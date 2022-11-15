UNDP says the world has no choice but to engage with IEA

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2022)

Abdullah Al Dardari, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Afghanistan, has called on the international community to interact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government and said the world has no other way to improve the human and economic situation in Afghanistan except to engage with the ruling authorities in this country.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Al Dardari emphasized that the world did not have any choice except to engage with Afghans by any means and ways.

“While you see the political situation inside Afghanistan and in the global context regarding Afghanistan, is very difficult; we have to maneuver within all those mind fields but do we have another choice? That’s the question we ask,” said Al Dardari.

He also said that for the economic growth and prosperity of Afghanistan, different economic and political structures and approaches are needed from the world community and from the new government in Afghanistan.

“We don’t have another choice; we have to find ways and means to bring assistance to the Afghan people in new ways.”

He said that the poverty level in Afghanistan has increased above 90%, unemployment has doubled and Afghanistan has lost 20% of its GDP in the last six months alone, adding that only 2.2 billion dollars have been collected from the total of eight billion dollars proposed by this organization for 2023.

Al Dardari has stated that currently, 22 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian aid.

On the other hand, he has called on the Islamic Emirate to allow women and girls to work and study and emphasized that the work and education of women and girls has a greater impact than men.