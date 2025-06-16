Latest News
UN agencies sound alarm over worsening malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan
A coalition of United Nations agencies has issued an urgent appeal for international action to address a deepening malnutrition emergency in Afghanistan, where millions of children and women face life-threatening health conditions amid severe food insecurity and collapsing healthcare services.
In a joint statement released Sunday, UNICEF, WHO, WFP, FAO, and UNFPA warned that over 3.5 million Afghan children under the age of five are currently suffering from acute malnutrition, with 1.4 million at immediate risk of death without medical intervention.
Afghanistan is now among the top 15 countries most severely affected by malnutrition, the agencies said.
The crisis is not limited to children. The UN reports that four in every ten Afghan women are malnourished, a crisis that is often underreported. Malnutrition in women, especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding, contributes to complicated childbirth, elevated infant mortality rates, and long-term developmental issues for children.
The alarming statistics come as Afghanistan faces one of its worst humanitarian outlooks in decades, with over 9.8 million people experiencing acute food insecurity. Prolonged drought, economic collapse, and environmental disasters have left communities struggling to access sufficient food and basic healthcare.
“The health and futures of millions of Afghan children and women are on the line,” the agencies warned. “Without urgent and sustained funding, the consequences will be catastrophic and irreversible.”
Despite the growing severity of the crisis, humanitarian funding for Afghanistan has plummeted, with current support levels down by 40% compared to previous years. Aid agencies say this funding gap is drastically limiting their ability to respond.
The UN’s joint strategy calls for integrated interventions, including food assistance, expanded maternal and child healthcare, and nutritional education. Officials stress that these measures are critical to preventing a full-scale humanitarian collapse.
“This is not just a health emergency—it is a generational emergency,” said a senior UN official.
“Millions of Afghan children risk being permanently affected by hunger and deprivation unless the global community acts decisively.”
The agencies are now urging international donors and stakeholders to urgently scale up support for Afghanistan’s humanitarian response. They emphasize that global solidarity is essential to preventing further suffering and stabilizing a population devastated by decades of conflict, climate shocks, and economic hardship.
Without immediate intervention, the UN warns, Afghanistan could face a nutrition catastrophe with long-term consequences for its people and its future.
Latest News
IEA offers to facilitate transfer of Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed Kabul’s readiness to cooperate in the safe transfer of remaining Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia via Afghan territory.
The call came amid escalating tensions and conflict between Iran and Israel.
During the conversation, Muttaqi strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian territory, calling them a blatant violation of international law and reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s solidarity with the Iranian people, according to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.
In response, Araghchi thanked the Islamic Emirate for its firm stance in condemning the Israeli attacks and welcomed Kabul’s offer to facilitate the transfer of Iranian pilgrims. He also described Afghanistan as a friendly and empathic neighbor of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered authorities to provide comprehensive support and services to all Iranian pilgrims stranded in the kingdom due to regional unrest.
Latest News
Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation say that overflights through the country’s airspace have increased following the outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel.
They emphasize that Afghan airspace is secure, and airlines can safely use this route for their flights.
“Afghan airspace is completely safe for civilian flights. The number of overflights fluctuates at times, but currently, we are witnessing an increase. The Ministry provides the necessary services for overflights at airports,” Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, stated.
Some private sector members believe that this rise in overflights could be a good source of revenue for Afghanistan.
Investor Asadullah Asadi said, “With the outbreak of the Iran-Israel war, Afghanistan acts as a safe route for flights, which is a good opportunity for earning income. Most aircraft passing through Afghan airspace are passenger and cargo planes, and transit fees range from $700 to $850 per flight.”
Experts also emphasize that the Islamic Emirate should strive to increase the number of overflights through Afghan airspace to boost revenues from this sector.
It is reported that approximately 300 overflights occur daily through Afghan airspace, and this number is expected to rise if the Middle East crisis intensifies.
Latest News
Kazakhstan president appoints Special Representative for Afghanistan
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev has appointed Yerkin Tukumov as Special Representative for Afghanistan, according to a presidential decree announced by the Akorda press service.
Tukumov, previously Director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research, brings extensive diplomatic experience, having served in various roles within the Foreign Ministry.
He holds degrees from Warsaw University and the Harvard Kennedy School, and is fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Polish.
The move underscores Kazakhstan’s intent to play a more active role in regional diplomacy and engagement with Afghanistan.
IEA offers to facilitate transfer of Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia
FIFA Club WC: Bayern Munich demolish Auckland City 10–0
Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
UN agencies sound alarm over worsening malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan president appoints Special Representative for Afghanistan
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
Saar: Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s current security status reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Air India plane crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
-
Latest News4 days ago
Countdown: Just 3 days until FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in United States
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan at Oslo Forum
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL matches 11 & 12: Sadaqat thrashes Zaher Asad, Arya Forj clinches solid win
-
Regional4 days ago
US to pull some personnel from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Preferential Trade Agreement
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tehran says Helmand River water transfer underway, pushes for continued flow