World
Trump and Zelenskiy clash, leaving Ukraine exposed in war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s meeting with Donald Trump ended in disaster on Friday, after the two leaders clashed in an extraordinary exchange before the world’s media at the White House over the war with Russia.
Zelenskiy had seen the meeting in the Oval Office as an opportunity to convince the United States not to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, Reuters reported.
Instead U.S. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance laid into Zelenskiy, saying he showed disrespect, driving relations with Kyiv’s most important wartime ally to a new low. The Ukrainian leader was told to leave, a U.S. official said.
An agreement between Ukraine and the United States to jointly develop Ukraine’s rich natural resources, which Kyiv and its European allies had hoped would usher in better relations, was left unsigned and in limbo.
European leaders leapt to Zelenskiy’s defense. German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz said “we must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”
Zelenskiy spoke by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU Council President Antonio Costa, an official in the Ukrainian delegation in Washington told Reuters.
Britain is due to host a meeting of Europe’s leaders and Zelenskiy on Sunday to discuss a security backstop to any peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.
Trump has lurched toward Russia since taking over as president, shocking traditional allies in Europe and beyond and leaving Ukraine increasingly vulnerable. Friday’s outburst was the most public display of that shift.
The already-tense meeting blew up when Vance stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Zelenskiy, his arms folded, countered that Putin could not be trusted and noted that Vance had never visited Ukraine.
“What kind of diplomacy are you talking about, JD?” Zelenskiy asked after recounting failed diplomatic efforts with Russia.
“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance shot back.
Zelenskiy openly challenged Trump over his softer approach toward Putin, urging him to “make no compromises with a killer.”
Trump, whose team said he and Vance were “standing up for Americans,” quickly took to Truth Social after the meeting to accuse Zelenskiy of disrespecting the United States.
“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved,” he wrote, using an alternative spelling of the leader’s name. “He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”
Trump later told reporters as he left the White House for a weekend at his Florida home that Zelenskiy needs to realize he is losing the war.
“What he’s got to say is, ‘I want to make peace.’ He doesn’t have to stand there and say ‘Putin this, Putin that,’ all negative things. He’s got to say, ‘I want to make peace.’ I don’t want to fight a war anymore,” Trump said.
Zelenskiy, asked during an interview by Fox News if his relationship with Trump could be salvaged after Friday’s eruption, said, “Yes of course” and appeared to express some regret, adding “I’m sorry for this.”
The head of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, posted a statement on Telegram affirming that his troops stood by Zelenskiy and that Ukraine’s strength was in its unity.
Anxious Ukrainians following from afar largely rallied around their leader but fretted about the prospects of continuing flows of U.S. military aid that the country has relied on.
In Congress, reaction from Trump’s Republican Party was mixed, while Democrats lambasted his handling of the meeting.
The Ukrainian leader conducted the meeting in his non-native English, and as it progressed he was drowned out by Trump and Vance.
“You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards,” Trump said.
“I’m not playing cards, I’m very serious, Mr. President,” Zelenskiy said.
“You’re playing cards. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people, you’re gambling with World War Three,” the U.S. president continued.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev appeared to revel in the spectacle, writing on Telegram that the Ukrainian leader had received a “brutal dressing down.”
EARLY EXIT
After the talks, Trump directed two top aides to tell Zelenskiy it was time to leave, even as attendants were preparing to serve lunch to the delegations, according to a White House official.
The Ukrainians were instructed to depart despite their desire to continue the talks, the official added.
The falling-out meant that Ukraine and the United States failed to sign a much-vaunted minerals deal that Kyiv hoped would spur Trump to back Ukraine’s war effort and potentially win support from Republicans in Congress for a new round of aid.
Trump is not interested in revisiting the minerals deal at the moment, a senior White House official told Reuters on Friday evening.
The clash also undermined efforts by European leaders to convince Trump to provide security guarantees for Ukraine even if he has refused to deploy U.S. soldiers on Ukrainian soil to maintain peace. Such guarantees are seen as crucial to deter Russia from future aggression.
Trump instead threatened to withdraw U.S. support from Ukraine.
“You’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” Trump told Zelenskiy.
“Once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position. But you’re not acting at all thankful, and that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest. That’s not a nice thing.”
Trump stressed that Putin wants to make a deal.
Vance also interjected that it was disrespectful of Zelenskiy to come to the Oval Office to litigate his position, a point Trump agreed with.
“You didn’t say thank you,” Vance said. Zelenskiy, raising his voice, responded: “I said a lot of times thank you to American people.”
Zelenskiy, who won billions of dollars of U.S. weaponry and moral support from the Biden administration, is facing a sharply different attitude from Trump. Trump wants to quickly wind down the three-year war, improve ties with Russia and recoup money spent to support Ukraine.
“I hope I’m going to be remembered as a peacemaker,” Trump said.
Earlier, Trump told Zelenskiy that his soldiers have been unbelievably brave and that the United States wants to see an end to the fighting and the money put to “different kinds of use like rebuilding.”
Ukraine has rapidly expanded its defense industry production but remains heavily reliant on foreign military assistance, while also struggling to replenish manpower as it battles a much larger foe.
While Ukraine repelled Russia’s invasion from the outskirts of Kyiv and recaptured swathes of territory in 2022, Russia still controls around a fifth of Ukraine and has been slowly taking ground since a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023.
Kyiv’s troops hold a chunk of land in Russia’s western Kursk region after a 2024 incursion.
Trump has engaged in a long-distance feud with Zelenskiy in recent weeks, criticizing his handling of the war, calling him a “dictator” and urging him to agree to the minerals deal. He subsequently distanced himself from the “dictator” remark.
World
Trump vows March 4 tariffs for Mexico, Canada, extra 10% for China over fentanyl
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will take effect on March 4 along with an extra 10% duty on Chinese imports because deadly drugs are still pouring into the U.S. from those countries.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the fresh tariffs on Chinese imports would stack on top of the 10% tariff that he levied on Feb. 4 over the fentanyl opioid crisis, resulting in a cumulative 20% tariff, Reuters reported.
Trump first announced the new duties on Chinese imports in a post, opens new tab on his Truth Social site that he would impose the additional 10% tariff, effective March 4.
In the post, Trump said drugs, namely fentanyl, were still coming into the U.S. at “very high and unacceptable levels,” with a large percentage of them the deadly opioid fentanyl.
Trump told reporters he decided to add the extra tariffs on China and stick to the Tuesday deadline for Canada and Mexico given what his administration sees as insufficient progress on curbing fentanyl flows into the country.
Asked if Mexico and Canada had made enough progress on curbing fentanyl shipments into the U.S., Trump said: “I don’t see that at all. No, not on drugs.”
“There are ongoing discussions with the Chinese, Mexico and Canada,” a White House official told Reuters. “We’ve gotten a good handle on the migration issue, but there are still concerns on the other issue of fentanyl deaths.
Sources told Reuters that Mexico will extradite to the United States drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was convicted in 1985 of murdering a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent but released in 2013 and returned to trafficking.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 72,776 people died from synthetic opioids in 2023 in the U.S., chiefly from fentanyl.
FOREIGN AID FREEZE
Customs and Border Patrol agents seized 991 pounds of fentanyl at the southwest border in January 2025, down 50.5% from a year earlier, but still enough to kill many millions of Americans, the White House official said.
Trump’s move to blame Mexico and Canada for the continuing flow of fentanyl into the U.S. comes as his freeze on American foreign aid is disrupting efforts to fight the illicit trade.
Reuters reported on Monday that his aid freeze has stalled the planned expansion of a United Nations program to help the Mexican Navy better screen cargo and interdict fentanyl ingredients and other contraband, and other activities.
Also hampering U.S. drug interdiction efforts is a decision by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to delay implementation of a ban on duty-free low-value package shipments from Canada, China and Mexico until better screening can be implemented.
