UN experts urge Pakistan to halt Afghan refugee deportations
The deportations fall under Pakistan's "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan" and now extend to Afghans holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.
United Nations human rights experts have urged Pakistan to suspend its planned deportation of Afghan refugees, scheduled to begin on September 1, 2025, warning that the policy violates international law and places returnees at grave risk.
The deportations fall under Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” and now extend to Afghans holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. Many of these refugees have lived in Pakistan for decades, with some born in the country.
The experts described the move as a clear breach of the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning people to territories where they could face persecution, torture, or other serious harm. “Non-refoulement is not optional,” the UN experts said in a joint statement.
Citing UNHCR’s 2023 Guidance Note on the International Protection Needs of People Fleeing Afghanistan, the experts stressed that forced returns remain unsafe given the humanitarian and human rights situation.
Afghanistan is still facing mass displacement, with more than three million people uprooted. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable due to sweeping restrictions, including bans on secondary education, curbs on employment, and limitations on movement without a male guardian.
While acknowledging Pakistan’s decades-long role in hosting millions of Afghan refugees, the experts called for increased international assistance to ease the burden.
Rights groups have raised alarm over the policy’s implementation.
Amnesty International documented more than 750,000 forced deportations from Pakistan by March 2025, citing racial profiling, arbitrary arrests, and harassment of refugees.
Afghanistan excluded from 2025 SCO Summit amid regional concerns
Despite Afghanistan's central role in regional security, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not been invited to attend.
The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is being held from Sunday, 31 August in Tianjin, China, with leaders set to discuss regional cooperation, sustainable development, security and stability, multilateralism, and China’s “Five Common Homes” initiative promoting peace, unity, and good neighborliness.
Despite Afghanistan’s central role in regional security, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not been invited to attend.
The exclusion reflects continued concerns among SCO members about the threat of domestic and cross-border militant groups since the IEA’s return to power in 2021.
Recent talks in Kabul between officials from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan’s foreign ministry underlined these anxieties, with discussions dominated by worries over extremist activity.
Afghan officials had hoped for recognition and greater dialogue, but their expectations from the meeting were left unmet.
Russia and China both maintain working-level ties with the Islamic Emirate, yet Afghanistan remains absent from formal multilateral forums like the SCO.
Analysts suggest the exclusion stems from U.S. pressure within the UN Security Council, which has restricted the travel of senior Afghan officials.
Examples include the cancellation of Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to Islamabad and India’s successful effort to block his participation in a meeting in New Delhi.
As SCO leaders gather in Tianjin, Afghanistan’s absence once again highlights the geopolitical tensions surrounding its future role in regional security and counterterrorism cooperation.
Hundreds of Afghans return from Pakistan via Angoor Adda
Pakistan hosts more than 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees, while Iran is home to even larger numbers.
Hundreds of Afghan families have crossed back into Afghanistan from Pakistan through the Angoor Adda border in Lower South Waziristan, according to local officials.
According to Pakistani sources, the operation is being supervised by the district administration with support from the Frontier Corps KP (South), police and other departments.
Officials said families were moving through the crossing in phases, with shelters, meals, drinking water and electricity arranged at the border point. Temporary accommodation has also been provided at Agri Park Wana, where tents and bedding are available.
Security forces have been deployed heavily at both sites to regulate the flow of people and maintain order.
Deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman said vehicles carrying Afghan families were lined up at the gate in an organised way, with every effort being made to ensure they departed with dignity.
The returns through Angoor Adda are part of a much wider movement of Afghans out of Pakistan.
According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 1.2 million Afghans have already been forced to return from Pakistan and Iran this year, with the figure expected to rise to around 3 million by the end of 2025.
Pakistan hosts more than 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees, while Iran is home to even larger numbers.
UNHCR and other UN bodies have raised alarm over the scale and speed of repatriations.
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.
The men’s final of The Hundred will be played today at Lord’s, where defending champions Oval Invincibles face Trent Rockets in a much-anticipated showdown.
The Invincibles, who topped the group stage, are chasing a third consecutive title and enter the final as favourites.
Their squad has shown consistency throughout the tournament, blending experience with emerging talent.
The team is also set to benefit from the late arrival of Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who made a last-minute dash to London and could play a key role with his 20-ball quota.
The Rockets booked their place in the final after their eliminator against Northern Superchargers was washed out, progressing on the basis of their higher league finish. Despite the unconventional route, they remain confident of upsetting the reigning champions.
Weather conditions are expected to be a factor, with rain having disrupted matches earlier in the week, though contingency plans are in place to ensure a result.
The Invincibles will look to cement their status as the competition’s dominant force, while the Rockets aim to spoil the party and lift the trophy for the first time since 2022.
Fans across Afghanistan can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television from 9pm tonight, Sunday August 31, to watch the match live.
