World
Trump is ‘livid’ and ‘screaming’ after disappointing midterm elections
Former US President Donald Trump “is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after many Republican candidates backed by him underperformed in Tuesday’s midterm elections, an advisor to Trump told CNN.
Trump had endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office in this election cycle, but a much-anticipated “red wave” of Republican victories never came in the fight for control of Congress.
“Candidates matter,” the Trump advisor, who was not named, told CNN on Wednesday, adding, “They were all bad candidates.”
Trump is widely expected to launch a 2024 presidential run next week after he said Monday that he has a “big announcement” planned for November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Despite embarrassing Republican losses by Trump’s hand-picked candidates, he will still probably announce his 2024 intentions because “it’s too humiliating to delay,” the Trump advisor told CNN, noting that there were many unknowns at this point.
Trump has already lashed out at possible challengers that could run against him, chief among them newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Business Insider reported.
DeSantis – whom Trump endorsed when he first ran for office – was one of the few GOP successes on election night, winning another term in Florida by historic margins on a night when Trump’s endorsed candidates flopped.
A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested Trump has zero chance of winning the 2024 presidential election – should he run – based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections.
“How could you look at these results tonight and conclude Trump has any chance of winning a national election in 2024?” Scott Jennings, a former advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said in a tweet Wednesday.
World
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people, officials confirmed.
According to the authorities, dozens of homes were destroyed in the western district of Doti.
Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti.
Nepal is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people, destroyed whole towns and centuries-old temples and caused $6 billion in losses to the economy.
Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said on Twitter: “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake.
“I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims.”
Citing Narayan Silwal, a spokesman for the Nepali army, VOA reported that a ground rescue team has been rushed to the site and two helicopters were on standby in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns.
Kalpana Shrestha, a senior bureaucrat of Doti district, said details were being collected from villages near the epicenter and that one child was among those rescued from under the debris.
Nepal’s seismological center set the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.6. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6.
The quake was centered about 158 km (100 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, a populous city in the neighboring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.
Media reports after the quake showed tremors were also felt in New Delhi and surrounding areas, some 350km from Doti.
World
Donald Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ on November 15 in Florida
Former US President Donald Trump said he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections.
“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance, Associated Press reported.
Trump explained he wanted “nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow”, even after he had sparked a frantic effort to hold him off after he had told people he was considering officially launching his next campaign at the rally.
Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to seek another term, saying in recent days he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be formalizing his intentions “very, very soon”.
World
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons.
The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul, the Associated Press reported.
North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive U.S.-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
U.S. and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear answer of (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemies’ provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them,” the General Staff of North Korea’s military said in a statement carried by state media.
It said the weapons tests involved ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads meant to launch strikes on enemy air bases; ground-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances; and strategic cruise missiles that fell in international waters about 80 kilometers off South Korea’s southeastern coastal city of Ulsan.
The North’s military said it also carried out an important test of a ballistic missile with a special functional warhead missioned with “paralyzing the operation command system of the enemy.” This could mean a simulation of electromagnetic pulse attacks, but some observers doubt whether North Korea has mastered key technologies to obtain such an attack capability.
The North’s military statement didn’t explicitly mention a reported launch Thursday of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at hitting the U.S. mainland, though its main newspaper published a photo of an ICBM-like weapon as one that was used during last week’s testing activities.
Some experts say many other North Korean missiles launched last week were short-range nuclear-capable weapons that place key military targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there, within striking range.
Later Monday, South Korea’s military disputed some of the North’s accounts of its missile tests. Spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said South Korea didn’t detect the North’s cruise missile launches and that it’s also notable that North Korea didn’t mention what Seoul assessed as an abnormal flight by an ICBM.
This year’s “Vigilant Storm” air force drills between the United States and South Korea were the largest-ever for the annual fall maneuvers. The drills involved 240 warplanes including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries. The allies were initially supposed to run the drills for five days ending on Friday, but extended the training by another day in reaction to the North’s missile tests.
On Saturday, the final day of the air force exercises, the United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea in a display of strength against North Korea, the aircraft’s first such flyover since December 2017.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the participation of the B-1Bs in the joint drills demonstrated the allies’ readiness to sternly respond to North Korean provocations and the U.S. commitment to defend its ally with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.
After their annual meeting Thursday in Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup issued a joint statement strongly condemning the North’s recent launches and carrying Austin’s warning that any nuclear attacks against the United States or its allies and partners “is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime.” South Korea’s military has previously warned the North that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”
Both defense chiefs also agreed on the need to enhance combined exercises and training events to strengthen readiness against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