TARIFF TACTICS
Trump’s decision to ratchet up tariffs on Chinese goods mirrors his moves to escalate tariffs during his first-term trade wars with Beijing until serious trade negotiations took place between the world’s two largest economies.
Dean Cheng, senior adviser at the U.S. Institute of Peace, said the rising tariffs were part of a broad push by Trump to respond to Chinese challenges that also included the State Department’s removal of wording about not supporting Taiwan independence to tougher scrutiny of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
“It’s all the pieces on the chessboard,” he said.
The Chinese embassy had no immediate comment.
Thus far, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not engaged in negotiations over fentanyl, instead applying limited 10% retaliatory duties on U.S. energy and farm equipment.
But Beijing could push back harder as Trump’s new tariffs reach 20% on U.S. imports from China, on top of existing duties of up to 25% imposed during Trump’s first term. U.S. imports from China totaled $439 billion last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Piling on more tariffs could pose risks to both the Chinese and U.S. economies. China has been struggling with a property crisis and weak domestic demand, while U.S. inflation remains sticky and interest rates are elevated.
China, in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, called for equal dialogue and consultation.
Trump has targeted early April for implementing broader “reciprocal tariffs” to match the import duty rates of other countries and offset their other restrictions.
During a news conference on Thursday, Trump downplayed the potential inflationary impact of tariffs for Americans, arguing that his first-term tariffs on China raised hundreds of billions of dollars without negatively affecting the U.S. economy.
“I find that it’s not about inflation. It’s about fairness. And the inflation for us has not existed, and I don’t think it’s going to exist,” he said.
TARIFF, BORDER TALKS
Canadian and Mexican officials were due to meet with Trump administration counterparts in Washington on Thursday and Friday to try to forestall the tariffs, which could deal a serious blow to a highly integrated North American economy.
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard will meet with Greer on Thursday and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday.
Ebrard’s deputy, Vidal Llerenas, on Thursday said Mexico could adopt other trade measures beyond the recent tariffs it imposed on certain imports to reduce cheap shipments from China.
In Canada, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty said on Thursday that the progress Canada has made on tightening security along the border with the United States and combating drug smuggling should satisfy the Trump administration.
“The evidence is irrefutable – progress is being made,” McGuinty said in televised remarks to reporters in Washington ahead of two days of talks with U.S. officials.
“In my view, any test that was put on Canada in terms of showing progress and meeting standards for the border – I believe those have been met,” he said.
The Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement that it was launching a targeted, cross-country initiative to intercept illegal contraband arriving and leaving the country, with a focus on fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics.
World
White House bars AP, Reuters and other media from covering Trump cabinet meeting
The three wire services that have traditionally served as permanent members of the White House pool, the AP, Bloomberg and Reuters, on Wednesday released a statement, in response to the new policy.
The White House on Wednesday denied reporters from Reuters and other news organizations access to President Donald Trump’s first cabinet meeting in keeping with the administration’s new policy regarding media coverage.
The White House denied access to an Associated Press photographer and three reporters from Reuters, HuffPost and Der Tagesspiegel, a German newspaper.
TV crews from ABC and Newsmax, along with correspondents from Axios, the Blaze, Bloomberg News and NPR were permitted to cover the event.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced the White House would determine which media outlets would cover the president in smaller spaces such as the Oval Office.
The White House Correspondents’ Association has traditionally coordinated the rotation of the presidential press pool. Reuters, an international wire service, has participated in the pool for decades.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that while traditional media organizations would still be permitted to cover Trump on a day-to-day basis, the administration plans to change who participates in smaller spaces. The pool system, administered by the WHCA, allowed select television, radio, wire, print and photojournalists to cover events and share their reporting with the broader media.
The three wire services that have traditionally served as permanent members of the White House pool, the AP, Bloomberg and Reuters, on Wednesday released a statement, in response to the new policy.
The services “have long worked to ensure that accurate, fair and timely information about the presidency is communicated to a broad audience of all political persuasions, both in the United States and globally. Much of the White House coverage people see in their local news outlets, wherever they are in the world, comes from the wires,” the statement from the three organizations said.
