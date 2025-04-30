Latest News
UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan
UNHCR spokesperson says the agency urgently needs $71 million to assist refugees returning to Afghanistan
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has warned that an even deeper humanitarian crisis is looming in Afghanistan as tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being forced to return from neighbouring countries.
UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday that the agency urgently needs $71 million to assist those arriving home. Baloch said these refugees face desperate conditions once in the country.
In April, more than 251,000 Afghans returned in adverse circumstances from Iran and Pakistan, including over 96,000 who were deported, Baloch said.
He said the UNHCR continues to advocate with the governments of Iran and Pakistan that returns to Afghanistan must be voluntary, safe and dignified. “Forcing or putting pressure on Afghans to return is unsustainable and could destabilize the region,” he said.
“While UNHCR recognizes the many challenges – including economic pressures – facing these countries that have hosted millions of Afghans for decades, we have also consistently shared our concerns that regardless of their legal status, people forced to return to Afghanistan may encounter serious protection risks,” Baloch said.
“This is especially true for Afghan women and girls who face increasing restrictions in terms of access to employment, education and freedom of movement in Afghanistan.
“Among other profiles, ethnic and religious minority groups, human rights activists, and journalists could also be at risk upon their return.
“These concerns are compounded by acute humanitarian needs inside Afghanistan, rising unemployment rates, as well as natural disasters and extreme weather incidents,” he said.
Since 2023, more than 3.4 million Afghans have returned or been deported from Iran and Pakistan, including over 1.5 million in 2024 alone.
The UNHCR said such mass returns have strained the capacity of many provinces in Afghanistan and exacerbated the risk of further internal displacement.
The organization also warned that there has also been new displacement into Iran and Pakistan, and heightened risks of onward movements towards Europe.
In 2024, Afghans became the largest group (41 percent) of irregular arrivals from the Asia-Pacific region into Europe.
China donates tents for Afghan refugees returning through Kandahar border
China has provided a variety of assistance, including medicine, winter clothes, blankets and foodstuffs to the people of Afghanistan
China has provided 100 tents for returning refugees coming into Afghanistan through Kandahar’s border amid Pakistan’s ongoing campaign to expel hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in the country.
Xinhua reported on Wednesday that according to the Kandahar provincial director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, Mohammad Shuaib Haqqani, the tents were erected in Takhtapul district for returnees.
Around 100,000 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland in April, many of them with only the clothes they were wearing.
China has provided a variety of assistance, including medicine, winter clothes, blankets and foodstuffs to the people of Afghanistan over the past few years.
International Sports
IPL 2025: Cricket world reacts to Suryavanshi century
The 14-year-old on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century as he powered Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase against Gujarat Titans in IPL
The cricket world is still in awe of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a stunning century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
India legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for the rising star and said: “Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.”
The former batter went on to say: “Well played!”
England’s former captain Jos Buttler, who was playing in the match for Rajasthan Royals’ opponents Gujarat Titans, said: “Fair play youngster. That was incredible.”
Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s 2011 World Cup winners, said he was “proud to see the next generation shine”.
“What were you doing at 14?!!” the all-rounder asked.
“This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi – remember the name!”
India’s Test and 50-over captain Rohit Sharma posted on Instagram to simply say “class”, while T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav said “witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane!”
Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century at 14 years and 32 days as he powered Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman who became the youngest IPL debutant on April 19, smashed 100 off 35 balls to pummel the opposition attack with seven fours and 11 sixes.
He went past the previous record, set by Vijay Zol of Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013.
Suryavanshi’s ton meanwhile is the second fastest in the IPL, after Chris Gayle’s century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.
The teenager however, finally fell to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.
“It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL,” Suyavanshi, who had started his IPL journey nine days ago with a six, said after being named player of the match.
Suryavanshi, who has been nicknamed “Boss Baby” by TV commentators, said there is “no fear” facing the world’s top bowlers.
He earned a deal in the lucrative T20 tournament after Rajasthan bought him for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still just 13.
Suryavanshi then made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants when he came in as an impact substitute and smacked his first ball for a six – a flat-batted hit over the extra-cover boundary – off pace bowler Shardul Thakur.
Wednesday’s match
Afghanistan’s cricket fans can tune in to watch all the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television. Today’s match (Wednesday April 30) will get underway at 5.30pm and will see Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chepauk, Chennai.
Muttaqi and Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs discuss Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday met with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed the latest political and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
According to Qatari media reports, Muttaqi and Al Khulaifi also discussed regional and international efforts aimed at supporting stability and advancing human and economic development in the country.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of continued joint coordination to strengthen peace efforts and assist the Afghan people in achieving their aspirations for security and sustainable development.
