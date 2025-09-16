Latest News
UN to continue its assistance to Afghanistan in all sectors: Otunbayeva
Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, said during her farewell meeting with Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Office of the Prime Minister, that the United Nations will continue its assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of health, natural disasters, and other sectors.
According to a statement issued by ARG, Otunbayeva praised the timely coordination and delivery of emergency aid to earthquake victims by the Islamic Emirate.
The statement added that Otunbayeva, who personally traveled to the earthquake-affected areas in eastern Afghanistan, fulfilled her responsibilities assigned by the UN to assist those impacted.
She also called on the IEA to cooperate in renewing the contracts for UN offices.
During the meeting, Wasi expressed appreciation for Otunbayeva’s mission in Afghanistan and said that IEA officials are consistently working to address the problems of the people.
He thanked friendly countries, charitable organizations, businesspeople, and benevolent citizens for their assistance to victims of the recent earthquake in the eastern part of the country, adding: “We can resolve challenges through mutual understanding.”
He assured Otunbayeva that he would share her proposals with the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
IEA rejects Trump’s narcotics claims, cites ‘unprecedented’ success in eradication efforts
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump accusing Afghanistan of failing in the fight against narcotics, calling the statements uninformed and contrary to ground realities.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the IEA, said Trump’s claim reflects his “unawareness” of the situation in Afghanistan.
In an audio statement, Fitrat stressed that narcotics have been effectively eradicated from the country since the decree of the IEA’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada banning cultivation, production, and trafficking.
He said thousands of operations have been conducted across the country, and drug cultivation and production have been reduced to zero. Fitrat also stated that the Islamic Emirate has waged a “strong and serious” campaign against narcotics.
The response comes after Trump, in his annual report to Congress, placed Afghanistan on a list of countries Washington claims are failing to meet their international anti-narcotics obligations.
The White House alleged that stockpiles of drugs and methamphetamine production continue to feed global criminal networks and finance terrorism.
IEA officials dismissed these allegations, pointing instead to United Nations findings.
Earlier this year, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a 95% reduction in opium cultivation since the IEA assumed power in 2021—an unprecedented drop in the country’s history.
Afghan authorities have also highlighted their broader strategy, which includes large-scale eradication drives and rehabilitation programs, with nearly 100,000 addicts treated since 2021.
The IEA says its achievements should be recognized as a global contribution to ending the narcotics trade and has called on international actors to acknowledge the effectiveness of its measures rather than issue politically motivated claims.
Kabul maintains that its campaign against narcotics—long considered one of the world’s most intractable challenges—demonstrates its seriousness about addressing international concerns. This comes as the government continues to press for formal recognition on the world stage.
Latest News
Afghanistan names 15-man squad for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
For Afghanistan, advancing past the qualifiers would mark a significant achievement and provide further momentum for the sport at home.
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, set to be held in Indonesia later this month.
Afghanistan has been drawn in Group H, alongside Myanmar and the Maldives, in one of the tighter groups of the qualifiers.
The national side will begin their campaign against the Maldives on September 20 before taking on Myanmar on September 24. Only the group winners and the best second-placed teams will advance to the finals, making every match crucial.
The 15-player squad includes a blend of youth and experience, with key figures such as Mohammad Jawad Safi, Ali Ahmad Mohseni, and Mehdi Nowruzi expected to anchor the team.
Other notable inclusions are Reza Hosseinpur, Jawad Haidari, Hamid Reza Hosseini, and Ali Amiri.
Full Squad:
Mohammad Jawad Safi, Ali Ahmad Mohseni, Mehdi Nowruzi, Reza Hosseinpur, Jawad Haidari, Hamid Reza Hosseini, Ali Amiri, Syed Murtaza Hosseini, Farzad Mahmoodi, Mohammad Moradi, Bahman Gorgij, Sayed Hossein Mousavi, Akbar Kazemi, Abbas Haidari, Omid Qanbari.
This year’s qualifiers feature 31 nations, split into eight groups — seven groups of four and one group of three.
The winners of each group and the top six second-placed teams will secure a berth in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, Asia’s premier futsal competition.
Afghanistan has been steadily developing its futsal program in recent years, with domestic leagues drawing increased participation and attention. The sport has grown in popularity as it requires fewer facilities than traditional football, making it accessible in Afghan cities and towns where infrastructure challenges remain.
For Afghanistan, advancing past the qualifiers would mark a significant achievement and provide further momentum for the sport at home.
The team faces a challenging path, but officials at the AFF say they are optimistic that the squad has the talent and determination to compete strongly against regional opponents.
Latest News
Imran Khan proposes peace delegation to Afghanistan amid rising border tensions
Khan said sustainable peace requires dialogue among three key actors: Pakistan’s tribal communities, the Afghan government, and the Afghan people.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for Islamabad to send a peace delegation to Afghanistan to address mounting tensions between the two countries, warning that military operations alone will not bring stability to the region.
In a message shared from prison through his official X account, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief proposed that the delegation be led by veteran Pashtun politician Mahmood Khan Achakzai.
Khan argued that sustainable peace requires dialogue among three key actors: Pakistan’s tribal communities, the Afghan government, and the Afghan people.
“Without the support of these three parties, no military operation or solution can succeed,” Khan said, urging political unity to confront the region’s security challenges.
The former premier also criticized ongoing military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing them as politically motivated attempts to undermine his party’s provincial government. He warned that such campaigns fuel militancy and weaken governance.
Khan further accused Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, of damaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan in order to appease Western powers. He alleged that a “false flag” narrative is being built against Afghans and Pakistan’s tribal population, deepening mistrust on both sides of the border.
The PTI leader cited recent developments—including the expulsion of Afghan refugees, cross-border clashes, and fresh military operations in tribal districts—as evidence of a deteriorating relationship between Islamabad and Kabul.
“Peace cannot be achieved through force. It comes only through dialogue,” he stressed, calling for an urgent joint meeting of provincial and national lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to seek a peaceful path forward.
Khan’s proposal comes at a time when Pakistan-Afghanistan ties are at a low point, strained by recurring border incidents, Islamabad’s accusations of Kabul harboring militants, and the humanitarian fallout of refugee deportations.
Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate government has not yet commented on this development.
UN to continue its assistance to Afghanistan in all sectors: Otunbayeva
Saar: Donald Trump’s remarks on narcotics in Afghanistan
Over 300 new cancer patients registered in Balkh this year
IEA rejects Trump’s narcotics claims, cites ‘unprecedented’ success in eradication efforts
Afghanistan names 15-man squad for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Saar: Donald Trump’s remarks on narcotics in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Condition of earthquake victims in east Afghanistan
Saar: Khalilzad’s call for talks with TTP discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US prisoner swap talks
Saar: Pakistani PM’s remarks on TTP and Afghanistan
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
-
World4 days ago
Poland says Russian drone attack was ‘no mistake’ after Trump comments
-
Latest News4 days ago
Funding urgently needed as thousands homeless after Afghanistan quake, says UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR halts cash distribution for Afghan returnees due to ban on women working
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA rover finds potential sign of ancient life in Martian rocks
-
Regional3 days ago
Twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
-
Regional4 days ago
UN Security Council, with US support, condemns strikes on Qatar
-
Latest News2 days ago
PM Shehbaz presses Kabul to act against militants