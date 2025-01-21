Latest News
Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, US official reports
The US decision also leaves in limbo thousands of other Afghans who have been approved for resettlement as refugees in the US but have not yet been assigned flights
Nearly 1,660 Afghans cleared by the US government to resettle in the US, including family members of active-duty US military personnel, are having their flights canceled under President Donald Trump's order suspending US refugee programs, a US official and a leading refugee resettlement advocate told Reuters on Monday.
The group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the US as well as Afghans who fought for the former US-backed Afghan government, said Shawn VanDiver, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition of US veterans and advocacy groups and the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The US decision also leaves in limbo thousands of other Afghans who have been approved for resettlement as refugees in the US but have not yet been assigned flights from Afghanistan or from neighboring Pakistan, they said.
Trump made an immigration crackdown a major promise of his victorious 2024 election campaign, leaving the fate of US refugee programs up in the air.
The White House and the State Department, which oversees US refugee programs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"Afghans and advocates are panicking," said VanDiver. "I've had to recharge my phone four times already today because so many are calling me.
"We warned them that this was going to happen, but they did it anyway. We hope they will reconsider," he said of contacts with Trump's transition team.
VanDiver's organization is the main coalition that has been working with the US government to evacuate and resettle Afghans in America.
One of the dozens of executive orders Trump is expected to sign after being sworn in for a second term on Monday suspended US refugee programs for at least four months.
The new White House website said that Trump "is suspending refugee resettlement, after communities were forced to house large and unsustainable populations of migrants, straining community safety and resources."
"We know this means that unaccompanied children, (Afghan) partner forces who trained, fought and died or were injured alongside our troops, and families of active-duty U.S. service members are going to be stuck," said VanDiver.
VanDiver and the U.S. official said that the Afghans approved to resettle as refugees in the US were being removed from the manifests of flights they were due to take from Kabul between now and April, Reuters reported.
Afghan released in prisoner exchange deal with US
The IEA praised the swap as a step toward the “normalization” of ties between the US and Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday confirmed the release of an Afghan, Khan Mohammad, from a US prison in exchange for the release of two American nationals.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, this move followed extensive negotiations with the US.
Khan Mohammad, was detained nearly two decades ago in Nangarhar and later sentenced to life imprisonment by a US court. He had been serving his sentence in California.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this exchange as a good example of resolving issues through dialogue, and is particularly grateful to the fraternal State of Qatar for its effective role in this regard,” the statement read.
The IEA praised the swap as a step toward the “normalization” of ties between the US and Afghanistan.
AP meanwhile reported that the freed Afghan had been imprisoned for life on drug trafficking and terrorism charges.
The deal came as former president Joe Biden, who oversaw the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, handed power over to returning President Donald Trump.
AP reported that the family of Ryan Corbett, one American held in Afghanistan, confirmed he had been released.
Corbett was arrested in Afghanistan in August 2022 while on a business trip.
Before Biden left office, his administration had been trying to work out a deal to free Corbett as well as George Glezmann and Mahmood Habibi in exchange for Muhammad Rahim, one of the remaining detainees at Guantanamo Bay.
Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was taken by the IEA’s intelligence services in December 2022 while traveling through the country. Habibi, an Afghan American businessman went missing in 2022.
The IEA has denied that it has Habibi.
It wasn’t immediately clear if either of the two men was the other released. Officials in Washington did not respond to AP’s requests for comment early Tuesday.
ډونالډ ټرمپ له لوړې وروسته له نړیوالو غبرګونونو سره مخ شو
د دوشنبې پر ورځ د سلواغې پر لومړۍ ډونالډ ټرمپ د امریکا د اووهڅلوېښتم ولسمشر په توګه د کانګریس په ودانۍ کې د لوړې مراسم ترسره کړل او له څلور کلن ځنډ وروسته یې خپل دوهیم حکومت پیل کړ.
د نړۍ د بېلابېلو هېوادونو مشرانو په خپلو پیغامونو کې د امریکا ولسمشر ډونالډ ټرمپ ته د ولسمشرۍ د پیل مبارکي وړاندې کړې ده.
د دوشنبې پر ورځ د سلواغې پر لومړۍ ډونالډ ټرمپ د امریکا د اووهڅلوېښتم ولسمشر په توګه د کانګریس په ودانۍ کې د لوړې مراسم ترسره کړل او له څلور کلن ځنډ وروسته یې خپل دوهیم حکومت پیل کړ.
