Latest News
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday next week to assess the situation in Afghanistan.
Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, is scheduled to speak at the meeting and present her report on the current situation in Afghanistan.
In a statement, UNAMA said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also share his latest report on Afghanistan with the participants of the meeting.
UNAMA provides quarterly reports to the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan. However, there is a prevailing belief that over the past four years, UN meetings concerning Afghanistan have not had a meaningful impact on improving the situation. The topic has typically been raised as a matter of concern, without resulting in practical action.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid has claimed that UNAMA consistently exaggerates minor issues in its reports and presents a distorted picture of the situation in Afghanistan.
Mujahid has called on UNAMA to consider the actual facts on the ground in its reporting and to reflect the achievements of the current government.
This comes as, despite repeated efforts over the past nearly four years, the Islamic Emirate has not succeeded in securing a seat at the United Nations. According to officials of IEA, this has resulted in the realities of Afghanistan not being represented at the UN, and issues contrary to the actual situation in the country being reflected instead.A
Latest News
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers
Pakistani Embassy in Kabul announced on Friday the government of Pakistan has decided to issue multiple-entry visas with one-year validity for Afghan drivers involved in goods transportation.
In a post on X, the embassy added that the visa fee has been set at $100 dollars.
According to the embassy’s statement, applicants for this visa must provide a photo, a copy of their passport, national ID (tazkira), a temporary acceptance document, a letter of verification from the transport company they work for, and a valid driver’s license.
Previously, truck drivers were allowed entry into Pakistan using a temporary entry document known as a “TAD.”
Latest News
UN reports rise in security and robbery incidents in Afghanistan
The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, in his latest report on Afghanistan, stated that security and robbery incidents have increased in the country.
According to the report released today (Thursday), the UN recorded 2,299 safety and security-related incidents over a three-month period (from February 1 to April 30), marking a 3% increase compared to the same period last year.
During the same period, 175 cases of robbery were reported — a 7% increase from the same time last year.
The UN noted that the activities of armed opposition groups have not posed any significant challenge to the Islamic Emirate’s control of the national territory.
The report also referred to two attacks carried out by Daesh during this three-month period — one in Kunduz and another in Kabul.
The UN Secretary-General stated that the people of Afghanistan continue to suffer from numerous challenges, including widespread and growing poverty, persistent unemployment, limited access to basic services, and natural disasters.
According to the report, in 2025, approximately 22.9 million people in Afghanistan will need life-saving humanitarian assistance. Funding shortages have had widespread impacts on humanitarian operations: hundreds of health centers have been closed, child nutrition services have been reduced, and support programs have been suspended.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet commented on this report.
Latest News
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
Overflights through Afghan airspace have jumped from around 50 per day to 280 per day since the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace a week ago, flight tracker FlightRadar24 reported on Thursday.
The number of overflights—flights transiting Afghan airspace without landing—has surged nearly 500 percent, positioning Afghanistan once again as a key transit corridor in the region.
This spike comes as airlines reroute away from Iran and Iraq, opting for alternative paths that include Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which has also seen a doubling of overflights.
Earlier, Afghan officials also reported surge in overflights, emphasizing that Afghan airspace is secure, and airlines can safely use this route for their flights.
“Afghan airspace is completely safe for civilian flights. The number of overflights fluctuates at times, but currently, we are witnessing an increase. The Ministry provides the necessary services for overflights at airports,” Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, stated.
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
UN reports rise in security and robbery incidents in Afghanistan
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Azerbaijan urged to back Afghanistan’s participation in COP30 in Brazil
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, killing at least 2
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Tahawol: Lineups for Israel and Iran conflict discussed
Saar: Analyzing day seven of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol: Discussion on Israel-Iran conflict
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Unprecedented surge in US aerial refueling tankers cross Atlantic amid Middle East tensions
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 400 health centers shut down in Afghanistan following US aid suspension
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Etihad shines in 4–2 win as Arya Forj, Jawanan Maihan settle for draw
-
World4 days ago
Britain appoints first female head of MI6 spy agency
-
International Sports5 days ago
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off with draw between Inter Miami and Al Ahly
-
Sport4 days ago
CAFA U-20 Championship: Afghanistan face Turkmenistan in crucial group stage match
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump administration weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban, memo says