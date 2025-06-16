Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict

Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation say that overflights through the country’s airspace have increased following the outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel.

They emphasize that Afghan airspace is secure, and airlines can safely use this route for their flights.

“Afghan airspace is completely safe for civilian flights. The number of overflights fluctuates at times, but currently, we are witnessing an increase. The Ministry provides the necessary services for overflights at airports,” Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, stated.

Some private sector members believe that this rise in overflights could be a good source of revenue for Afghanistan.

Investor Asadullah Asadi said, “With the outbreak of the Iran-Israel war, Afghanistan acts as a safe route for flights, which is a good opportunity for earning income. Most aircraft passing through Afghan airspace are passenger and cargo planes, and transit fees range from $700 to $850 per flight.”

Experts also emphasize that the Islamic Emirate should strive to increase the number of overflights through Afghan airspace to boost revenues from this sector.

It is reported that approximately 300 overflights occur daily through Afghan airspace, and this number is expected to rise if the Middle East crisis intensifies.