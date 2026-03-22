Latest News
Trump ‘will not rest’ until all American detainees freed in Afghanistan, aide says
Latest News
Pakistani military violates Afghanistan ceasefire again
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that a mortar shell of the Pakistani military regime hit Shanpat area of Nari district of Kunar province at 9:30 am on Sunday, killing one civilian and wounding another.
The injured person is a woman, he said.
Pakistani forces also opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Shakin district of Paktika province, but no casualties were reported, Fitrat said.
The Pakistani government had earlier announced that it would halt its attacks on Afghanistan until Monday night on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Latest News
IEA allegedly appoints envoy to Berlin embassy ‘without Germany’s approval’
Germany was not informed of the appointment of a new Afghan diplomat in Berlin, according to a report by public broadcaster ARD, raising fresh questions about the Islamic Emirate’s expanding control over overseas missions.
The report states that an IEA-linked official has assumed the role of chargé d’affaires at Afghanistan’s embassy in Berlin without prior approval from the German government. Under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, host countries must consent to such diplomatic appointments.
Germany does not formally recognize the IEA government, which returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.
Undisclosed leadership role
According to ARD, the official—identified as Nebrasul H.—arrived in Berlin in July last year as a junior consular staff member, a position approved by German authorities. However, documents obtained by the broadcaster suggest he was also quietly appointed to lead the embassy.
He is reportedly acting as chargé d’affaires, effectively heading the mission and liaising directly with Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry in Kabul.
The move highlights the IEA’s efforts to consolidate authority over Afghan diplomatic missions abroad, despite lacking broad international recognition.
Berlin ‘not notified’
Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it had received “no notification of any personnel changes” at Afghan diplomatic missions in the country.
Berlin has consistently maintained that Afghan embassies should remain under representatives appointed by the former government of Ashraf Ghani, which was ousted in 2021.
Previous envoy sidelined
The report also claims that the previous head of mission, Abdul P., has been stripped of his authority and reduced to a largely symbolic role. He was originally appointed under the Ghani administration.
Despite being sidelined, he remains in Berlin, reportedly continuing to live in the ambassador’s residence and retaining diplomatic privileges.
Wider diplomatic shift
In a related development, ARD reported that another Afghan official who arrived alongside Nebrasul H. has assumed a leadership role at the Afghan consulate in Bonn, also without formal recognition from German authorities.
The developments suggest a broader strategy by the IEA to assert control over Afghanistan’s diplomatic presence in Europe, even in countries that do not officially recognize its rule.
Latest News
Pakistan PM’s adviser: No intention to impose war on Afghanistan
Pakistani military violates Afghanistan ceasefire again
IEA allegedly appoints envoy to Berlin embassy ‘without Germany’s approval’
Tahawol: Pakistan’s efforts to destabilise Afghanistan
Saar: Decline in international assistance to Afghanistan
Afghanistan secures third place at 2026 World Kokpar Championship
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation
IEA: Special circle in Pakistan has launched mission to destabilize region
Tahawol: Pakistan’s efforts to destabilise Afghanistan
Saar: Decline in international assistance to Afghanistan
Tawsia: Assessment of Afghanistan’s economic activities in 1404
Tahawol: Temporary ceasefire draws broad support
Saar: Emphasis on resolving conflicts through diplomacy
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan opposes normal Afghanistan–India relations: Shaheen
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA announces temporary pause in defensive operations against Pakistan for Eid
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan national buzkashi team defeats Hungary 14–0
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai accuses Pakistan of seeking to destabilise Afghanistan after Kabul strike
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistani shelling hits Kunar districts despite ‘pause in hostility’ over Eid
-
Latest News5 days ago
WHO Chief urges Kabul and Islamabad to prioritize peace
-
Regional5 days ago
Israel’s Katz says Iran’s security chief killed, Tehran strikes Gulf neighbours
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran strikes Tel Aviv with cluster warheads in retaliation for killing of security chief