Turkish Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul meets Zakir Jalali, discusses bilateral ties
Sadin Ayyıldız, Chargé d’Affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, held a courtesy meeting with Zakir Jalali, the Second Political Deputy of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the start of his mission.
The Turkish Embassy in Kabul said in a post that the meeting included mutual exchanges of views on bilateral relations.
Tahawol: Kabul’s call for resolving issues through dialogue discussed
Saar: Russia’s relations with Islamic Emirate reviewed
Tajikistan says two soldiers killed in clash with militants near Afghan border
