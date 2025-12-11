Victories for Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Abu Muslim Farah in Afghanistan Champions League

In the 33rd match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Sorkh Poshan Khafi delivered a solid performance to defeat Jawanan Perozi with a decisive 2–0 victory.

In the 34th match of the competition, held on Thursday, Abu Muslim Farah also put on an impressive display, overcoming Ettifaq Khanzadah with a 3–1 win and adding two more valuable points to their tally.

The competition continues tomorrow (Friday) with two more matches:

In the 35th match, Khurasan Faryab will face Aino Mina at 10:00 AM.

In the 36th match, Istiqlal Kabul will take on Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 PM.

All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of the new season of the Afghanistan Champions League.