Trump is ‘livid’ and ‘screaming’ after disappointing midterm elections

Former US President Donald Trump “is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after many Republican candidates backed by him underperformed in Tuesday’s midterm elections, an advisor to Trump told CNN.

Trump had endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office in this election cycle, but a much-anticipated “red wave” of Republican victories never came in the fight for control of Congress.

“Candidates matter,” the Trump advisor, who was not named, told CNN on Wednesday, adding, “They were all bad candidates.”

Trump is widely expected to launch a 2024 presidential run next week after he said Monday that he has a “big announcement” planned for November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Despite embarrassing Republican losses by Trump’s hand-picked candidates, he will still probably announce his 2024 intentions because “it’s too humiliating to delay,” the Trump advisor told CNN, noting that there were many unknowns at this point.

Trump has already lashed out at possible challengers that could run against him, chief among them newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Business Insider reported.

DeSantis – whom Trump endorsed when he first ran for office – was one of the few GOP successes on election night, winning another term in Florida by historic margins on a night when Trump’s endorsed candidates flopped.

A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested Trump has zero chance of winning the 2024 presidential election – should he run – based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections.

“How could you look at these results tonight and conclude Trump has any chance of winning a national election in 2024?” Scott Jennings, a former advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said in a tweet Wednesday.