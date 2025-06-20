Latest News
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
Overflights through Afghan airspace have jumped from around 50 per day to 280 per day since the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace a week ago, flight tracker FlightRadar24 reported on Thursday.
The number of overflights—flights transiting Afghan airspace without landing—has surged nearly 500 percent, positioning Afghanistan once again as a key transit corridor in the region.
This spike comes as airlines reroute away from Iran and Iraq, opting for alternative paths that include Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which has also seen a doubling of overflights.
Earlier, Afghan officials also reported surge in overflights, emphasizing that Afghan airspace is secure, and airlines can safely use this route for their flights.
“Afghan airspace is completely safe for civilian flights. The number of overflights fluctuates at times, but currently, we are witnessing an increase. The Ministry provides the necessary services for overflights at airports,” Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, stated.
At China–South Asia Expo, Deputy PM Hanafi promotes economic cooperation and non-interference
At the 9th China–South Asia Expo held in Kunming, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), emphasized the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, calling on all nations to uphold the same principle in relation to Afghanistan.
In his speech, Hanafi stated that Afghanistan does not allow any individual or group to use its soil to threaten the security of other countries.
Highlighting the significance of the China–South Asia Expo, he noted that the event serves as a key opportunity to expand economic, cultural, and political cooperation among regional countries. He added: “The People’s Republic of China, as a global economic power, has created a solid platform for regional development through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.”
The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that Afghanistan seeks broad cooperation with China and South Asian countries in areas such as mineral extraction, energy, transit, technology, and trade, and can play a pivotal role as a regional connector between Central, South, and East Asia due to its strategic geographic location.
He went on to list the Islamic Emirate’s major achievements, including the general amnesty, nationwide security, counter-narcotics efforts, and the launch of large-scale development and infrastructure projects.
In conclusion, Hanafi expressed hope that the China–South Asia Expo would contribute to the expansion and strengthening of economic and trade relations between countries in the region and the wider world.
Afghanistan grants visa exemption for Iranian pilgrims
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Thursday announced that Iranian pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia to their country via Afghanistan will be exempt from visa requirements for a period of one month.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the announcement was made during a meeting with Alireza Bigdeli, acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul. Muttaqi stated that relevant authorities in Herat province have been instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe and secure transit of the pilgrims.
He also condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, calling them a clear violation of international law, and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s solidarity with the Iranian people.
In response, the Iranian envoy expressed gratitude for the visa exemption and the facilitation efforts provided by the Islamic Emirate, calling it a commendable step toward strengthening bilateral relations. He expressed hope for the smooth and successful transit of Iranian pilgrims.
Hanafi in China: Strong and friendly relations require positive engagement
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy of Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has met with senior Chinese officials and a number of investors during his visit to China.
The meetings, also attended by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Mohammad Naeem Wardak, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of win-win cooperation between Afghanistan and China in various areas.
Hanafi stated that the Islamic Emirate supports China’s major “Belt and Road” initiative and expressed hope for enhanced and expanded cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.
On the Chinese side, Wang Dongming, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said that China and Afghanistan, as close neighbors, have no issues in their relations and stressed that cooperation should be strengthened based on mutual interests. He also noted that the opening of the China–South Asia Expo would bring new economic opportunities for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Chinese investors expressed their interest in investing in Afghanistan during a meeting with the Afghan delegation and called for the Islamic Emirate’s support in facilitating such investments.
In response, Deputy Prime Minister Hanafi highlighted Afghanistan’s broad investment opportunities and assured that the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to provide all necessary support and facilities for both domestic and foreign investors, particularly those from China.
