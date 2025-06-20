At China–South Asia Expo, Deputy PM Hanafi promotes economic cooperation and non-interference

At the 9th China–South Asia Expo held in Kunming, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), emphasized the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, calling on all nations to uphold the same principle in relation to Afghanistan.

In his speech, Hanafi stated that Afghanistan does not allow any individual or group to use its soil to threaten the security of other countries.

Highlighting the significance of the China–South Asia Expo, he noted that the event serves as a key opportunity to expand economic, cultural, and political cooperation among regional countries. He added: “The People’s Republic of China, as a global economic power, has created a solid platform for regional development through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that Afghanistan seeks broad cooperation with China and South Asian countries in areas such as mineral extraction, energy, transit, technology, and trade, and can play a pivotal role as a regional connector between Central, South, and East Asia due to its strategic geographic location.

He went on to list the Islamic Emirate’s major achievements, including the general amnesty, nationwide security, counter-narcotics efforts, and the launch of large-scale development and infrastructure projects.

In conclusion, Hanafi expressed hope that the China–South Asia Expo would contribute to the expansion and strengthening of economic and trade relations between countries in the region and the wider world.