Latest News
US plans to close office that aids Afghan refugees
The US State Department has notified Congress that it will shut down the office that helped resettle Afghan refugees who assisted the American war effort. Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The elimination of the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts was disclosed in a letter to Congress outlining efforts to reorganize the department. The office’s functions will be “realigned” to the Afghanistan Affairs Office and the role of special representative for Afghan reconstruction will also be eliminated.
The changes are part of a broader plan that will also include cuts to the federal workforce in the wake of a larger dismantling of the US government under President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency program, and will take place by July 1, according to the notification. More than 300 offices will be reorganized “to refocus on core US foreign policy objectives and the needs of contemporary diplomacy.”
“The planned changes are also reflective of the administration’s and secretary’s broader efforts to streamline government functions, eliminate redundancy, and enhance accountability,” according to the letter.
The CARE Office, established by the Biden administration after the fall of the Afghan government in 2021, houses Enduring Welcome, a resettlement program that has bipartisan support in Congress. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers had written to Trump urging him not to dismantle the office.
Latest News
Ex-Afghan president Karzai meets with Iranian foreign minister in Rome
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi in Rome, the capital of Italy.
Iranian Foreign Ministry said that meeting was held at the request of Karzai, ISNA news agency reported.
The ministry emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan and is in constant contact with officials of the Islamic Emirate and other figures to better understand the political and social trends and developments in the country.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister meets president of Kazakhstan
Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has met with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during his official visit to the country.
According to the ministry’s statement, the meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, where both sides emphasized strengthening political and economic relations. President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan aims to increase bilateral trade with Afghanistan to over $3 billion. He also noted that Kazakhstan was among the first countries to keep its embassy open in Kabul following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power and has maintained diplomatic relations since then.
President Tokayev added that the establishment of a UN office in Kazakhstan to support Central Asian countries, particularly to address the challenges in Afghanistan, was one of his country’s initiatives.
Meanwhile, Minister Azizi expressed his gratitude for Kazakhstan’s diplomatic support and efforts to remove the name of the Islamic Emirate from the list of terrorist organizations. He welcomed Kazakhstan’s interest to invest $500 million in the Torghundi railway project and its humanitarian assistance, calling the investment crucial for job creation and economic development in Afghanistan.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral cooperation and agreed on a future visit by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to Afghanistan to further enhance political ties.
Latest News
India’s new visa module for Afghan nationals came into effect on April 29
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that the new visa module for Afghan nationals came into effect on April 29.
During his weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Afghan nationals can now apply for Indian visas under six specific categories: medical, medical attendant, business, entry, student, and UN diplomatic.
He noted that the previous visa arrangement, known as the E-Emergency Ex-Miscellaneous Visa, has been discontinued. Afghan nationals currently residing in India under the old system are required to transition to the new policy.
The move comes after India resumed visa issuance for Afghan nationals following a four-year suspension in the wake of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021.
“All Afghan nationals can now apply for an Indian visa in six categories: medical visa, medical attendant visa, business visa, entry visa, student visa, and UN diplomatic visa. Afghan nationals who are in India on visas that were issued as per the old policy will now have to get it converted as per the new policy. They will have to approach the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) here in Delhi or any other part of India, as the case may be. The new visa module will help strengthen India-Afghanistan people-to-people ties further,” Jaiswal said.
Ex-Afghan president Karzai meets with Iranian foreign minister in Rome
US plans to close office that aids Afghan refugees
Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister meets president of Kazakhstan
India’s new visa module for Afghan nationals came into effect on April 29
Set aside division and tribal loyalties, IEA’s Supreme Leader tells officials
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan allocates 2,000 megawatts of electricity to bitcoin mining, AI data centres
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia delivers 1,280 tons of flour to WFP in north Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sharp increase in Afghan migrants through Spin Boldak border recorded
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbekistan calls for greater coordination between SCO and Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Agriculture ministry convenes meeting to tackle Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak
-
Latest News3 days ago
Polio vaccination worker killed in armed attack in eastern Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says US negotiators had good weekend talks with Iran
-
World4 days ago
Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza, including rescue service official and local journalist