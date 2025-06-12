Regional
US to pull some personnel from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh also said on Wednesday that if Iran was subjected to strikes it would retaliate by hitting U.S. bases in the region.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because “it could be a dangerous place,” adding that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that the U.S. is preparing a partial evacuation of its Iraqi embassy and will allow military dependents to leave locations around the Middle East due to heightened security risks in the region, according to U.S. and Iraqi sources.
The four U.S. and two Iraqi sources did not say what security risks had prompted the decision and reports of the potential evacuation pushed up oil prices by more than 4%.
A U.S. official said the State Department had authorized voluntary departures from Bahrain and Kuwait.
The State Department updated its worldwide travel advisory on Wednesday evening to reflect the latest U.S. posture. “On June 11, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel due to heightened regional tensions,” the advisory said.
The decision by the U.S. to evacuate some personnel comes at a volatile moment in the region. Trump’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran appear to be deadlocked and U.S. intelligence indicates that Israel has been making preparations for a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, read the report.
“They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters. “We’ve given notice to move out.”
Asked whether anything can be done to lower the temperature in the region, Trump said: “They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple, they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran if stuttering talks over its nuclear programme fail and in an interview released earlier on Wednesday said he was growing less confident that Tehran would agree to stop enriching uranium, a key American demand.
Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh also said on Wednesday that if Iran was subjected to strikes it would retaliate by hitting U.S. bases in the region.
The U.S. embassy in Kuwait said in a statement on Wednesday that it had “not changed its staffing posture and remains fully operational.”
The United States has a military presence across the major oil-producing region, with bases in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East, a U.S. official said. Another U.S. official said that was mostly relevant to family members located in Bahrain – where the bulk of them are based, Reuters reported.
“The State Department is set to have an ordered departure for (the) U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The intent is to do it through commercial means, but the U.S. military is standing by if help is requested,” a third U.S. official said.
Iraq’s state news agency cited a government source as saying Baghdad had not recorded any security indication that called for an evacuation.
Another U.S. official said that there was no change in operations at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East and that no evacuation order had been issued for employees or families linked to the U.S. embassy in Qatar, which was operating as usual.
Oil futures climbed $3 on reports of the Baghdad evacuation with Brent crude futures at $69.18 a barrel.
Earlier on Wednesday Britain’s maritime agency warned that increased tensions in the Middle East may lead to an escalation in military activity that could impact shipping in critical waterways. It advised vessels to use caution while travelling through the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Straits of Hormuz, which all border Iran.
Britain’s Foreign Office said it was monitoring the situation and would keep its embassy in Iraq under constant review following the U.S. moves.
Iraq, a rare regional partner of both the United States and its arch regional foe Iran, hosts 2,500 U.S. troops although Tehran-backed armed factions are linked to its security forces, Reuters reported.
Tensions inside Iraq have heightened since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, with Iran-aligned armed groups in the country repeatedly attacking U.S. troops, though attacks have subsided since last year.
Israel and Iran also twice exchanged fire last year – the first ever such direct attacks between the region’s most entrenched enemies – with missiles and war drones hurtling across Iraqi airspace.
Top U.S. regional ally Israel has also struck Iran-linked targets across the region, including Iraqi armed groups operating both inside Iraq and in neighbouring Syria.
In recent months the United States has deployed more military assets in the Middle East, including B-2 bombers, which have since been replaced, and extending the deployment of a second aircraft carrier, which has since departed.
The next round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is due in the coming days with Iran expected to hand over a counter proposal after rejecting an offer by Washington.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that a military threat had always been part of the United States’ negotiation tactics with Iran.
“Any military action against Iran, whether by the U.S. or Israel, will have serious consequences,” the official warned.
Iran’s U.N. mission on Wednesday posted on X: “Threats of ‘overwhelming force’ won’t change facts: Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon and U.S. militarism only fuels instability.”
The statement appeared to be a response to an earlier comment by U.S. Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command, that he had provided the president with “a wide range of options” to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran.
