UNSC to convene for briefing on Afghanistan this month

The stage is set for a historic showdown in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, Tuesday June 3.

Both franchises are vying for their maiden IPL title, ensuring that a new champion will be crowned tonight.

Road to the Final

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, secured their spot in the final by defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1.

The team has been bolstered by stellar performances from Virat Kohli, who has amassed 614 runs this season, and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has taken 21 wickets.

PBKS, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, earned their place in the final after a high-scoring victory against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Iyer has been instrumental, scoring six half-centuries this season. This marks PBKS’s first final appearance since 2014.

Key Players to Watch

Virat Kohli (RCB): With consistent high scores, Kohli aims to lead RCB to their first IPL title.

At 36, Kohli has stepped away from Test and T20 international cricket, following a triumphant run with India in the 2023 World Cup and this year’s Champions Trophy. But the IPL trophy—still missing from his cabinet—remains his burning ambition.

Affectionately dubbed “King Kohli,” he is the IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer and the only player to remain with a single franchise—RCB—for all 18 seasons since the league began in 2008. Kohli has experienced final defeats in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fans hope that the number on his jersey—18—will bring luck in RCB’s 18th season.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB): His effective bowling has been crucial in RCB’s journey to the final. In fact he is one of the most dependable fast bowlers in the world, and is a T20 World Cup and IPL winner.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): As captain, Iyer’s leadership and batting prowess have been pivotal for PBKS.

Iyer has been Punjab’s best batter this season. He has led from the front, scored over 600 runs and played a match-winning knock in Qualifier 2 to carry his team to the final. However, he faces a specific threat in the form of Hazlewood.

Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer twice in three meetings this season.

What stands out is Hazlewood’s control in the powerplay and his ability to hit that good length, which Iyer often struggles to attack early in the innings. In Qualifier 1, Iyer lost patience and gifted his wicket while trying to counter Hazlewood.

In the final, Hazlewood will probably once again target Iyer early. If he succeeds, it could send a big jolt to Punjab’s batting plans and given the track record, Hazlewood holds the upper hand in this personal battle.

Fan Zone

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match tonight, Tuesday June 3, from 5:30pm.