IEA offers to facilitate transfer of Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed Kabul’s readiness to cooperate in the safe transfer of remaining Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia via Afghan territory.

The call came amid escalating tensions and conflict between Iran and Israel.

During the conversation, Muttaqi strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian territory, calling them a blatant violation of international law and reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s solidarity with the Iranian people, according to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.

In response, Araghchi thanked the Islamic Emirate for its firm stance in condemning the Israeli attacks and welcomed Kabul’s offer to facilitate the transfer of Iranian pilgrims. He also described Afghanistan as a friendly and empathic neighbor of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered authorities to provide comprehensive support and services to all Iranian pilgrims stranded in the kingdom due to regional unrest.