Science & Technology
Twitter: Users to pay monthly subscription or lose blue verification badge
Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.
“Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Musk said in his tweet without giving more details.
Twitter (TWTR.N) is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their “verified” badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.
The CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.
Separately, The Verge reported on Sunday that Twitter will increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, citing internal correspondence seen by them.
Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform’s first subscription service, which offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets.
The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk launched a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70% had said yes.
Musk has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter’s site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets, according to a separate Vergereport on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.
Science & Technology
Erdogan rolls out first Turkish electric vehicle ahead of elections
Turkey rolled out its first domestically-produced electric vehicle at a ceremony on Saturday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to highlight economic successes ahead of elections next year.
“Turkey’s domestic car, Togg, will hit the roads of Europe with all of its models,” Erdogan said after driving the first vehicle to leave the production line. “They will say ‘crazy Turks’ are coming,” he added.
Bloomberg reported that Turkey has inked a deal with one of the world’s most prominent companies to build a lithium ion battery factory near Togg’s production site in Bursa.
Sales of the first Togg model, the C-segment SUV, are set to begin at the end of the third quarter of 2023.
The plan is to export the Turkish EV to Europe and then the rest of the world after 15-18 months of domestic sales only.
Bloomberg reported that the ruling party wants to show off major projects ahead of elections scheduled for June 2023 to contrast with the country’s deepening economic woes amid soaring inflation driven by the central bank’s unorthodox interest-rate cuts.
The state has backed the project with tax cuts, free land, low borrowing costs and a government purchase guarantee of 30,000 vehicles a year until the end of 2035. Car prices have skyrocketed this year due to inflation.
Science & Technology
US unveils plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
The US federal government has outlined a strategy to try to protect an endangered species of whale while also developing offshore wind power off the East Coast.
President Joe Biden’s administration has made a priority of encouraging offshore wind along the Atlantic coast as the U.S. pursues greater energy independence. Those waters are also home to the declining North Atlantic right whale, which numbers about 340 in the world, AP reported.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released a draft plan this month to conserve the whales while allowing for the building of wind projects. The agencies said the ongoing efforts to save the whales and create more renewable energy can coexist.
“As we face the ongoing challenges of climate change, this strategy provides a strong foundation to help us advance renewable energy while also working to protect and recover North Atlantic right whales, and the ecosystem they depend on,” said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries.
The development of offshore wind is going on along the migratory routes of the whales, which travel from Georgia and Florida to New England and Canada every year. That potentially leaves the whales vulnerable to disturbance or injury. The agencies said they plan to provide offshore wind developers with guidance about mitigation measures to help navigate the regulatory process as part of the whale strategy.
The strategy focuses on “improving the science and integrating past, present and future efforts related to North Atlantic right whales and offshore wind development,” said Jon Hare, the director of NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center and a lead author on the document. It also identifies mitigation measures related to project planning, leasing and siting, he said.
The right whales have been declining in recent years and face threats such as collisions with ships and entanglement in fishing gear. Environmentalist groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, have called for more protections for the whales.
The protection strategy is promising, but it needs funding for implementation and requirements for measures that minimize harm to the whales, said Alison Chase, a senior policy analyst with the council. Those include speed and noise reductions, Chase said.
“We need offshore wind, and we need to do it right,” Chase said. “But as we fight climate change, we must avoid, minimize, and mitigate threats to ocean life in whatever ways we can.”
The government will take public comment on the draft strategy until Dec. 4.
Science & Technology
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq’s Mosul
Archaeologists in northern Iraq last week unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees from the Assyrian Empire, an archaeologist said Wednesday, AP reported.
The carvings on marble slabs were discovered by a team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, who have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was bulldozed by ISIS militants in 2016.
Fadhil Mohammed, head of the restoration works, said the team was surprised by discovering “eight murals with inscriptions, decorative drawings and writings.”
Mashki Gate was one of the largest gates of Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city of this part of the historic region of Mesopotamia.
The discovered carvings show, among other things, a fighter preparing to fire an arrow while others show palm trees.
“The writings show that these murals were built or made during the reign of King Sennacherib,” Mohammed added, referring to the Neo-Assyrian Empire King who ruled from 705 to 681 BC.
ISIS overran large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and carried out a campaign of systematic destruction of invaluable archaeological sites in both countries. The extremists vandalized museums and destroyed major archaeological sites in their fervor to erase history.
Iraqi forces supported by a U.S.-led international coalition liberated Mosul from ISIS in 2017 and the extremists lost the last sliver of land they once controlled two years later.
The territory of today’s Iraq was home to some of the earliest cities in the world. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonian and Assyrian once lived.
Afghanistan set to face Sri Landa in 4th World Cup match
Twitter: Users to pay monthly subscription or lose blue verification badge
Erdogan rolls out first Turkish electric vehicle ahead of elections
Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132
Tahawol: Importance of Kabul-Moscow relations discussed
At least 174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
Women’s handicraft exhibition launched in Balkh
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh
Tahawol: Importance of Kabul-Moscow relations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in AFG discussed
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
-
Sport5 days ago
Back on top: Rashid reclaims top bowler ranking
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready to be included’ in major regional projects
-
Business5 days ago
US State Department confirms Afghan banknotes to be printed in Europe
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA accuses international watchdogs of ‘reporting on rumors’
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan and New Zealand share points as match abandoned due to rain
-
Latest News3 days ago
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
-
Business5 days ago
India to provide technical support to Afghanistan’s central bank