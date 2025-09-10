UAE envoy to Kabul holds farewell meeting with FM Muttaqi

Eisa Salem Muhammad Al Dhaheri, the former UAE envoy to Kabul, held a farewell meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that during the meeting, Muttaqi described the relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates as “historic and positive”.

Muttaqi praised Al Dhaheri’s term of service and wished him success in his future mission.

Al Dhaheri also affirmed the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed hope that bilateral ties would expand further in various fields.