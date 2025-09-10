Latest News
UAE envoy to Kabul holds farewell meeting with FM Muttaqi
Eisa Salem Muhammad Al Dhaheri, the former UAE envoy to Kabul, held a farewell meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.
The foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that during the meeting, Muttaqi described the relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates as “historic and positive”.
Muttaqi praised Al Dhaheri’s term of service and wished him success in his future mission.
Al Dhaheri also affirmed the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed hope that bilateral ties would expand further in various fields.
Interior Minister urges stronger measures to ensure people’s security
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Affairs, once again stated in a leadership meeting of the ministry that efforts must be intensified to ensure the individual and social security of the people.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said in a statement quoting Haqqani that he emphasized police forces, as true servants of the people, should strive day and night to further strengthen the trust of the public.
According to Qani, the meeting was attended by deputies, heads, and officials of various departments of the Ministry of Interior, who presented their work reports.
Over 47,000 Afghan children and mothers at risk of acute malnutrition in earthquake-hit regions
According to the report, around 37,000 children under the age of five and nearly 10,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in the earthquake-affected areas are facing severe nutritional crises.
The international humanitarian organization Save the Children has issued an urgent warning that more than 47,000 children and mothers in eastern Afghanistan are at serious risk of acute malnutrition following the devastating August 31 earthquake that struck the region, with Kunar province at its epicenter.
The disaster, which claimed over 2,200 lives—including approximately 750 children—has compounded an already fragile humanitarian situation in the region.
The earthquake caused substantial damage to numerous health facilities—many of which had already been closed or operating at reduced capacity due to funding cuts. This has critically limited access to essential medical and nutritional services for thousands of vulnerable families.
Save the Children estimates that over 91,000 people in the impacted regions are in urgent need of food assistance. Nationwide, around 422 health centers have been shut down or suspended due to budget shortages, affecting access to life-saving care for nearly three million Afghans.
“Child malnutrition is already a national emergency in Afghanistan,” said Samira Saeed Rahman, a senior official with Save the Children. “This earthquake has deepened the crisis, and the reduction in funding means fewer resources for food and healthcare for children and their families.”
The organization is calling for immediate international support to prevent a looming humanitarian catastrophe, as nearly 5 million Afghan children are currently suffering from severe food insecurity, according to global aid agencies.
UN Rights Council urged to address situation in Afghanistan
However, the Islamic Emirate maintains the rights of all citizens, including women and girls, are guaranteed within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
Human Rights Watch has called on the UN Human Rights Council to consider establishing an independent mechanism to review the human rights situation in Afghanistan, with particular attention to the conditions facing women and girls.
In a statement to the Council’s 60th session, the group said such a body could complement the work of the Special Representative by investigating past and ongoing concerns and supporting access to justice for affected communities.
International observers have raised alarm over restrictions on women’s education, employment, and public participation in Afghanistan.
UN experts have described the situation as severe, while Human Rights Watch said a stronger accountability process would help deter further violations.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has consistently rejected outside criticism of its policies, saying they reflect Afghanistan’s cultural and religious values.
Officials in Kabul maintain that the international community should focus more on humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation.
The Human Rights Council is expected to discuss Afghanistan during its current session, with rights groups and Afghan activists urging closer international engagement.
The Islamic Emirate has in the past, called reports on human rights in Afghanistan one-sided and biased.
Despite this stance, the issue of women’s rights and broader human rights remains one of the most contentious points of disagreement between the IEA and the international community — a divide that has yet to be bridged with any mutually acceptable solution.
