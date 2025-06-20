UN reports rise in security and robbery incidents in Afghanistan

The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, in his latest report on Afghanistan, stated that security and robbery incidents have increased in the country.

According to the report released today (Thursday), the UN recorded 2,299 safety and security-related incidents over a three-month period (from February 1 to April 30), marking a 3% increase compared to the same period last year.

During the same period, 175 cases of robbery were reported — a 7% increase from the same time last year.

The UN noted that the activities of armed opposition groups have not posed any significant challenge to the Islamic Emirate’s control of the national territory.

The report also referred to two attacks carried out by Daesh during this three-month period — one in Kunduz and another in Kabul.

The UN Secretary-General stated that the people of Afghanistan continue to suffer from numerous challenges, including widespread and growing poverty, persistent unemployment, limited access to basic services, and natural disasters.

According to the report, in 2025, approximately 22.9 million people in Afghanistan will need life-saving humanitarian assistance. Funding shortages have had widespread impacts on humanitarian operations: hundreds of health centers have been closed, child nutrition services have been reduced, and support programs have been suspended.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet commented on this report.