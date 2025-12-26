Connect with us

MSF says it continues providing health services to Afghans

1 hour ago

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has announced that it will continue providing its essential health services to the people of Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the organization, referring to Afghanistan’s health needs, said that over the past year it has been active in various health sectors across the country, ranging from maternal and child care to emergency response, as well as the treatment of patients suffering from tuberculosis and severe injuries.

According to MSF, its teams over the past year have been present at a range of health facilities, including neonatal intensive care units, operating theatres, surgical centers, and specialized tuberculosis treatment wards, where they have delivered life-saving services to patients.

The organization stressed that it will continue ensuring the provision of health services, particularly for needy families and vulnerable communities in remote areas of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tokyo to suspend operations

5 hours ago

December 26, 2025

The Embassy of Afghanistan in Japan, currently run by diplomats of the previous government, has announced that it will suspend its operations in Tokyo after the end of January 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, the embassy said the decision was made after consultations with Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close coordination with Japanese authorities, and in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The embassy added that after January 31, all of its political, economic, cultural, and consular activities will be halted until further notice.

Currently, Shaida Abdali is serving as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Japan.

Turkish Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul meets Zakir Jalali, discusses bilateral ties

6 hours ago

December 26, 2025

Sadin Ayyıldız, Chargé d’Affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, held a courtesy meeting with Zakir Jalali, the Second Political Deputy of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the start of his mission.

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul said in a post that the meeting included mutual exchanges of views on bilateral relations.

Tahawol: Kabul’s call for resolving issues through dialogue discussed

19 hours ago

December 25, 2025

