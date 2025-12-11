Sport
Victories for Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Abu Muslim Farah in Afghanistan Champions League
In the 33rd match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Sorkh Poshan Khafi delivered a solid performance to defeat Jawanan Perozi with a decisive 2–0 victory.
In the 34th match of the competition, held on Thursday, Abu Muslim Farah also put on an impressive display, overcoming Ettifaq Khanzadah with a 3–1 win and adding two more valuable points to their tally.
The competition continues tomorrow (Friday) with two more matches:
- In the 35th match, Khurasan Faryab will face Aino Mina at 10:00 AM.
- In the 36th match, Istiqlal Kabul will take on Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 PM.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of the new season of the Afghanistan Champions League.
Commanding wins for Arman FC and Sarsabz Yashlar in Afghanistan Champions League
In the 31st match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Arman FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Istiqlal Kabul with a convincing 3–0 victory.
In Wednesday’s 32nd fixture, Sarsabz Yashlar also impressed, overcoming Ettifaq Khanzadah with a solid 4–1 win and securing another valuable three points.
The competition continues tomorrow (Thursday) with two more clashes:
-
In the 33rd match, Sorkh Poshan Khafi will face Javanan Piroozi at 10:00 a.m.
-
In the 34th encounter, Sarafan Herat will take on Abu Muslim Farah at 1:30 p.m.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of this season’s Afghanistan Champions League.
ACL: Aino Mina 1–0 Jawanan Perozi; Abu Muslim Farah 2–1 Khurasan Faryab
In the twenty-ninth match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Aino Mina edged past Jawanan Perozi 1–0.
In Tuesday’s thirtieth fixture, Abu Muslim Farah claimed a 2–1 victory over Khurasan Faryab.
Looking ahead to tomorrow’s thirty-first match, Arman FC will take on Istiqlal Kabul at 10:00 a.m. Meanwhile, in the thirty-second encounter, Sarsabz Yashlar will face Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 p.m.
All matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the chance to follow all the excitement and drama of the Afghanistan Champions League throughout the season.
ILT20: Desert Vipers edge Gulf Giants in historic super over thriller
The Desert Vipers clinched a dramatic victory over the Gulf Giants in the DP World ILT20’s first-ever Super Over, extending their dominance with a sixth straight win over the Giants.
Chasing 180, the Vipers were rescued by a superb partnership between Dan Lawrence (56 off 31) and Sam Curran (44 off 36), who dragged the innings back from early trouble and levelled the scores off the final ball to force a Super Over.
Despite Azmatullah Omarzai’s impressive 4 for 32 and early blows that left the Vipers reeling at 14/2, the lower order held firm. Khuzaima Tanveer struck a crucial six in the final over before Vriitya Aravind guided the game into the tie-breaker.
Giants set the tone early
Batting first, the Gulf Giants made a strong start as Pathum Nissanka (56 off 29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (41 off 31) blasted 58 in the powerplay. Their 73-run opening stand put the Giants in control before Noor Ahmad struck back, removing Nissanka immediately after his fourth six.
Gurbaz and James Vince (25 off 22) added another 54, but the scoring slowed dramatically. Only 38 runs came off the final five overs, with the Giants finishing on 179/5.
Vipers fight back
Omarzai and Mark Adair dismantled the top order, but Curran and Lawrence rebuilt with a 60-run stand. Lawrence brought up a brisk half-century, while late cameos from Shimron Hetmyer (16 off 8) and Hasan Nawaz (11 off 4) kept the chase alive. Omarzai again swung momentum back in the 18th over, dismissing both Hetmyer and Lawrence.
With 13 needed off the last over, Tanveer’s six and Aravind’s nerveless batting carried the match into the Super Over.
Vipers dominate the tie-breaker
Lawrence smashed 10 runs as the Vipers posted 13/1 in the Super Over. Naseem Shah then bowled a tight over, restricting the Giants to just nine and sealing the Vipers’ third consecutive win of the season.
Reactions
Sam Curran, the Vipers’ stand-in captain, praised his side’s resilience:
“Three wins from three — I’m not complaining. Tanveer has worked incredibly hard. To hit a six under pressure and then bowl well shows how far he has come.”
Giants’ stand-in skipper Moeen Ali lamented missed opportunities:
“We made mistakes at the wrong time and let them back in. In this format, the game is never over — this was one we could easily have won.”
Brief Scores
Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants (Super Over)
Gulf Giants 179/5 (20 ov): Nissanka 56, Gurbaz 41; Tanveer 2/23, Noor 2/47
Desert Vipers 179/9 (20 ov): Lawrence 56, Curran 44; Omarzai 4/32, Thushara 2/33
Super Over
Vipers 13/1: Lawrence 10, Hetmyer 3*; Thushara 1/13
Giants 9/0: Moeen 5*, Moores 1*; Naseem 0/9
Player of the Match: Dan Lawrence
