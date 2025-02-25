Latest News
Torkham remains closed after Pakistan-Afghanistan talks fail
The Pakistani authorities have requested that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) refrain from constructing new facilities along the Durand Line.
The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan remained closed on Tuesday after four days of negotiations between officials from the two countries failed to yield results.
Torkham commissioner Abdul Jabbar Hikmat reported that discussions held Monday were chaired by the deputy governor of Nangarhar but ended without any agreement.
The Pakistani authorities have requested that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) refrain from constructing new facilities along the Durand Line.
According to Bakhtar news agency, Pakistan also said Afghanistan should not obstruct Pakistan’s own development projects in the area.
Hikmat confirmed that this request was rejected by the Afghan side, which resulted in Pakistan maintaining its closure of the Torkham gate.
The ongoing closure has left thousands of travelers, including medical patients and commercial convoys stranded on both sides of the border.
Torkham is a key crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, especially for trucks. Closures of this border crossing result in huge losses for traders as many rely on this route to move fresh produce between the two countries.
Latest News
US senator pushes bill to block US funds from reaching Afghanistan
Republican Senator Tim Sheehy said on Monday night that he is leading efforts to push the No Taxpayer Funding for Terrorists Act in the US Senate, which will prevent American financial aid from reaching Afghanistan.
In a post on X, the Montana senator, who is a former Navy Seal, said: “After fighting terrorists for years in Iraq and Afghanistan, I’m proud to lead the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act in the U.S. Senate.”
The bill was originally introduced in the House of Representatives by Republican Congressman Tim Burchett to oppose financial and material support from going to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). The bill was passed during President Joe Biden’s administration but failed to secure Senate approval.
However, on Monday, Congressman Tim Burchett issued a statement saying he will hold a press conference on Tuesday, February 25, on the Act.
He said in Monday’s statement that while working on the bill “it was brought to our attention that weekly cash shipments of around $40 million USD were being sent to the Afghanistan Central Bank.
“Additionally, after a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in December of 2024, Secretary Blinken admitted that around $10 million had been paid to the Taliban (IEA) in the form of taxes.”
He said the bill was “passed unanimously through both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House of Representatives. Unfortunately, then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.”
“This legislation has been sat on long enough. We need to move this through both chambers and get it to President Trump’s desk,” said Burchett.
Latest News
IEA confirms arrest of UK couple and a Chinese-American in Afghanistan
Meanwhile, Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed the detention of the two British nationals adding that the government was supporting their family.
Afghanistan’s ministry of interior’s spokesman, Abdul Mateen Qani, confirmed Monday night that the Islamic Emirate has detained two Brits, a Chinese-American, and their Afghan translator.
Qani told AFP that “efforts are underway to resolve this issue”.
The two Brits, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, are both in their 70s and were detained in Bamiyan province.
According to their daughter, the couple has lived in Afghanistan for 18 years and stayed on after the IEA regained control.
“Based on certain considerations, the authorities have detained four people: two British citizens holding Afghan papers, one person with Chinese and American nationality and their translator,” Qani told AFP.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed the detention of the two British nationals adding that the government was supporting their family.
“We are supporting the family of two British nationals who are detained in Afghanistan,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
In a statement reported by the BBC on Monday, Qani said: “A series of considerations are being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”
Qani added the three foreign nationals had Afghan passports and national ID cards.
Latest News
Global consensus on human rights is crumbling, UN rights chief says
“We need an all-out effort by everyone, to make sure that human rights and the rule of law remain foundational to communities, societies and international relations. Otherwise, the picture is very dangerous,” Turk said.
The U.N. human rights chief on Monday warned that a system of global protections built in the decades after World War Two has never before been under so much strain, calling for an effort to reinforce it or risk suffering the atrocities of the past.
“The global consensus on human rights is crumbling under the weight of authoritarians, strongmen and oligarchs,” United Nations High Commissioner Volker Turk told a high-level meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“We need an all-out effort by everyone, to make sure that human rights and the rule of law remain foundational to communities, societies and international relations. Otherwise, the picture is very dangerous,” he said.
Russia’s foreign minister in Tehran for talks with Iranian counterpart
US senator pushes bill to block US funds from reaching Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia confirms $500 million pledge to Afghanistan, Pakistan polio campaign
Torkham remains closed after Pakistan-Afghanistan talks fail
IEA confirms arrest of UK couple and a Chinese-American in Afghanistan
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
Iran’s weakening will not harm Iraq, deputy parliament speaker says
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan wants Afghans without visas to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28
-
Sport4 days ago
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Health officials report positive polio case in Badghis
-
Regional4 days ago
Israeli military says body released by Hamas is not of a hostage
-
Sport4 days ago
Gill and Shami help India edge past Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
-
Latest News2 days ago
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan women suffering because of ‘disastrous’ US exit: Trump spokesperson