World
US strikes may have set back Iran nuclear program only months, sources say
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. did not yet know the true extent of the damage.
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has determined that U.S. strikes over the weekend on Iranian nuclear facilities have set back Tehran’s program by only a matter of months, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The initial report was prepared by the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s main intelligence arm and one of 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, said two of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss classified matters.
The assessment found that Iran could restart its nuclear program in a matter of months, according to the three sources, one of whom said it estimated the earliest restart could be in one to two months.
The classified assessment is at odds with the statements of President Donald Trump and high-ranking U.S. officials – including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They have said the weekend strikes, which used a combination of bunker-busting bombs and more conventional weapons, essentially eliminated Iran’s nuclear program.
Trump’s administration on Tuesday told the U.N Security Council that its weekend strikes had “degraded” Iran’s nuclear program, short of Trump’s earlier assertion that the facilities had been “obliterated.”
Asked for comment, the White House pointed to a statement by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt to CNN, which first reported the assessment, that the “alleged” conclusion was “flat-out wrong.”
“Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration,” she said.
A U.S. official who read the assessment noted that it contained a number of caveats and “ifs” and said a more refined report was expected in the coming days and weeks.
Analysts said that, if the assessment was based on satellite imagery, the extent of damage to the deeply buried Fordow uranium enrichment facility would not necessarily be revealed.
Trump has said the attacks were necessary to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies it is seeking such a weapon and says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
Assessing the damage at the Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites is expected to be a difficult task, and the DIA is not the only agency tasked with the job. One source said the assessment was not universally accepted and had generated significant disagreement.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. did not yet know the true extent of the damage.
Still, the initial assessment indicated the strikes may not have been nearly as successful as the Trump administration has claimed.
The sources said that the report found that the U.S. attack had caved in facility entrances and destroyed or damaged infrastructure. However, one added, the strike did not collapse underground buildings.
Restarting operations would basically depend on “how long it takes them to dig out and build or repair” power and water supply facilities, said the second source.
The Washington Post, citing a person familiar the report, said some centrifuges for enriching uranium were intact.
The Pentagon disputed the notion that the damage was insignificant, though it did not dispute that the DIA assessment exists.
“Based on everything we have seen — and I’ve seen it all — our bombing campaign obliterated Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons,” Hegseth said in a statement to Reuters.
“Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target—and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission.”
One source, however, said Iran’s enriched uranium stocks had not been eliminated.
David Albright, a former U.N. nuclear inspector, said that based on post-strike commercial satellite imagery, he believed the U.S. attack effectively destroyed Iran’s uranium enrichment program for now, but failed to eliminate the longer-term threat.
“Iran retains an ability to break out and produce weapon-grade uranium,” said Albright, the head of the Institute for Science and International Security, in a post on X.
He noted that Iran’s stock of near-weapons grade highly enriched uranium – enough for about nine warheads – is unaccounted for as are advanced centrifuges for a new enrichment facility that Iran this month told the IAEA it was preparing.
Initial military assessments can change as more information comes to light and it is not uncommon for opinions to vary across different U.S. intelligence agencies.
Democrats have previously said Trump’s claims that the weekend strikes eliminated or seriously set back Iran’s nuclear program were not yet backed by evidence.
“There’s zero evidence that I’ve seen that the nuclear program was completely and totally obliterated as Donald Trump has claimed,” House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Monday.
Classified briefings on the matter for members of the House of Representatives and Senate were canceled on Tuesday.
World
UN Security Council meets on Iran as Russia, China push for a ceasefire
It was not immediately clear when the council could vote on the draft resolution. Russia, China and Pakistan have asked council members to share their comments by Monday evening.
The U.N. Security Council met on Sunday to discuss U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
“The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States marks a perilous turn,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Sunday. “We must act – immediately and decisively – to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations on the Iran nuclear programme.”
The world awaited Iran’s response on Sunday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. had “obliterated” Tehran’s key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.
Russia and China condemned the U.S. strikes.
“Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved by the use of force,” said China’s U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong. “Diplomatic means to address the Iranian nuclear issue haven’t been exhausted, and there’s still hope for a peaceful solution.”
But acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea told the council the time had come for Washington to act decisively, urging the Security Council to call upon Iran to end its effort to eradicate Israel and terminate its drive for nuclear weapons.
“Iran long obfuscated its nuclear weapons program and stonewalled our good-faith efforts in recent negotiations,” she said. “The Iranian regime cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia recalled former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell making the case at the U.N. Security Council in 2003 that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein constituted an imminent danger to the world because of the country’s stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons, read the report.
“Again we’re being asked to believe the U.S.’s fairy tales, to once again inflict suffering on millions of people living in the Middle East. This cements our conviction that history has taught our U.S. colleagues nothing,” he said.
