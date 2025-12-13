Sport
ACL: Jawanan Perozi 1-0 Arman FC; Abu Muslim Farah 2-0 Sarsabz Yashlar
In the 37th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Jawanan Perozi defeated Arman FC 1-0, securing a well-earned victory.
In the 38th match, held on Saturday, Abu Muslim Farah triumphed 2-0 over Sarsabz Yashlar in an exciting contest.
Monday’s fixtures will continue with two more matches:
- In the 39th match, Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 AM.
- In the 40th match, Aino Mina will take on Sarafan Herat at 1:30 PM.
All matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of the new season of the Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
Victories for Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Abu Muslim Farah in Afghanistan Champions League
In the 33rd match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Sorkh Poshan Khafi delivered a solid performance to defeat Jawanan Perozi with a decisive 2–0 victory.
In the 34th match of the competition, held on Thursday, Abu Muslim Farah also put on an impressive display, overcoming Ettifaq Khanzadah with a 3–1 win and adding two more valuable points to their tally.
The competition continues tomorrow (Friday) with two more matches:
- In the 35th match, Khurasan Faryab will face Aino Mina at 10:00 AM.
- In the 36th match, Istiqlal Kabul will take on Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 PM.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of the new season of the Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
Commanding wins for Arman FC and Sarsabz Yashlar in Afghanistan Champions League
In the 31st match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Arman FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Istiqlal Kabul with a convincing 3–0 victory.
In Wednesday’s 32nd fixture, Sarsabz Yashlar also impressed, overcoming Ettifaq Khanzadah with a solid 4–1 win and securing another valuable three points.
The competition continues tomorrow (Thursday) with two more clashes:
-
In the 33rd match, Sorkh Poshan Khafi will face Javanan Piroozi at 10:00 a.m.
-
In the 34th encounter, Sarafan Herat will take on Abu Muslim Farah at 1:30 p.m.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of this season’s Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
ACL: Aino Mina 1–0 Jawanan Perozi; Abu Muslim Farah 2–1 Khurasan Faryab
In the twenty-ninth match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Aino Mina edged past Jawanan Perozi 1–0.
In Tuesday’s thirtieth fixture, Abu Muslim Farah claimed a 2–1 victory over Khurasan Faryab.
Looking ahead to tomorrow’s thirty-first match, Arman FC will take on Istiqlal Kabul at 10:00 a.m. Meanwhile, in the thirty-second encounter, Sarsabz Yashlar will face Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 p.m.
All matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the chance to follow all the excitement and drama of the Afghanistan Champions League throughout the season.
Saar: Iran’s regional meeting on Afghanistan discussed
ACL: Jawanan Perozi 1-0 Arman FC; Abu Muslim Farah 2-0 Sarsabz Yashlar
Continued aid to Afghanistan vital for regional security: Kazakh president
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Sirajuddin Haqqani: A government that intimidates its people is not a true government
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Afghan Abdalyan beat Sri Lanka A by 3 wickets in Rising Stars Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Saar: Iran’s regional meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Calls to avoid using Afghan soil against nations
Tahawol: UNSC meeting outcome regarding Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Ongoing Kabul–Islamabad tensions discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s warning on Afghanistan reiterated
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Muttaqi: Afghanistan’s progress requires both religious and modern education
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers edge Gulf Giants in historic super over thriller
-
Regional4 days ago
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Kurram District
-
Business4 days ago
Trade bodies warn almost 11,000 Afghan transit containers stuck at Karachi port
-
World5 days ago
Powerful 7.6 earthquake hits northern Japan, tsunami warnings issued
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump calls Afghanistan a ‘hellhole’ country as US expands immigration restrictions
-
Sport3 days ago
Commanding wins for Arman FC and Sarsabz Yashlar in Afghanistan Champions League
-
World5 days ago
Ukraine to share revised peace plan with US on Tuesday, Zelenskiy says