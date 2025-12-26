Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tokyo to suspend operations

The Embassy of Afghanistan in Japan, currently run by diplomats of the previous government, has announced that it will suspend its operations in Tokyo after the end of January 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, the embassy said the decision was made after consultations with Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close coordination with Japanese authorities, and in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The embassy added that after January 31, all of its political, economic, cultural, and consular activities will be halted until further notice.

Currently, Shaida Abdali is serving as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Japan.