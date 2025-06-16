Iranian state TV interrupted by missile strike during live broadcast

WATCH: In a dramatic and chilling moment broadcast live across Iran, a missile strike hit the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) headquarters in north Tehran just seconds after one of its top presenters warned of an incoming attack.

A well-known television anchor and mother of two, Sahar Emani, was on air when the background cut to black, and debris started falling.

Just moments earlier, Emani had said: “What you hear is the sound of the aggressor”—a haunting statement now etched into the memories of viewers nationwide.

The IRINN studio, located within the heavily fortified broadcasting complex in Tehran, was struck in what Iranian officials say was part of a coordinated Israeli missile barrage on strategic sites in and around the capital.

The status of the presenter and other IRINN personnel remains unconfirmed, but initial reports from emergency services suggest there might be casualties.

Israeli Warning Came Two Hours Earlier

Israel had issued an explicit warning nearly two hours prior, urging Iranian civilians to evacuate any facilities near military or propaganda infrastructure.

The warning, broadcast via international channels and regional allies, named north Tehran as a potential target zone.

Iranian authorities reportedly dismissed the warning as psychological warfare. Nevertheless, the strike on IRINN marks one of the most symbolic attacks of the conflict so far—targeting not just infrastructure, but the heart of the Islamic Republic’s state-run information network.