late arrival of Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who made a last-minute dash to London and could play a key role with his 20-ball quota.
The Rockets booked their place in the final after their eliminator against Northern Superchargers was washed out, progressing on the basis of their higher league finish. Despite the unconventional route, they remain confident of upsetting the reigning champions.
Weather conditions are expected to be a factor, with rain having disrupted matches earlier in the week, though contingency plans are in place to ensure a result.
The Invincibles will look to cement their status as the competition’s dominant force, while the Rockets aim to spoil the party and lift the trophy for the first time since 2022.
Fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from 9pm tonight, Sunday August 31, to watch the match live.
International Sports
The Hundred: Southern Brave clinch fourth spot in thrilling finish
Southern Brave claimed the fourth spot in the table in dramatic fashion, defeating Welsh Fire in the last group-stage match of The Hundred on Thursday.
Welsh Fire had a chance to leap into fourth place with a win, but Southern Brave—powered by a vintage knock from Jason Roy and a late surge with bat and ball from Craig Overton—secured the win to end their campaign on a high.
Electing to field first, Welsh Fire made early inroads, reducing Brave to 10 for 2 inside the first 14 balls. However, Roy counterattacked with characteristic aggression, smashing successive sixes and racing to a 50 off 30 balls. His blistering 70 off 39 anchored the innings, despite being eventually undone by David Payne (2 for 17).
Leus du Plooy chipped in with 30 off 21, but it was the late fireworks from Overton and Jordan Thompson that propelled Brave to a competitive 167 for 7.
In response, Overton delivered a dream opening spell, removing two batters in his first five balls—including the key wicket of Steve Smith, brilliantly caught by Roy at extra cover. Fire stumbled to 24 for 3 after the Powerplay, and when captain Tom Abell fell with 117 still needed from 59 balls, the chase looked improbable.
But Tom Kohler-Cadmore and young talent Ben Kellaway reignited hopes, combining for a thrilling 81-run stand off just 39 deliveries. Both batters showcased fearless hitting, with Kohler-Cadmore clubbing successive sixes and Kellaway matching him stroke for stroke.
With 36 needed from the final 20 balls, Brave turned to seamers Tymal Mills and Thompson, who executed their death overs with clinical precision—delivering yorkers and deceptive slower balls.
Despite a no-ball and a six that swung momentum back to Fire, Thompson held his nerve. He bowled Kohler-Cadmore—who top-scored with 84 off 46—leaving Fire needing seven off the last two deliveries. A pinpoint yorker sealed the win for Brave.
Craig Overton, named Meerkat Match Hero, said afterward: “It was great to get across the line; we haven’t quite put in the performances this year so it’s good to finish with a win. It was about doing the basics; it swung a bit and the way the boys finished off was great.
Eliminator Clash: Northern Superchargers to Face Trent Rockets on Saturday
Cricket fans are in for a thrilling knockout as Northern Superchargers take on Trent Rockets in the Eliminator of The Hundred tomorrow, Saturday at 9:30 PM Kabul time.
The high-stakes match will determine who moves forward to challenge for the title, and Afghan fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Television.
International Sports
The Hundred: Phoenix outclass Originals with seven-wicket win
In the earlier match, Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.
In Sunday’s opening fixture of The Hundred Men’s Competition, Welsh Fire fell short against Trent Rockets in Cardiff. However, it was the evening showdown at Emirates Old Trafford that stole the spotlight.
Birmingham Phoenix delivered a convincing performance to beat the Manchester Originals by seven wickets.
Set an achievable target of 110, Phoenix chased it down in just 83 balls, finishing at 113 for 3.
Ben Duckett anchored the chase with 49 not out off 38 balls, while Joe Clarke struck a rapid 40 off 21. Together they forged a 72-run stand from 45 balls that sealed victory with 17 balls to spare.
Earlier, the Originals struggled on a slow pitch, limping to 109 for 7 despite a strong start from Heinrich Klaasen’s 34 off 35 balls.
Reflecting on his batting after the match, Clarke said: “I feel in good rhythm and have good confidence, so it was nice to contribute to a win… It was nice to be out there in the middle with him [Duckett].”
Earlier, in Cardiff, the Trent Rockets edged out Welsh Fire by three wickets, securing a tense win with just one ball to spare.
Chasing a target of 151, the Rockets finished at 152 for 7 in 19.4 overs. Veteran batter Joe Root starred with a composed 64* and was named Player of the Match.
