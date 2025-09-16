UN to continue its assistance to Afghanistan in all sectors: Otunbayeva

Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, said during her farewell meeting with Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Office of the Prime Minister, that the United Nations will continue its assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of health, natural disasters, and other sectors.

According to a statement issued by ARG, Otunbayeva praised the timely coordination and delivery of emergency aid to earthquake victims by the Islamic Emirate.

The statement added that Otunbayeva, who personally traveled to the earthquake-affected areas in eastern Afghanistan, fulfilled her responsibilities assigned by the UN to assist those impacted.

She also called on the IEA to cooperate in renewing the contracts for UN offices.

During the meeting, Wasi expressed appreciation for Otunbayeva’s mission in Afghanistan and said that IEA officials are consistently working to address the problems of the people.

He thanked friendly countries, charitable organizations, businesspeople, and benevolent citizens for their assistance to victims of the recent earthquake in the eastern part of the country, adding: “We can resolve challenges through mutual understanding.”

He assured Otunbayeva that he would share her proposals with the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.