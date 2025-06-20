Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict

Overflights through Afghan airspace have jumped from around 50 per day to 280 per day since the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace a week ago, flight tracker FlightRadar24 reported on Thursday.

The number of overflights—flights transiting Afghan airspace without landing—has surged nearly 500 percent, positioning Afghanistan once again as a key transit corridor in the region.

This spike comes as airlines reroute away from Iran and Iraq, opting for alternative paths that include Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which has also seen a doubling of overflights.

Earlier, Afghan officials also reported surge in overflights, emphasizing that Afghan airspace is secure, and airlines can safely use this route for their flights.

“Afghan airspace is completely safe for civilian flights. The number of overflights fluctuates at times, but currently, we are witnessing an increase. The Ministry provides the necessary services for overflights at airports,” Hekmatullah Asifi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, stated.