Trump calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘most embarrassing day’ in U.S. history

U.S. President Donald Trump once again criticized the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan during a rally-like speech on Wednesday.

He said that everything the Biden administration did regarding Afghanistan was wrong and described the withdrawal as “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country.”

Trump noted that 13 American service members were killed during the evacuation.

He also criticized the decision to withdraw through Kabul airport instead of the Bagram Air Base.

According to Trump, there was no reason for the United States to remain in Afghanistan any longer.

He said his plan had been to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan “with strength and dignity.”

Trump further criticized the Biden administration of leaving large amounts of military equipment behind during the withdrawal.