“It is essential in a democracy for the public to have access to news about their government from an independent, free press.”
HuffPost, called the White House decision a violation of the First Amendment right to freedom of the press.
Der Tagesspiegel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Tuesday, the WHCA also issued a statement protesting the new White House policy.
The move follows the Trump administration’s decision to bar the Associated Press from being in the pool because it has declined to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, the name Trump has assigned the body of water, or update its widely followed stylebook to reflect such a change.
Leavitt said the five major cable and broadcast television networks would continue to hold their rotating seats in the pool while the White House would add streaming services. Rotating print reporters and radio reporters would continue to be included, while new outlets and radio hosts would be added.
World
Zelenskiy says he is willing to quit presidency if it means peace in Ukraine
The Ukrainian president also said he wanted to see Trump as a partner for Ukraine and more than a simply a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was willing to give up his position if it meant peace in Ukraine, adding that he could exchange his departure for his country’s entry into the NATO military alliance, Reuters reported.
“If (it means) peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready,” an irritated-looking Zelenskiy said when asked during a press conference whether he was ready to leave his post if it meant securing peace.
“I can exchange this for NATO (membership), if that condition is there, immediately,” the president added.
U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for elections to take place in Ukraine, having branded Zelenskiy a “dictator”, an apparent reference to the Ukrainian leader’s official five-year term running out in 2024. Russia has cited this in the past to assert that he is an illegitimate leader, read the report.
Ukrainian legislation prohibits holding elections during a state of martial law, which Ukraine declared the day Russia invaded in February 2022. Trump also falsely claimed that Zelenskiy has an approval rating of four percent.
“I am not going to be in power for decades, but we will not allow Putin to be in power over the territories of Ukraine either,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A poll released this week put Zelenskiy’s approval ratings at 63%, and he made reference to this when talking about Trump’s claims on Sunday, calling his false statements “dangerous”.
“I believe it’s not a mistake, it’s misinformation that has an impact,” Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy said earlier this week Trump was in a “disinformation bubble”, angering the U.S. President and his team. On Sunday, he sought to justify the earlier comments.”(The information) about four percent of Ukrainians supporting me is one of the signals spread by the Russians, that’s why I said it was a disinformation attack, I didn’t say it was President Trump,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
Trump’s criticism of Zelenskiy came as relations between the two leaders deteriorated sharply in recent weeks.
Zelenskiy opposes the idea of elections in a full-scale war, a position backed by his major domestic political opponents.
The Ukrainian president also said he wanted to see Trump as a partner for Ukraine and more than a simply a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.
“I really want it to be more than just mediation… that’s not enough,” he told a press conference in Kyiv.
Trump has said Ukraine should give the U.S. $500 billion in critical raw materials as payback for aid which Kyiv has already received from the previous Joe Biden administration.
Zelenskiy declined to sign a detailed U.S. proposal last week that would have seen Washington receiving 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals, which include graphite, uranium, titanium and lithium, the latter a key component in electric car batteries, Reuters reported.
He has said he wants to do a deal, but that it should offer security guarantees for Ukraine in return.
On Friday, he said U.S. and Ukrainian teams were working on a deal and Trump said he expects a deal will be signed soon.
On Sunday, Zelenskiy said at the press conference that he rejected the idea that Ukraine owed the U.S. $500 billion.
“There cannot be (any) format which makes us debtors for the old (aid given).”
Zelenskiy said earlier this week that Washington had supplied his country with $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in direct budget support throughout the nearly three-year war with Russia.
“I will not sign what 10 generations of Ukrainians will be repaying,” Zelenskiy said of the minerals deal.
Ukraine’s economy minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Sunday the 18% of Ukraine under Russian occupation contained about $350 billion of critical raw materials, adding that Ukraine is conducting additional geological research to update decades-old information, read the report.
The president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Sunday that he had held constructive new talks with senior U.S. officials on a deal to develop Ukrainian minerals.
“We are moving forward with our work. This was a constructive discussion,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.
