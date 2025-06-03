Latest News
UNSC to convene for briefing on Afghanistan this month
Scheduled as part of the Security Council’s quarterly consultations, the meeting will focus on Afghanistan’s ongoing crisis and the challenges facing humanitarian aid
United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva will brief the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan this month.
Scheduled as part of the Security Council’s quarterly consultations, the meeting will focus on Afghanistan’s ongoing crisis and the challenges facing humanitarian aid, the UNSC said in a statement.
Briefings will be delivered by Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA); Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women; and a senior official from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
UNAMA’s mandate remains in effect until 17 March 2025, but the June meeting will provide an opportunity for the Council to assess the mission’s role amid Afghanistan’s escalating crisis.
The consultations will be held in accordance with resolution 2615, which stresses the importance of unimpeded humanitarian access.
Humanitarian leaders hope the session will renew global attention—and urgently needed funding—for one of the world’s most neglected emergencies.
IPL 2025 Final: Kohli’s redemption or Iyer’s triumph?
Both RCB and PBKS are vying for their maiden IPL title, ensuring that a new champion will be crowned tonight.
The stage is set for a historic showdown in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, Tuesday June 3.
Both franchises are vying for their maiden IPL title, ensuring that a new champion will be crowned tonight.
Road to the Final
RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, secured their spot in the final by defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1.
The team has been bolstered by stellar performances from Virat Kohli, who has amassed 614 runs this season, and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has taken 21 wickets.
PBKS, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, earned their place in the final after a high-scoring victory against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.
Iyer has been instrumental, scoring six half-centuries this season. This marks PBKS’s first final appearance since 2014.
Key Players to Watch
Virat Kohli (RCB): With consistent high scores, Kohli aims to lead RCB to their first IPL title.
At 36, Kohli has stepped away from Test and T20 international cricket, following a triumphant run with India in the 2023 World Cup and this year’s Champions Trophy. But the IPL trophy—still missing from his cabinet—remains his burning ambition.
Affectionately dubbed “King Kohli,” he is the IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer and the only player to remain with a single franchise—RCB—for all 18 seasons since the league began in 2008. Kohli has experienced final defeats in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fans hope that the number on his jersey—18—will bring luck in RCB’s 18th season.
Josh Hazlewood (RCB): His effective bowling has been crucial in RCB’s journey to the final. In fact he is one of the most dependable fast bowlers in the world, and is a T20 World Cup and IPL winner.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): As captain, Iyer’s leadership and batting prowess have been pivotal for PBKS.
Iyer has been Punjab’s best batter this season. He has led from the front, scored over 600 runs and played a match-winning knock in Qualifier 2 to carry his team to the final. However, he faces a specific threat in the form of Hazlewood.
Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer twice in three meetings this season.
What stands out is Hazlewood’s control in the powerplay and his ability to hit that good length, which Iyer often struggles to attack early in the innings. In Qualifier 1, Iyer lost patience and gifted his wicket while trying to counter Hazlewood.
In the final, Hazlewood will probably once again target Iyer early. If he succeeds, it could send a big jolt to Punjab’s batting plans and given the track record, Hazlewood holds the upper hand in this personal battle.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match tonight, Tuesday June 3, from 5:30pm.
Uzbekistan calls for international dialogue with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Kamilov called for inclusive dialogue involving Islamic Emirate representatives in international forums. He said a one-sided dialogue is meaningless.
Uzbekistan continues to follow a pragmatic and principled approach in its relations with Afghanistan, advocating for international dialogue with the Islamic Emirate rather than rushing to formal recognition.
This was underscored by Abdulaziz Kamilov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council and Special Representative of the Uzbekistan President for Foreign Policy, in a recent interview with Ishonch.uz.
Kamilov clarified that Uzbekistan’s stance is not about immediate recognition.
“It’s not about whether we recognize them or not. Recognition will come in time — but only in coordination with the international community, especially the UN.”
He emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between the Uzbek and Afghan peoples, noting shared heritage through figures like Al-Biruni, Navoi, and Babur.
As a symbol of goodwill, he cited the Islamic Emirate’s donation of white marble from Herat for the restoration of the Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in Uzbekistan.
“This gesture shows our spiritual closeness. What other country would do that?”
Kamilov argued that Afghanistan, having endured over four decades of war, needs support—not external pressure.
“Foreign powers came, destroyed, and dictated how Afghanistan should be run. But what this nation needs now is help, not judgment.”
He also pointed out that Uzbekistan had long encouraged the previous Afghan government to engage with opposition forces. When those efforts were ignored, Uzbekistan prepared for alternative outcomes by initiating dialogue with the Islamic Emirate — an approach that is now being recognized by other countries seeking similar access.
Kamilov called for inclusive dialogue involving Islamic Emirate representatives in international forums.
“A one-sided dialogue is meaningless. They must be heard, whether we agree with them or not.”
Drawing a parallel to Yasser Arafat’s transformation from global pariah to peace prize laureate, Kamilov concluded: “When one person experiences trauma, we send help. Afghanistan is a nation traumatized by decades of conflict. It needs professional support and genuine engagement.”
AWCC forges ahead; opens new customer care center in Helmand
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has officially inaugurated a new customer service center in Helmand province, marking its largest service center in the southwestern region of the country.
Company officials say the new office will significantly improve service delivery for Helmand residents, by offering a range of telecom services in one centralized location.
Plans are also underway to establish similar large-scale offices in three additional districts within the province.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nisar Ahmad Rahimi, AWCC’s Regional Director for the Southwest Zone, stated: “The branch we’re opening today will offer more than just SIM card distribution. It will provide comprehensive customer services to better meet the needs of our users. With this launch, we now have 18 representative offices across Helmand’s districts.”
Abdul Mobin Karimi, Sales Manager for the Southwest Zone, added that numerous staff members have been appointed at both the provincial and district levels to ensure the success of this expansion initiative.
Local government officials in Helmand welcomed the move and highlighted ongoing efforts to expand telecommunication and internet services to remote areas of the province. They confirmed that AWCC remains the dominant telecom provider in the region.
Amanullah Bashir, Director of Telecommunications and Information Technology in Helmand, noted: “AWCC currently provides coverage across all districts of the province. Around 95% of Helmand’s population uses the AWCC network.”
Founded in 2002, AWCC was Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company and has played a pioneering role in building the country’s telecom infrastructure.
Over the past two decades, the company has expanded its network to cover all 34 provinces and hundreds of districts, providing millions of Afghans with voice, SMS, and internet services.
Despite years of conflict and limited infrastructure in rural regions, AWCC has invested heavily in fiber optic networks, 3G/4G coverage, and digital services such as mobile money.
Helmand, one of Afghanistan’s largest and most populous provinces, has seen particularly strong demand for connectivity amid efforts to rebuild local economies and link remote communities.
By opening this major new customer service hub in Helmand, AWCC aims to strengthen its position as a market leader while supporting broader national goals of digital inclusion and economic development.
