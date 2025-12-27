Türkiye detains over 42,000 Afghan irregular migrants in 2025

Turkish authorities detained more than 42,000 Afghan nationals among over 152,000 irregular migrants apprehended across Türkiye in 2025, according to official data released by the country’s Interior Ministry.

Figures published by the Turkish Ministry of Interior show that as of December 18, a total of 152,331 irregular migrants were detained nationwide. Afghans accounted for the largest group, with 42,202 people, followed by Syrian nationals (21,117). Migrants from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan and Yemen were also among those apprehended.

Türkiye has increasingly become a destination and transit country for migrants fleeing economic hardship, political instability, conflict and insecurity in their home countries.

Official Turkish data indicates a sharp rise in irregular migration over the past decade. The number of irregular migrants apprehended rose from 58,647 in 2014 to 454,662 in 2019, before declining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Turkish government also reported intensified operations against human smuggling networks. As of mid-December 2025, 10,883 migrant smugglers were apprehended nationwide.