ډونالډ ټرمپ، چې ۷۸ کلن دی؛ د لوړې وروسته په خپله وینا کې د "امریکا د زرین پېر د پیل" په اړه خبرې وکړې او زیاتوي: "مونږ به اجازه ورنکړو، چې له مونږ ناوړه ګټه پورته شي."
د لوړې له مراسمو وروسته د نړۍ د مشرانو لخوا د مبارکۍ پیغامونه خپاره شول او د بېلابېلو هېوادونو لوړ پوړو چارواکو پر دوه اړخیزو اړیکو ټینګار وکړ او د اوکراین د جګړې پای ته رسولو او په منځني ختیځ کې د ثبات راوستلو ته ورته مسلو یادونه وشوه.
د اوکراین ولسمشر ولادیمیر زیلینسکي په خپل پیغام کې دونالډ ټرمپ د یوې " ځواکمنې ارادې لرونکی " مشر وباله او وایي، چې د هغه د سولې پالیسي د امریکا د مشرتابه د پیاوړتیا او د اوږدمهاله او عادلانه سولې د ترلاسه کولو لپاره یو فرصت دی.
د ترکیې ولسمشر رجب طیب اردوغان هم د اوکراین پر وړاندې د روسیې د جګړې د پای ته رسولو په اړه د ټرمپ څرګندونو ته نغوته ( اشاره) وکړه او وایي: هېواد یې چمتو دی، چې د شخړې د ژر حل لپاره هر ډول اړین اقدام وکړي.
د اسرائیلو صدراعظم بنیامین نتنیاهو، په غزه کې د اسرائیلي یرغمل شویو د خوشې کولو لپاره د ډونالډ ټرمپ هڅو ته په نغوته کې ویلي؛ هغه چمتو دی، چې له هغه سره د پاتې یرغمل شویو د بېرته راستنېدو، د حماس د امکاناتو ویجاړولو او په غزه کې د حماس واکمني پای ته رسولو لپاره همکاري کار وکړي."
د اروپايي مشرانو په ګډون د ایټالیا صدراعظم جورجا ملوني، د بریټانیا صدراعظم کییر سټارمر او د جرمني صدراعظم اولاف شولتز د خپلو هېوادونو او امریکا ترمنځ د اوسنیو اړیکو ستاینه وکړه او له واشنګټن څخه یې وغوښتل، چې له اروپايي اتحادیې سره ځواکمنې اړیکې وساتي.
ایراني چارواکو د ډونالډ ټرمپ د دوهیمې ادارې د پیل په اړه په رسمي ډول غبرګون ندی ښودلی.
د حماس ډلې، چې امریکا یې ترهګر وسلوال ګڼي، هم سپینې ماڼۍ ته د ډونالډ ټرمپ د راستنېدو په اړه غبرګون ښودلی.
د حماس یوه چارواکي سامی ابوزهري د جو بایډن د ولسمشرۍ د "تیاره پېر" پر پای ته رسېدو خوښي څرګنده کړې، چې "په لومړي سر کې یې پخپله امریکا ته زیان ورساوه" او وایي: "مونږ هیله لرو، چې ټرمپ خپله پالیسي پر متوازنو بنسټونو ودروي او د نتانیاهو د شر پر وړاندې لاره وتړي."
د سوریې مشر احمد الشرع هم ډونالډ ټرمپ ته د هغه د ولسمشرۍ مبارکي وویله.
د احمد الشرع په پیغام کې راغلي، چې د امریکا د ولسمشر په توګه د ډونالډ ټرمپ ټاکنه "د هغه باور ثبوت دی، چې امریکایان یې پخپل مشرتابه لري."
په پیغام کې هغه دا باور هم څرګند کړ، چې ډونالډ ټرمپ به "منځني ختیځ ته سوله راولي" او "مونږ د دواړو هېوادونو ترمنځ د خبرو اترو او همغږۍ پر بنسټ د اړیکو ښه کولو ته سترګې پر لار یوو."
دغه راز پاناما د ټرمپ څرګندونې رد کړې.
د پاناما ولسمشر، د ډونالډ ټرمپ د لوړې په مراسمو کې د څرګندونو له ردولو سره یو ځل بیا ټینګار وکړ؛ د پاناما کانال به د هېواد په لاس کې وي او "هیڅ هېواد حق نلري، چې په دې مسله کې لاسوهنه وکړي."
