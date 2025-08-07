World
Trump could meet Putin over Ukraine as soon as next week, official says
President Donald Trump could meet Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, a White House official said on Wednesday, as the U.S. continued preparations to impose secondary sanctions, including potentially on China, to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
Such a face-to-face meeting would be the first between a sitting U.S. and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, some eight months before Russia launched the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two.
Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have not met since December 2019 and make no secret of their contempt for each other.
The New York Times reported that Trump told European leaders during a call on Wednesday that he intended to meet with Putin and then follow up with a trilateral involving the Russian leader and Zelenskiy.
“There’s a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon,” Trump told reporters.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelenskiy.”
The details emerged following a meeting on Wednesday between Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff that Trump described as having achieved “great progress” in a Truth Social post, although later said he would not call it a breakthrough.
A Kremlin aide said the talks were “useful and constructive.”
The diplomatic maneuvers come two days before a deadline set by Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.
Trump has been increasingly frustrated with Putin over the lack of progress towards peace and has threatened to impose heavy tariffs on countries that buy Russian exports, including oil.
Trump on Wednesday also said he could announce further tariffs on China similar to the 25% duties announced earlier on India over its purchases of Russian oil.
“We did it with India. We’re doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China,” he said.
The White House official earlier said that while the meeting between Witkoff and Putin had gone well and Moscow was eager to continue engaging with the United States, secondary sanctions that Trump had threatened against countries doing business with Russia were still expected to be implemented on Friday.
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the two sides had exchanged “signals” on the Ukraine issue and discussed the possibility of developing strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington, but declined to give more details until Witkoff had reported back to Trump.
Zelenskiy said he believed pressure had worked on Russia and Moscow was now more “inclined” to a ceasefire.
“The pressure on them works. But the main thing is that they do not deceive us in the details – neither us nor the U.S.,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
Trump on Truth Social said he had updated some of Washington’s European allies following Witkoff’s meeting.
A German government spokesperson said Trump provided information about the status of the talks with Russia during a call with the German chancellor and other European leaders.
PRESSURE ON INDIA – AND MAYBE CHINA?
Trump took a key step toward punitive measures on Wednesday when he imposed an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil.
The new measure raises tariffs on some Indian goods to as high as 50% — among the steepest faced by any U.S. trading partner. India’s external affairs ministry called the decision “extremely unfortunate.”
The Kremlin says threats to penalise countries that trade with Russia are illegal.
Trump’s comment on Wednesday that he could impose more tariffs on China would be a further escalation between the world’s two biggest economies.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week warned Chinese officials that continued purchases of sanctioned Russian oil would lead to big tariffs due to legislation in Congress.
The U.S. and China have been engaged in discussions about trade and tariffs, with an eye to extending a 90-day tariff truce that is due to expire on August 12, when their bilateral tariffs shoot back up to triple-digit figures.
AIR STRIKES
Bloomberg and independent Russian news outlet The Bell reported that the Kremlin might propose a moratorium on airstrikes by Russia and Ukraine – an idea mentioned last week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Putin.
Such a move, if agreed, would fall well short of the full and immediate ceasefire that Ukraine and the U.S. have been seeking for months. But it would offer some relief to both sides.
Since the two sides resumed direct peace talks in May, Russia has carried out its heaviest air attacks of the war, killing at least 72 people in the capital Kyiv alone. Trump last week called the Russian attacks “disgusting.”
Ukraine continues to strike Russian refineries and oil depots, which it has hit many times.
Putin is unlikely to bow to Trump’s sanctions ultimatum because he believes he is winning the war and his military goals take precedence over his desire to improve relations with the U.S., three sources close to the Kremlin have told Reuters.
The Russian sources told Reuters that Putin was sceptical that yet more U.S. sanctions would have much of an impact after successive waves of economic penalties during the war.
World
Witkoff to meet with Russian leadership in Moscow on Wednesday, source says
Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, quoting aviation sources, said an aircraft believed to have Witkoff on board, had already left the United States.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will be in Moscow on Wednesday to meet with Russian leadership, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
Officials in Washington provided few details of Witkoff’s schedule, Reuters reported.
“The president has noted, of course, that Special Envoy Witkoff will be traveling to Russia this week, so we can confirm that from this podium,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.
“What that will entail, I have no details for you.”
Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, quoting aviation sources, said an aircraft believed to have Witkoff on board, had already left the United States, read the report.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has signaled frustration with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in recent weeks, has given him until this Friday to make progress toward peace in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions.
World
Zelenskiy says ‘mercenaries’ from China, Pakistan and other countries fighting for Russia
Zelenskiy has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing denied.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa, and vowed a response, Reuters reported.
Zelenskiy has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing denied, while North Korea has also provided thousands of its own troops in Russia’s Kursk region.
“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” Zelenskiy wrote on X after visiting a frontline area in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”
Reuters contacted the embassies of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in Kyiv to request comment.
Russia did not immediately comment publicly on Zelenskiy’s comments.
World
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing
The International Organization for Migration says Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.
At least 54 migrants died when a boat carrying around 150 people sank off Yemen’s coast in bad weather on Sunday, with dozens still unaccounted for, health officials said.
The boat capsized off the Ahwar district in Yemen’s southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea, security sources said.
Abdul Qadir Bajameel, a provincial health official, said 10 of the around 150 people on board were rescued – nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni – but dozens remained missing. Two medics said rescuers were still looking for survivors, Reuters reported.
The International Organization for Migration says Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.
Migrants cross the Bab al-Mandab strait that separates Djibouti and Eritrea from Yemen each year on flimsy boats in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in the hope of finding work.
The IOM describes the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen as “one of the world’s busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes”. It said it recorded the arrival of more than 60,000 migrants in Yemen last year, read the report.
Afghan refugees should be allowed to return with dignity, says deputy FM
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
Indonesia donates $3.5 million to support school meals for Afghan children
India’s top security advisor to discuss Afghanistan with Russian officials in Moscow
Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
FIFA Club WC: Chelsea to face PSG in title showdown
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Tahawol: UN chief’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
SpaceX launches joint astronaut crew to ISS in NASA’s Crew-11 mission
-
Sport4 days ago
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
-
Latest News3 days ago
Imran Khan warns against military operations in KP, calls for dialogue with Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
-
World3 days ago
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing