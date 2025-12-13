ACL: Jawanan Perozi 1-0 Arman FC; Abu Muslim Farah 2-0 Sarsabz Yashlar

In the 37th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Jawanan Perozi defeated Arman FC 1-0, securing a well-earned victory.

In the 38th match, held on Saturday, Abu Muslim Farah triumphed 2-0 over Sarsabz Yashlar in an exciting contest.

Monday’s fixtures will continue with two more matches:

In the 39th match, Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 AM.

In the 40th match, Aino Mina will take on Sarafan Herat at 1:30 PM.

All matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football fans across the country to follow every moment of the excitement and intensity of the new season of the Afghanistan Champions League.