Connect with us

Sport

ACL: Jawanan Perozi 1-0 Arman FC; Abu Muslim Farah 2-0 Sarsabz Yashlar

Published

4 hours ago

on

In the 37th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Jawanan Perozi defeated Arman FC 1-0, securing a well-earned victory.

In the 38th match, held on Saturday, Abu Muslim Farah triumphed 2-0 over Sarsabz Yashlar in an exciting contest.

Monday’s fixtures will continue with two more matches:

  • In the 39th match, Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 AM.
  • In the 40th match, Aino Mina will take on Sarafan Herat at 1:30 PM.

All matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of the new season of the Afghanistan Champions League.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

Victories for Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Abu Muslim Farah in Afghanistan Champions League

Published

2 days ago

on

December 11, 2025

By

In the 33rd match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Sorkh Poshan Khafi delivered a solid performance to defeat Jawanan Perozi with a decisive 2–0 victory.

In the 34th match of the competition, held on Thursday, Abu Muslim Farah also put on an impressive display, overcoming Ettifaq Khanzadah with a 3–1 win and adding two more valuable points to their tally.

The competition continues tomorrow (Friday) with two more matches:

  • In the 35th match, Khurasan Faryab will face Aino Mina at 10:00 AM.
  • In the 36th match, Istiqlal Kabul will take on Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 PM.

All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of the new season of the Afghanistan Champions League.

Continue Reading

Sport

Commanding wins for Arman FC and Sarsabz Yashlar in Afghanistan Champions League

Published

3 days ago

on

December 10, 2025

By

In the 31st match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Arman FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Istiqlal Kabul with a convincing 3–0 victory.

In Wednesday’s 32nd fixture, Sarsabz Yashlar also impressed, overcoming Ettifaq Khanzadah with a solid 4–1 win and securing another valuable three points.

The competition continues tomorrow (Thursday) with two more clashes:

  • In the 33rd match, Sorkh Poshan Khafi will face Javanan Piroozi at 10:00 a.m.

  • In the 34th encounter, Sarafan Herat will take on Abu Muslim Farah at 1:30 p.m.

All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of this season’s Afghanistan Champions League.

Continue Reading

Sport

ACL: Aino Mina 1–0 Jawanan Perozi; Abu Muslim Farah 2–1 Khurasan Faryab

Published

4 days ago

on

December 9, 2025

By

In the twenty-ninth match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Aino Mina edged past Jawanan Perozi 1–0.

In Tuesday’s thirtieth fixture, Abu Muslim Farah claimed a 2–1 victory over Khurasan Faryab.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s thirty-first match, Arman FC will take on Istiqlal Kabul at 10:00 a.m. Meanwhile, in the thirty-second encounter, Sarsabz Yashlar will face Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 p.m.

All matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the chance to follow all the excitement and drama of the Afghanistan Champions League throughout the season.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!