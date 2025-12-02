Latest News
Ünal says Turkey pledges full support and cooperation with Afghanistan
Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met on Tuesday with Turkey’s ambassador to Kabul, Cenk Ünal.
Both sides discussed strengthening relations between Afghanistan and Ankara, fostering mutual understanding, and expanding comprehensive cooperation.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the ministry’s deputy spokesman, said in a statement that Naeem thanked Ünal for his good coordination and positive role during his tenure, described the historical, cultural, religious, and political relations between Afghanistan and Turkey as deep, and expressed hope that broader cooperation between the two countries would develop in the future.
The Turkish ambassador also expressed appreciation for the coordination and cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and added that his country attaches special importance to its relations with Afghanistan and is committed to any form of support and cooperation with the people of Afghanistan.
According to the statement, both sides emphasized the continuation of relations and mutual cooperation.
Procurement Commission approves 11 projects worth over 1.5 billion AFN
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved 11 development projects valued at 1.538 billion AFN.
According to a statement from Baradar’s office, the approved projects cover a wide range of infrastructure, transportation, energy, and industrial initiatives, including:
- Ninth reinforcement of Yatim Tapa in Darqad District, Takhar province
- Rehabilitation of the runway at Ghor Airport
- Awarding operation and maintenance contracts for Kabul International Airport
- Construction of over 17 kilometers of the Dahn-e-Ghori road in Baghlan
- Construction of the Zargarano–Gardez City road in Paktika
- Procurement of mining equipment for the Northern Coal Enterprise
- Procurement of vehicles for the Afghan Tour State-Owned Enterprise
- Construction and installation of power substations from Qurbagh and Muqar to Shah Jui
- Power supply projects for Musahi District in Kabul, including construction materials,installation, and assembly
- Surveying, design, and testing contracts for the 220-kilovolt Barikab Substation in Kabul province
The projects aim to strengthen Afghanistan’s infrastructure, improve energy distribution, and support industrial and transport development across multiple provinces.
International Sports
Star-studded squads set to ignite DP World ILT20 Season 4
All six franchises have blended international superstars with the finest UAE and Associate Nation talent.
Cricket fans in the UAE are in for a treat as the fourth edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) gets underway today, Tuesday December 2, with a marquee clash between reigning champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium – a rematch of last year’s thrilling final.
All six franchises have blended international superstars with the finest UAE and Associate Nation talent. Squad rules mandate a minimum of 11 players from ICC Full Member countries, four from the UAE, one from Kuwait, one from Saudi Arabia, and two from other ICC Associate Nations. Teams were also permitted to make direct and wildcard signings.
Star Players to Watch
Cricket’s biggest names are set to light up the tournament, including:
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Holder
- Desert Vipers: Sam Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Naseem Shah, Shimron Hetmyer
- Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman, Jordan Cox, Gulbadin Naib
- Gulf Giants: Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka
- MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Sharjah Warriorz: Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, Sikandar Raza, Adil Rashid
Captains Reflect Ahead of Season 4
Gulbadin Naib (Dubai Capitals): “Defending the title last season was special. We’ve retained some key players and added new faces who are eager to make an impact. This tournament is a massive platform for every team, and we’re ready to start fresh.”
Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz): “The quality of overseas stars and local UAE talent has grown enormously over the first three seasons. We’ve assembled a well-balanced squad and are determined to push for an even better season than last year.”
Moeen Ali (Gulf Giants): “The league has grown massively, with cricket standards rising every year. We have a fresh squad and are focused on taking things game by game, aiming to return our franchise to where it belongs.”
Jason Holder (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders): “Our approach is simple: execute our plans, play solid cricket, and take it stage by stage. Several players are familiar with this franchise from other leagues, which gives us a strong sense of continuity.”
Kieron Pollard (MI Emirates): “Dubai and Abu Dhabi are special places to play, and the tournament is a great way to kick off the UAE cricket season. We’ve built a strong squad and the key is to play consistent cricket and execute when it matters.”
Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers): “Returning feels like coming back to a family. Game one is our immediate focus, but with exciting new faces and returning talents, we’re ready to take the Vipers one step further this season.”
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
EU and UNESCO launch new initiative to boost literacy and economic resilience in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) and UNESCO have announced a new €4.7 million ($5.4 million) initiative aimed at expanding community-based literacy programmes and strengthening economic resilience across Afghanistan.
The project is set to support approximately 7,500 young people and adults — including returnees and members of host communities — in five provinces.
Participants will receive combined literacy and numeracy instruction, equivalent to a third-grade level, alongside vocational training designed to meet local economic needs.
The skills training component will focus on practical, income-generating activities such as tailoring, dairy production, poultry farming, and small-scale agriculture, enabling participants to earn a sustainable livelihood from home or within their communities.
UNESCO noted that this initiative builds on its ongoing literacy and skills-training programmes, which have reached more than 56,000 learners since 2023. The organization emphasized that the new programme aims to equip Afghan communities with the tools needed to navigate daily economic challenges and strengthen self-reliance.
EU and UNESCO representatives underscored the urgency of expanding such support.
The EU Chargé d’Affaires stated that investing in learning and skills is essential to helping Afghan families improve their well-being. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering communities through education and livelihood opportunities.
