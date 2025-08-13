Latest News
US human rights report on Afghanistan has a ‘political tone’, says IEA spokesman
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday that the U.S. assesses human rights issues in Afghanistan from Washington, without having direct knowledge or presence in the country.
Mujahid made these remarks in response to the U.S. State Department’s annual report on human rights, adding that since the U.S. embassy is not present in Afghanistan, it cannot observe the realities, progress, or human rights issues on the ground.
“These reports [about human rights in Afghanistan] are prepared in Washington and express concerns. Most of them have a political tone and serve as a tool for propaganda,” he said.
He further emphasized that the U.S. should compare the human rights situation during the time of occupation with the current state in Afghanistan to determine which period had better human rights protection.
He stressed: “The U.S. should not worry about Afghanistan, because this country knows what the rights of its citizens are. There is a religious and legal perspective in Afghanistan, and a religious obligation to address the rights of its citizens.”
The U.S. State Department’s annual report stated that human rights protections in Afghanistan have significantly deteriorated under the Islamic Emirate.
The report also cited restrictions imposed by the IEA on women and freedom of expression.
Turkmenistan, Pakistan agree to speed up TAPI gas pipeline project
Turkmenistan and Pakistan have pledged to accelerate work on the long-delayed Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, a multi-billion-dollar project seen as critical for regional energy security and economic integration.
Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, held talks with Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, in Islamabad to review progress and identify ways to fast-track implementation, the Turkmen Embassy said in a statement.
The meeting focused on boosting bilateral trade, increasing investment flows, and creating a more business-friendly environment to encourage joint ventures.
Both sides reaffirmed their strong diplomatic and economic ties, emphasising that the timely completion of TAPI would deliver long-term socio-economic benefits and strengthen regional connectivity.
The TAPI project aims to transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh field through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. Construction of the pipeline began in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015, but security challenges, financing issues, and political hurdles — particularly in Afghanistan — slowed progress.
Officials from both countries expressed optimism that renewed political will and cooperation could push the project forward, providing a stable energy supply for South Asia while offering Turkmenistan a strategic export route.
The Hundred: Liam Livingstone’s blitz leaves Rashid Khan reeling
In one over, Livingstone tore into Rashid Khan, in a brutal display that yielded 26 runs and resulted in Khan registering his worst-ever T20 figures at 0 for 59 from 20 balls.
Sensational batting by Liam Livingstone propelled Birmingham Phoenix to their first win of the season, as they chased down a challenging 181 to hand the unbeaten Oval Invincibles their first defeat in The Hundred men’s competition.
The Oval Invincibles, after being invited to bat, posted a formidable 180 for 8.
Their innings featured a fiery 63 off 29 balls from Donovan Ferreira, supported by a quick 44 from Jordan Cox. The innings was underpinned by recovery from early troubles, with a devastating late spell courtesy of Dan Mousley and Rashid Khan bolstering the total.
In reply, Birmingham’s innings began cautiously, but Will Smeed’s 51 off 29 provided the vital impetus. He steadily rebuilt the momentum after early setbacks.
With 108 needed from 55 balls, the match-changer arrived: Liam Livingstone unleashed a breathtaking 69 not out off just 27 balls, including five sixes and seven fours.
In one awe-inspiring over, he tore into Rashid Khan, hitting 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 — a brutal display that yielded 26 runs and resulted in Khan registering his worst-ever T20 figures at 0 for 59 from 20 balls.
The chase came down to the wire, but Benny Howell steadied the nerves by driving the final ball through cover, securing a four-wicket win with two balls to spare — the third-highest successful chase in The Hundred’s brief history.
Reflecting on his match-winning knock, Livingstone said: “We needed it… it was nice to lead from the front — and hopefully this gives the boys momentum.”
This victory marks a pivotal moment for Phoenix, offering hope as the competition heats up.
Preview: Wednesday, August 13 Matches
The Hundred continues on Wednesday with two key men’s fixtures that could influence the early-season standings.
First up is Southern Brave who take on Northern Superchargers at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. This match will get underway at 5:30pm Kabul time.
Southern Brave will be aiming to consolidate their form after a convincing win in their last outing, with their top order firing and bowling attack showing discipline.
The Northern Superchargers, are still searching for consistency and will need a strong start from their openers and breakthroughs from their pace battery to challenge Brave at home.
The second match of the day will feature Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals and is set to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This match starts at 9pm Kabul time.
Welsh Fire are under pressure to register their first win of the campaign, but face a buoyant Manchester Originals side fresh off a morale-boosting victory.
The Originals’ balanced combination of power-hitters and death-bowling options could prove decisive, though Cardiff’s smaller boundaries and under-lights conditions might offer Fire’s middle order a chance to counterpunch.
With teams jostling for position early in the tournament, both matches are expected to be fiercely contested and could shape the momentum going into the mid-stage of the competition.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch these exciting matches live on Ariana Television.
Pakistan launches military operation along north-western border with Afghanistan
While there has been no formal announcement of the offensive, officials said the operation, which has displaced over 100,000 people already, is aimed at insurgent strongholds.
Pakistani security forces have launched a targeted military operation against militant hideouts in Bajaur, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes, officials confirmed Tuesday.
While there has been no formal announcement of the offensive, local administrators said the operation is aimed at insurgent strongholds to minimise civilian casualties. “It is not a large-scale campaign — only militant hideouts are being targeted,” said Saeed Ullah, a senior government official in Bajaur.
The number of displaced people has surged to nearly 100,000, according to another official, Shahhid Ali. Provincial authorities have pledged 50,000 rupees (about $175) in compensation to each displaced family, while volunteers from the Al-Khidmat Foundation have begun distributing food aid.
Among those uprooted is 50-year-old Gul Wali, who said this was the second time he had been forced to leave his home.
“We were told we will return soon, but most houses in my village were destroyed in the 2009 operation,” he said from a government-run shelter. “We don’t know what will happen to our homes this time.”
Residents reported helicopter-backed strikes on militant positions in the mountainous Mamund area along the Afghan border. Provincial police chief Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed that operations were ongoing, but no details were available on casualties among security forces or militants.
Militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have intensified activity in the region in recent months, officials said. Bajaur, once a TTP stronghold, was the focus of a major military campaign in 2009 that displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Authorities declared victory the following year, allowing residents to return.