Speaking after the match, he said that the match got a bit tense. “We played well for the majority of the game.”
This crucial victory not only boosted the Rockets but also sealed their spot in the top three – guaranteeing them a place in the knockout stages alongside Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers.
With just a few group-stage fixtures remaining, every match is critical. The Sunday results intensified the race for elimination-stage spots, as teams jostle for positioning and net run-rate advantage.
Monday, August 25, will see Oval Invincibles take on London Spirit. This match will be broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television from 9.30 pm.
International Sports
The Hundred men’s race to the final: Teams battle for playoff spots
With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points.
The 2025 men’s competition of The Hundred is entering its thrilling final stretch, with several teams battling for a spot in the playoffs.
With only a few group matches remaining, every game has significant implications for the knockout race, and net run-rate could prove decisive for teams level on points. Fans can expect high-intensity clashes as sides aim to secure their positions before the Eliminator and final.
Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have been among the most consistent sides, demonstrating strong batting depth and disciplined bowling while Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, and London Spirit are fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive, making the last few fixtures crucial for their campaigns.
Teams like Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, and Manchester Originals still have an outside chance but face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.
The remaining matches also offer opportunities for standout players to make a mark ahead of the playoffs. Young talents and experienced campaigners alike will be under the spotlight, with strong individual performances potentially changing the fate of their teams in these decisive games.
How it works:
Each team plays eight group matches.
The top team goes straight to the final at Lord’s on 31 August.
The second and third teams play an Eliminator at The Kia Oval on 30 August, with the winner advancing to the final.
Teams finishing fourth to eighth are eliminated.
Remaining matches:
Sunday, August 24
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets – from 5:30 pm Kabul time
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix – from 9:00 pm Kabul time
Monday, August 25
Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit – from 9:30 pm Kabul time
Tuesday, August 26
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – from 9:30 pm Kabul time
Wednesday, August 27
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix – 9:30 pm Kabul time
Thursday, August 28
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire – 9:30 pm Kabul time
Saturday, August 30
Eliminator – 9 pm Kabul time
Sunday, August 31
Final – 9 pm Kabul time
Teams in strong positions:
Oval Invincibles are guaranteed at least an Eliminator spot. A win against London Spirit could secure them a place in the final, thanks to their strong net run-rate.
Northern Superchargers are also through to the knockouts. A win over Originals could take them straight to the final, depending on results elsewhere.
Trent Rockets need just one win from their two remaining games to reach the knockouts but could still qualify with two losses, depending on other results and net run-rate. A win over Fire would eliminate teams ranked fourth to eighth.
Teams needing help:
Southern Brave and London Spirit each need a win in their final game and favorable results from other matches. Net run-rate could decide who advances.
Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, and Welsh Fire must win both remaining games and rely on unlikely results from higher-ranked teams, with net run-rate likely determining their fate.
Net run-rate explained:
Net run-rate (NRR) decides positions when teams are tied on points.
Run-rate = average runs scored per over.
Net run-rate = your team’s run-rate minus the opposition’s run-rate.
Example: Team A scores 200 in 100 balls (run-rate 2) vs Team B scoring 100 in 100 balls (run-rate 1) → Team A NRR = +1, Team B NRR = −1.
If a team is bowled out before 100 balls, run-rate is calculated based on the full 100 balls.
Fan Zone:
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television today, Sunday August 24, from 5:30 pm Kabul time to watch the matches live.
Afghanistan excluded from 2025 SCO Summit amid regional concerns
UN experts urge Pakistan to halt Afghan refugee deportations
Hundreds of Afghans return from Pakistan via Angoor Adda
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
31 August: Anniversary of the Final Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Afghanistan
Sadaqat FC crowned champions of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call to Kabul to curb TTP discussed
Saar: Forced deportations from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Reason behind Pakistani airstrike on Nangarhar discussed
Saar: Discussion on IEA’s economic outlook for next five years
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
ATN celebrates 20 years of service and commitment to the Afghan people
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
-
Regional4 days ago
China’s Xi to welcome Putin, Modi in grand show of solidarity
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation completes deep well project at Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border
-
World4 days ago
Reuters and AP journalists killed in Gaza strike were not ‘a target,’ an Israeli military spokesperson says
-
Latest News4 days ago
US court blocks 9/11 victims’ bid for Afghanistan’s frozen funds
-
World3 days ago
Trump holds Gaza policy meeting with Tony Blair and Jared Kushner
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Importance of Japan’s relations with Afghanistan discussed