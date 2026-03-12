Latest News
Trump calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘most embarrassing day’ in U.S. history
U.S. President Donald Trump once again criticized the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan during a rally-like speech on Wednesday.
He said that everything the Biden administration did regarding Afghanistan was wrong and described the withdrawal as “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country.”
Trump noted that 13 American service members were killed during the evacuation.
He also criticized the decision to withdraw through Kabul airport instead of the Bagram Air Base.
According to Trump, there was no reason for the United States to remain in Afghanistan any longer.
He said his plan had been to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan “with strength and dignity.”
Trump further criticized the Biden administration of leaving large amounts of military equipment behind during the withdrawal.
U.S. to permanently close consulate in Peshawar
The United States has decided to permanently close its consulate in Peshawar which has long been the closest American diplomatic mission to the Durand Line.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the U.S. State Department informed Congress this week of its intention to shut down the consulate, saying the move would save about $7.5 million annually.
U.S. officials said the closure would not negatively affect Washington’s ability to advance its national interests in Pakistan.
The U.S. consulate in Peshawar was a primary operations and logistics point before, during and after the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan.
The decision is part of a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration to reduce costs and downsize federal agencies, a plan that has been under consideration for more than a year. Officials said the move is not related to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Last year, the U.S. administration also cut thousands of diplomatic positions at the State Department and dismissed many staff members from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
However, the Peshawar consulate will be the first overseas U.S. diplomatic mission to be completely closed as part of the State Department’s restructuring.
The consulate currently employs 18 American diplomats and government personnel as well as 89 local staff members.
Azizi meets Chinese envoy to discuss expanding trade and investment in Afghanistan
Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with Yu Xiaoyong, China’s Special Representative in Kabul, to discuss expanding trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, the ministry said.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce issued on Wednesday, Azizi said Afghanistan offers a secure and favorable environment for investment and invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities across various sectors of the Afghan economy.
He also stressed the need to increase and facilitate Afghan exports to China, particularly products such as cotton, pomegranates, pine nuts, and precious and semi-precious stones. Azizi called for improved customs, transit, and transportation facilities to strengthen trade between the two countries.
Yu, for his part, noted the growing interest of Chinese traders and investors in the Afghan market, describing Afghanistan as a country with significant untapped investment potential within China’s broader economic strategy.
Both sides emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between relevant institutions in the two countries to facilitate trade and promote investment, according to the statement.
Uzbekistan ratifies preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has officially ratified the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
The agreement was first signed on 10 June 2025 during the Tashkent International Investment Forum by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Laziz Kudratov and Afghanistan’s Minister Nuriddin Azizi, Uzbekistan Daily reported.
The PTA eliminates tariffs on 14 categories of goods, simplifies the issuance of phytosanitary permits for Afghan agricultural products, and introduces additional support measures for Uzbek exporters.
In February 2026, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev held online talks with Azizi to accelerate the agreement’s entry into force, advance investment projects, and promote industrial cooperation. A new joint business forum is planned to take place in Kabul after the conclusion of Ramadan.
The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade, boost economic ties, and create new opportunities for Afghan businesses and exporters.