خوزه رائول مولینو د ډونالډ ټرمپ د لوړې له وینا لږ وروسته په یوه خبرپاڼه کې ولیکل: د پاناما کانال د پانامایانو لپاره و، دی او به وي."
د دوشنبې پر ورځ، د خپلې لوړې په مراسمو کې ډونالډ ټرمپ یو ځل بیا د کانال د ملکیت د بېرته ستنولو غوښتنه وکړه او وایي: "چین په پاناما کانال کې فعال دی. مونږ دا کانال چین ته ندی ورکړی؛ مونږ دا کانال چین ته ندی ورکړی پاناما ته مو ورکړی او اوس يې هم بېرته اخلو."
دغه راز د ډونالډ ټرمپ له وینا څو ساعته وروسته د پاناما چارواکو اعلان وکړ؛ دوی د هانګ کانګي شرکت پلټنه پیل کړې، چې پاناما کانال ته نږدې بندرونه کنټرولوي.
د امریکا ګاونډیانو او نږدې هېوادونو هم د ډونالډ ټرمپ د نوي احکومت د لوړې په اړه بېلابېل پیغامونه خپاره کړي.
د برازیل ولسمشر لولا دا سیلوا په بېلابېلو برخو کې له امریکا سره د خپل هېواد د قوي اړیکو ستاینه وکړه.
د کاناډا لومړي وزیر جاسټین ټروډو هم ټرمپ ته مبارکي ورکړه او یادونه یې وکړه، چې دواړه هېوادونه "په نړۍ کې ترټولو بریالۍ اقتصادي ملګرتیا لري" او "مونږ بیا د یوځای کار کولو فرصت لرو."
ډونالډ ټرمپ مخکې له دې کاناډا ته ګواښ کړی و، چې که د خپلو ګډو پولو د کنټرول او امریکا ته د مخدره توکو د ننوتلو د مخنیوي لپاره سخته پالیسي غوره نکړي؛ نو له هغه هېواد څخه په وارد شویو توکو به درندې تعرفې ولګوي.
د کیوبا ولسمشر میګویل ډیاز کانل هم د ډونالډ ټرمپ پدې کار سخته نیوکه وکړه، چې د هېواد نوم یې د ترهګرۍ د ملاتړ کوونکو په نوملړ کې راوستی او دا یې "یو متکبرانه عمل او د حقیقت نه مراعات کول" وبلل.
هغه په ایکس پاڼه کې لیکلي، چې د ټرمپ د پخوانۍ ادارې لخوا د هېواد پر وړاندې بندیزونه د "توکو کمښت" رامنځته کړ او همدارنګه امریکا ته د کیوبایانو د مهاجرت لامل شو.
د جمهوري غوښتونکي ګوند ډونالډ ټرمپ د دوهیم ځل لپاره د ولسمشرۍ په ټاکنو کې د "امریکا لومړۍ" او "امریکا ته عظمت بېرته راوګرځوئ" له شعارونو سره سیالي وکړه.
هغه په پای کې د ۳۱۲ ټاکنیزو رایو پر ګټلو بریالی شو او د ډیموکرات ګوند سیالې نوماندې کامالا هریس ته یې ماتې ورکړه.
Afghanistan, China mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations
The 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and China was marked in Kabul on Monday.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, political deputy foreign minister, said at a ceremony that China-Afghanistan relations have expanded since the Islamic Emirate came to power three years ago and the Islamic Emirate is committed to further developing these relations.
Referring to nationwide security in Afghanistan, he urged Chinese businessmen to invest in the country with full confidence.
"We assure our Chinese friends that our Chinese friends and China will never be threatened from Afghanistan soil," Stanikzai said. “We will provide a safe environment for Chinese representatives and citizens in Afghanistan.”
He also called on neighboring countries not to allow their territory to be used against Afghanistan's security and they should not interfere in the country's internal affairs.
Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xeng, said at the ceremony that his country supports Afghanistan's independent and self-reliant development with concrete measures, taking into account "the policy of friendship, mutual interest and inclusiveness."
Zhao added that there is great potential for practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
"I hope the friendship between China and Afghanistan will remain as stable as the deep color of lapis lazuli," he said. “I hope the people of the two countries remain united like pomegranate seeds. I hope the future of our countries will be as colorful as the saffron blossoms.”
Afghanistan and China established diplomatic relations in 1955.
China was the first country to officially appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate came to power in 2021.
In addition, China was the first country to accept the credentials of the ambassador of the Islamic Emirate.
