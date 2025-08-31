31 August: Anniversary of the Final Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has commemorated 31 August as the anniversary of the withdrawal of the last American soldier from the country, describing it as a “proud and historic” milestone for the Afghan nation.

In a statement issued on this occasion, Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said: “31 August symbolizes victory and represents the tangible outcome of years of sacrifice and struggle by the Afghan people.”

Fitrat stressed that the day sends a powerful message to future generations — that whenever Afghans stand united, no foreign occupier can remain indefinitely.

He added that the departure of U.S. and NATO forces was proof of the Afghan people’s determination to safeguard their independence and freedom. “Once again, the Afghan nation proved that this land is unconquerable, and our people are willing to sacrifice their lives and wealth for the defense of their soil,” he said.

The date marks the end of a 20-year war led by the United States, culminating on 31 August 2021 when the last foreign forces left Afghanistan.