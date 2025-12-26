Connect with us

Turkish Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul meets Zakir Jalali, discusses bilateral ties

Published

7 minutes ago

on

Sadin Ayyıldız, Chargé d’Affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, held a courtesy meeting with Zakir Jalali, the Second Political Deputy of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the start of his mission.

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul said in a post that the meeting included mutual exchanges of views on bilateral relations.

Tahawol: Kabul’s call for resolving issues through dialogue discussed

Published

13 hours ago

on

December 25, 2025

By

Saar: Russia’s relations with Islamic Emirate reviewed

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 25, 2025

By

Tajikistan says two soldiers killed in clash with militants near Afghan border

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 25, 2025

By

Tajik authorities say their border guards clashed with militants who crossed into Tajikistan’s Khatlon region from Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement that militants intended to carry out an armed attack on one of the border outposts.

Three militants were killed and two Tajik soldiers died in the clash. From the scene, three firearms—an M-16 rifle and a Kalashnikov assault rifle—three foreign-made pistols equipped with suppressors, ten hand grenades, one night-vision device, explosives, and other military equipment were seized, according to the committee.

This was the third reported attack from Afghanistan into Tajikistan in the past month, with the previous ones targeting Chinese nationals.

The Islamic Emirate previously said it assured Tajikistan it was ready to tighten border security and conduct joint investigations.

