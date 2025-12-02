Ünal says Turkey pledges full support and cooperation with Afghanistan

Cricket fans in the UAE are in for a treat as the fourth edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) gets underway today, Tuesday December 2, with a marquee clash between reigning champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium – a rematch of last year’s thrilling final.

All six franchises have blended international superstars with the finest UAE and Associate Nation talent. Squad rules mandate a minimum of 11 players from ICC Full Member countries, four from the UAE, one from Kuwait, one from Saudi Arabia, and two from other ICC Associate Nations. Teams were also permitted to make direct and wildcard signings.

Star Players to Watch

Cricket’s biggest names are set to light up the tournament, including:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Desert Vipers: Sam Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Naseem Shah, Shimron Hetmyer

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman, Jordan Cox, Gulbadin Naib

Gulf Giants: Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka

MI Emirates: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sharjah Warriorz: Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, Sikandar Raza, Adil Rashid

Captains Reflect Ahead of Season 4

Gulbadin Naib (Dubai Capitals): “Defending the title last season was special. We’ve retained some key players and added new faces who are eager to make an impact. This tournament is a massive platform for every team, and we’re ready to start fresh.”

Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz): “The quality of overseas stars and local UAE talent has grown enormously over the first three seasons. We’ve assembled a well-balanced squad and are determined to push for an even better season than last year.”

Moeen Ali (Gulf Giants): “The league has grown massively, with cricket standards rising every year. We have a fresh squad and are focused on taking things game by game, aiming to return our franchise to where it belongs.”

Jason Holder (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders): “Our approach is simple: execute our plans, play solid cricket, and take it stage by stage. Several players are familiar with this franchise from other leagues, which gives us a strong sense of continuity.”

Kieron Pollard (MI Emirates): “Dubai and Abu Dhabi are special places to play, and the tournament is a great way to kick off the UAE cricket season. We’ve built a strong squad and the key is to play consistent cricket and execute when it matters.”

Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers): “Returning feels like coming back to a family. Game one is our immediate focus, but with exciting new faces and returning talents, we’re ready to take the Vipers one step further this season.”

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.