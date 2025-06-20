The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday next week to assess the situation in Afghanistan.

Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, is scheduled to speak at the meeting and present her report on the current situation in Afghanistan.

In a statement, UNAMA said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also share his latest report on Afghanistan with the participants of the meeting.

UNAMA provides quarterly reports to the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan. However, there is a prevailing belief that over the past four years, UN meetings concerning Afghanistan have not had a meaningful impact on improving the situation. The topic has typically been raised as a matter of concern, without resulting in practical action.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid has claimed that UNAMA consistently exaggerates minor issues in its reports and presents a distorted picture of the situation in Afghanistan.

Mujahid has called on UNAMA to consider the actual facts on the ground in its reporting and to reflect the achievements of the current government.

This comes as, despite repeated efforts over the past nearly four years, the Islamic Emirate has not succeeded in securing a seat at the United Nations. According to officials of IEA, this has resulted in the realities of Afghanistan not being represented at the UN, and issues contrary to the actual situation in the country being reflected instead.A