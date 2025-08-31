Hundreds of Afghans return from Pakistan via Angoor Adda

Hundreds of Afghan families have crossed back into Afghanistan from Pakistan through the Angoor Adda border in Lower South Waziristan, according to local officials.

According to Pakistani sources, the operation is being supervised by the district administration with support from the Frontier Corps KP (South), police and other departments.

Officials said families were moving through the crossing in phases, with shelters, meals, drinking water and electricity arranged at the border point. Temporary accommodation has also been provided at Agri Park Wana, where tents and bedding are available.

Security forces have been deployed heavily at both sites to regulate the flow of people and maintain order.

Deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman said vehicles carrying Afghan families were lined up at the gate in an organised way, with every effort being made to ensure they departed with dignity.

The returns through Angoor Adda are part of a much wider movement of Afghans out of Pakistan.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 1.2 million Afghans have already been forced to return from Pakistan and Iran this year, with the figure expected to rise to around 3 million by the end of 2025.

Pakistan hosts more than 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees, while Iran is home to even larger numbers.

UNHCR and other UN bodies have raised alarm over the scale and speed of repatriations.