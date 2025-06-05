Latest News
Trump bans nationals from Afghanistan, 11 other countries, citing security concerns
The proclamation is effective on June 9, 2025 at 12:01 am EDT (0401 GMT). Visas issued before that date will not be revoked, the order said.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the nationals of 12 countries from entering the United States, saying the move was needed to protect against “foreign terrorists” and other security threats.
The countries affected are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, Reuters reported.
The entry of people from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, will be partially restricted. The travel restrictions were first reported by CBS News.
“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm,” Trump said in a video posted on X. He said the list could be revised and new countries could be added.
During his first term in office, Trump announced a ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.
Former President Joe Biden, a Democrat who succeeded Trump, repealed the ban in 2021, calling it “a stain on our national conscience.”
Trump said the countries subject to the most severe restrictions were determined to harbor a “large-scale presence of terrorists,” fail to cooperate on visa security and have an inability to verify travelers’ identities, inadequate record-keeping of criminal histories and high rates of visa overstays in the United States.
“We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the United States,” Trump said.
He cited Sunday’s incident in Boulder, Colorado in which a man tossed a gasoline bomb into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators as an example of why the new restrictions are needed.
An Egyptian national, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, has been charged in the attack. Federal officials said Soliman had overstayed his tourist visa and had an expired work permit – although Egypt is not on the list of countries facing travel limits.
BEING IN THE U.S. A ‘BIG RISK’
Somalia immediately pledged to work with the U.S. to address security issues.
“Somalia values its longstanding relationship with the United States and stands ready to engage in dialogue to address the concerns raised,” Dahir Hassan Abdi, the Somali ambassador to the United States, said in a statement.
Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro, responded on Wednesday evening by describing the U.S. government as fascist and warning Venezuelans of being in the U.S.
“The truth is being in the United States is a big risk for anybody, not just for Venezuelans … They persecute our countrymen, our people for no reason.”
Calls early on Thursday to the spokesperson of Myanmar’s military government were not answered. The foreign ministry of Laos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s directive is part of an immigration crackdown that he launched at the start of his second term. He previewed his plan in an October 2023 speech, pledging to restrict people from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and “anywhere else that threatens our security.”
Trump issued an executive order on January 20 requiring intensified security vetting of any foreigners seeking admission to the U.S. to detect national security threats. That order directed several cabinet members to submit a list of countries from which travel should be partly or fully suspended because their “vetting and screening information is so deficient.”
In March, Reuters reported that the Trump administration was considering travel restrictions on dozens of countries.
Latest News
Over 1,500 prisoners freed on the occasion of Eid al-Adha
The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that 1,559 eligible prisoners have been released from prisons in eight provinces of Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and the sentences of 950 other prisoners reduced.
In a statement, the Supreme Court stated the individuals were released from prisons in Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, Parwan, Kapisa, Khost, and Nimroz provinces.
On Eid-al-Fitr of this year, the Supreme Court also released 2,463 prisoners and the prison terms of another 3,152 prisoners were reduced.
Latest News
US and Qatari officials meet in Doha, discuss Afghanistan
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Mary Bischoping met on Wednesday with Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, along with representatives from several other countries, to discuss shared concerns related to Afghanistan, including counterterrorism, narcotics trafficking, irregular migration and the release of American detainees, said Karen Decker, the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy for Afghanistan, in a post on X.
Decker described the talks as “results-oriented” and praised Qatar as “a valued, collaborative friend” in advancing mutual priorities.
She stated the discussions focused on “getting all American detainees home safely, curbing illegal migration, and counter narcotics.”
“We are proud to call Qatar a valued, collaborative friend in our common pursuit of security, prosperity, and regional stability,” Decker added.
Latest News
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid al-Adha message
Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada reiterated that the core objective of the Islamic Emirate’s rule is the full implementation of Islamic Sharia law
Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), issued his Eid al-Adha message on Wednesday, underscoring key themes of religious governance, national unity, economic self-reliance, and solidarity with the people of Palestine.
In his address, Akhundzada reiterated that the core objective of the Islamic Emirate’s rule is the full implementation of Islamic Sharia law and adherence to the religious directives issued under his leadership. He called on all officials within the Emirate to refrain from interfering in each other’s responsibilities and to govern in consultation with Islamic scholars.
Akhundzada emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive support to Afghan returnees, urging authorities to facilitate their resettlement, employment, and welfare.
He also stressed the need for independence from foreign aid and influence, particularly in economic and humanitarian matters.
In a pointed directive to the judiciary, he instructed judges to rule based solely on the nature of the crime, rather than an individual’s social status or identity, and once again declared obedience to his orders as “obligatory” for all officials and citizens under the Islamic system.
The IEA leader strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian people. He demanded an immediate halt to civilian killings and called for an end to what he described as “Zionist occupation.”
Addressing the business community, Akhundzada urged Afghan entrepreneurs to work toward national self-sufficiency, noting that the sustainability of the Islamic Emirate depends significantly on a stable and self-reliant economy.
He also called on students, particularly those in religious seminaries, schools, and universities, to focus diligently on their studies and avoid wasting time on what he termed “useless distractions.”
Akhundzada’s message reflects the Islamic Emirate’s continued emphasis on strict religious governance, internal discipline, and resistance to international influence, while facing persistent domestic and global criticism over human rights and gender equality issues.
