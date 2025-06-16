IEA delegation off to Russia to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Ataullah Omari, Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, departed for Russia on Monday to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The delegation includes Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; Abdul Latif Nazari, Technical Deputy Minister of Economy; Mohammad Younus Mohmand, Deputy of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment; as well as several Afghan businessmen and investors.

The forum, scheduled to take place from June 18 to 21 in St. Petersburg, is considered to be a major economic event, attracting representatives from over 140 countries.

Key themes of the conference include economy, environment, agriculture, trade, industry, investment, and the exchange of experiences. During the event, Ataullah Omari is expected to deliver a speech presenting Afghanistan’s perspectives on agricultural development and economic growth.