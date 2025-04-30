UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan 

(Last Updated On: )

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has warned that an even deeper humanitarian crisis is looming in Afghanistan as tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being forced to return from neighbouring countries.

UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday that the agency urgently needs $71 million to assist those arriving home. Baloch said these refugees face desperate conditions once in the country.

In April, more than 251,000 Afghans returned in adverse circumstances from Iran and Pakistan, including over 96,000 who were deported, Baloch said.

He said the UNHCR continues to advocate with the governments of Iran and Pakistan that returns to Afghanistan must be voluntary, safe and dignified. “Forcing or putting pressure on Afghans to return is unsustainable and could destabilize the region,” he said.

“While UNHCR recognizes the many challenges – including economic pressures – facing these countries that have hosted millions of Afghans for decades, we have also consistently shared our concerns that regardless of their legal status, people forced to return to Afghanistan may encounter serious protection risks,” Baloch said.

“This is especially true for Afghan women and girls who face increasing restrictions in terms of access to employment, education and freedom of movement in Afghanistan.

“Among other profiles, ethnic and religious minority groups, human rights activists, and journalists could also be at risk upon their return.

“These concerns are compounded by acute humanitarian needs inside Afghanistan, rising unemployment rates, as well as natural disasters and extreme weather incidents,” he said.

Since 2023, more than 3.4 million Afghans have returned or been deported from Iran and Pakistan, including over 1.5 million in 2024 alone.

The UNHCR said such mass returns have strained the capacity of many provinces in Afghanistan and exacerbated the risk of further internal displacement.

The organization also warned that there has also been new displacement into Iran and Pakistan, and heightened risks of onward movements towards Europe.

In 2024, Afghans became the largest group (41 percent) of irregular arrivals from the Asia-Pacific region into Europe.