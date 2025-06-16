Latest News
Iranian state TV interrupted by missile strike during live broadcast
WATCH: In a dramatic and chilling moment broadcast live across Iran, a missile strike hit the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) headquarters in north Tehran just seconds after one of its top presenters warned of an incoming attack.
A well-known television anchor and mother of two, Sahar Emani, was on air when the background cut to black, and debris started falling.
Just moments earlier, Emani had said: “What you hear is the sound of the aggressor”—a haunting statement now etched into the memories of viewers nationwide.
The IRINN studio, located within the heavily fortified broadcasting complex in Tehran, was struck in what Iranian officials say was part of a coordinated Israeli missile barrage on strategic sites in and around the capital.
The status of the presenter and other IRINN personnel remains unconfirmed, but initial reports from emergency services suggest there might be casualties.
Israeli Warning Came Two Hours Earlier
Israel had issued an explicit warning nearly two hours prior, urging Iranian civilians to evacuate any facilities near military or propaganda infrastructure.
The warning, broadcast via international channels and regional allies, named north Tehran as a potential target zone.
Iranian authorities reportedly dismissed the warning as psychological warfare. Nevertheless, the strike on IRINN marks one of the most symbolic attacks of the conflict so far—targeting not just infrastructure, but the heart of the Islamic Republic’s state-run information network.
IEA delegation off to Russia to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Ataullah Omari, Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, departed for Russia on Monday to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The delegation includes Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; Abdul Latif Nazari, Technical Deputy Minister of Economy; Mohammad Younus Mohmand, Deputy of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment; as well as several Afghan businessmen and investors.
The forum, scheduled to take place from June 18 to 21 in St. Petersburg, is considered to be a major economic event, attracting representatives from over 140 countries.
Key themes of the conference include economy, environment, agriculture, trade, industry, investment, and the exchange of experiences. During the event, Ataullah Omari is expected to deliver a speech presenting Afghanistan’s perspectives on agricultural development and economic growth.
IEA offers to facilitate transfer of Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed Kabul’s readiness to cooperate in the safe transfer of remaining Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia via Afghan territory.
The call came amid escalating tensions and conflict between Iran and Israel.
During the conversation, Muttaqi strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian territory, calling them a blatant violation of international law and reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s solidarity with the Iranian people, according to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.
In response, Araghchi thanked the Islamic Emirate for its firm stance in condemning the Israeli attacks and welcomed Kabul’s offer to facilitate the transfer of Iranian pilgrims. He also described Afghanistan as a friendly and empathic neighbor of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered authorities to provide comprehensive support and services to all Iranian pilgrims stranded in the kingdom due to regional unrest.
Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation say that overflights through the country’s airspace have increased following the outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel.
They emphasize that Afghan airspace is secure, and airlines can safely use this route for their flights.
“Afghan airspace is completely safe for civilian flights. The number of overflights fluctuates at times, but currently, we are witnessing an increase. The Ministry provides the necessary services for overflights at airports,” Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, stated.
Some private sector members believe that this rise in overflights could be a good source of revenue for Afghanistan.
Investor Asadullah Asadi said, “With the outbreak of the Iran-Israel war, Afghanistan acts as a safe route for flights, which is a good opportunity for earning income. Most aircraft passing through Afghan airspace are passenger and cargo planes, and transit fees range from $700 to $850 per flight.”
Experts also emphasize that the Islamic Emirate should strive to increase the number of overflights through Afghan airspace to boost revenues from this sector.
It is reported that approximately 300 overflights occur daily through Afghan airspace, and this number is expected to rise if the Middle East crisis intensifies.
Iranian state TV interrupted by missile strike during live broadcast