Iran requested the U.N. Security Council meeting on Sunday.
Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused Israel and the U.S. of destroying diplomacy, said all U.S. allegations are unfounded and that the nuclear non-proliferation treaty “has been manipulated into a political weapon.”
“Instead of guaranteeing parties’ legitimate rights to peaceful nuclear energy, it has been exploited as a pretext for aggression and unlawful action that jeopardize the supreme interests of my country,” Iravani told the council.
Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon praised the U.S. for taking action against Iran, saying: “This is what the last line of defense looks like when every other line has failed.” He accused Iran of using negotiations over its nuclear programme as camouflage to buy time to build missiles and enrich uranium.
“The cost of inaction would have been catastrophic. A nuclear Iran would have been a death sentence just as much for you as it would have been for us,” he told the council.
It was not immediately clear when the council could vote on the draft resolution. Russia, China and Pakistan have asked council members to share their comments by Monday evening. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., France, Britain, Russia or China to pass.
The U.S. is likely to oppose the draft resolution, seen by Reuters, which also condemns attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites and facilities. The text does not name the United States or Israel.
“Military action alone cannot bring a durable solution to concerns about Iran’s nuclear program,” Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council. “We urge Iran now to show restraint, and we urge all parties to return to the negotiating table and find a diplomatic solution which stops further escalation and brings this crisis to an end.”
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said that while craters were visible at Iran’s enrichment site buried into a mountain at Fordow, “no one – including the IAEA – is in a position to assess the underground damage.”
Grossi told the Security Council that entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit at Iran’s sprawling Isfahan nuclear complex, while the fuel enrichment plant at Natanz has been struck again.
“Iran has informed the IAEA there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels at all three sites,” said Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency.
World
World leaders respond to U.S. strike on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates President Trump and the U. S. on strike on Iranian nuclear sites.
The reaction of world leaders after U.S. forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday Iran time ranged from Israel lauding President Donald Trump’s decision to the U.N. calling for de-escalation and some countries condemning the attacks.
ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, RECORDED STATEMENT:
“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history… History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.”
U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES, STATEMENT
“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”
NEW ZEALAND FOREIGN MINISTER WINSTON PETERS, STATEMENT:
“We acknowledge developments in the last 24 hours, including President Trump’s announcement of US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical further escalation is avoided. New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks. Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action.”
AUSTRALIA GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, STATEMENT:
“We have been clear that Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program has been a threat to international peace and security. We note the US President’s statement that now is the time for peace. The security situation in the region is highly volatile. We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.”
MEXICO FOREIGN MINISTRY, ON X:
“The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict. In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country’s pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority.”
VENEZUELA FOREIGN MINISTER YVAN GIL, ON TELEGRAM:
“Venezuela Condemns U.S. Military Aggression Against Iran and Demands an Immediate Cessation of Hostilities. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes.”
CUBA PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL, ON X:
“We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences.”
World
Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Pakistan has formally nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of “his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”
The Government of Pakistan in a post on X said: “The international community bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly.”
Pakistani leaders said at a moment of heightened regional turbulence, Trump demonstrated “great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” through “robust diplomatic engagement” with both Islamabad and New Delhi, securing a ceasefire.
“This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue,” the post continued. “The Government of Pakistan also acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan—an issue that lies at the heart of regional instability.”
“President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building. Pakistan remains hopeful that his earnest efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran.”
Meanwhile, Trump announced on Friday he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had secured a “wonderful” treaty between Rwanda and Congo.
He went on to discuss his chances at winning a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he wouldn’t get one, “no matter what I do.”
“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World,” Trump wrote in the post. “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accord in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in “The Ages!”
According to The Nobel Prize’s website, to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, a person must be a “qualified nominator,” which includes national governments, heads of state, previous award winners, and members of specific international organizations.
The nomination process is confidential, and entries are due by Jan. 31, hence the 2026 nomination.
US strikes may have set back Iran nuclear program only months, sources say
Fragile ceasefire holding, Trump envoy says peace talks with Iran ‘promising’
AFPL: Noorzad FC nets 12 in big win, Etihad FC edge Perozi in tight clash
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Saar: Israel-Iran ceasefire reviewed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Kyrgyzstan’s oil exports to Afghanistan surge 100-fold
Government allocates 80,000 acres of land for industrial parks across Afghanistan
Recent Ukraine attacks prove Russia not interested in peace, Denmark says
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Saar: Israel-Iran ceasefire reviewed
Tahawol: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Saar: Iran’s warning of retaliation against US discussed
Saar: US strikes against Iran discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers
-
Regional3 days ago
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
-
Climate Change5 days ago
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN reports rise in security and robbery incidents in Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran is under attack by a nuclear superpower and a nuclear regime, says Iran’s FM