Kurilla postponed testimony he was due to deliver before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday because of tensions in the Middle East, two other U.S. officials said.
Regional
US military evaluating options to prevent nuclear-armed Iran, general says
Iran said on Monday it would soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear deal to the United States in response to a U.S. offer that Tehran deems unacceptable
The top U.S. general overseeing American forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday there were a range of options when asked if the military was prepared to respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, Reuters reported.
“I have provided the secretary of defense and the president with a wide range of options,” U.S. Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), told a congressional hearing.
Kurilla was responding to Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, who asked if CENTCOM was prepared to respond with overwhelming force if Iran does not permanently give up its nuclear ambitions, read the report.
“I take that as a yes?” the Alabama Republican asked, after Kurilla responded.
“Yes,” Kurilla said.
Iran said on Monday it would soon hand a counterproposal for a nuclear deal to the United States in response to a U.S. offer that Tehran deems unacceptable, while U.S. President Donald Trump said talks would continue.
Regional
Trump says Iran is involved in Gaza hostage negotiations
The United States has proposed a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel said it would abide by the terms but Hamas thus far has rejected the plan, read the report.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran is involved in negotiations aimed at arranging a ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, Reuters reported.
“Gaza right now is in the midst of a massive negotiation between us and Hamas and Israel, and Iran actually is involved, and we’ll see what’s going to happen with Gaza. We want to get the hostages back,” Trump told reporters during an event in the White House State Dining Room.
Trump did not elaborate and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for details of Iran’s involvement. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States has proposed a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel said it would abide by the terms but Hamas thus far has rejected the plan, read the report.
Under the proposal 28 Israeli hostages – alive and dead – would be released in the first week, in exchange for the release of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of 180 dead Palestinians.
The United States and Iran are also separately trying to negotiate a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Regional
Pakistan to hike defense spending, cut overall budget for 2025–26
In comparison, India has raised its 2025–26 defense budget to $78.7 billion, with $21 billion set aside for equipment.
Pakistan is set to unveil its federal budget on Tuesday, projecting a 6.7% cut in total spending to 17.6 trillion rupees ($62.45 billion) for the 2025–26 fiscal year, while likely increasing defence expenditure by around 20% in the wake of last month’s conflict with India.
Officials expect a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of GDP, down from this year’s 5.9% target. Defence spending, currently at 2.1 trillion rupees ($7.45 billion), is expected to rise, mostly funded through cuts in development spending.
An additional 563 billion rupees ($1.99 billion) for military pensions remains outside the official defence budget.
In comparison, India has raised its 2025–26 defence budget to $78.7 billion, with $21 billion set aside for equipment.
Pakistan’s economic growth for 2025–26 is projected at 4.2%, up from 2.7% this year, but still below regional averages. The government aims to maintain IMF compliance by expanding the tax base—particularly in agriculture and retail—and cutting subsidies.
Just 1.3% of Pakistanis paid income tax in 2024, highlighting the scale of reform needed.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government is focused on sustaining macroeconomic stability and avoiding past “boom and bust” cycles.
However, analysts warn that IMF conditions and structural inefficiencies could hamper growth. S&P economist Ahmad Mobeen expects the revenue target to fall short due to poor implementation and lack of real tax reform.
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
Israeli fire kills 60 in Gaza, many near aid site, medics say
US to pull some personnel from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
AFPL matches 11 & 12: Sadaqat thrashes Zaher Asad, Arya Forj clinches solid win
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, kills 80 people, as Trump visits Gulf
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s current security status reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul at risk of becoming first modern city to run out of water: report
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
-
Sport5 days ago
Zaitoon and Zaher Asad triumph in thrilling AFPL matches
-
World4 days ago
Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue
-
Health4 days ago
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
-
Sport3 days ago
Six stars to watch at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Jawanan Maihan edge Etihad as Sadaqat dominate Arya Forj
-
Latest News3 days ago
Second tunnel planned for Salang highway to ease traffic congestion