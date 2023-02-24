Torkham crossing reopens conditionally after negotiations

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2023)

The Minister of National Defense has expressed concern about the patrolling of drones in the airspace of Afghanistan and said that the country’s airspace is under occupation and they do not have the technology to prevent the patrolling of these aircraft.

Speaking at a ceremony for graduation of cadets at the National Defense University, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid told the officers that they should use both “pen and gun” at the same time so that they can defend the country.

“Did we make M-4, M-16, Black Hawk and B-52? These are made by those who prevent us from having weapons and want to deceive in the name of pen. Today, everyone is patrolling over us. Our airspace is occupied. I look at it with despair and you also look at it with despair. The ministers, commanders, officials and generals of the army corps all look to the sky, but they could do nothing against it,” Mujahid said.

Mujahid emphasized on providing security and protecting the borders and said that the goals must be clear and there should be no discrimination on ethnic grounds.

The Minister of National Defense also highlighted the importance of education and said that the army should be trained in such a way that no one would think about the occupation of Afghanistan.

“You must be very alert and vigilant. God forbid that we become a burden on people’s shoulders or bring disgrace. We must not sell our souls; we must not betray. Let us not be unscrupulous and not lose our Afghan honor,” Mujahid said.

Meanwhile, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, emphasized that the country’s borders should be protected and there should be no negligence in this regard.

At the ceremony, a total of 384 cadets of the National Defense University’s young officers’ academy graduated from military training.