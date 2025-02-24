Zelenskiy says he is willing to quit presidency if it means peace in Ukraine

(Last Updated On: )

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was willing to give up his position if it meant peace in Ukraine, adding that he could exchange his departure for his country’s entry into the NATO military alliance, Reuters reported.

“If (it means) peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready,” an irritated-looking Zelenskiy said when asked during a press conference whether he was ready to leave his post if it meant securing peace.

“I can exchange this for NATO (membership), if that condition is there, immediately,” the president added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for elections to take place in Ukraine, having branded Zelenskiy a “dictator”, an apparent reference to the Ukrainian leader’s official five-year term running out in 2024. Russia has cited this in the past to assert that he is an illegitimate leader, read the report.

Ukrainian legislation prohibits holding elections during a state of martial law, which Ukraine declared the day Russia invaded in February 2022. Trump also falsely claimed that Zelenskiy has an approval rating of four percent.

“I am not going to be in power for decades, but we will not allow Putin to be in power over the territories of Ukraine either,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A poll released this week put Zelenskiy’s approval ratings at 63%, and he made reference to this when talking about Trump’s claims on Sunday, calling his false statements “dangerous”.

“I believe it’s not a mistake, it’s misinformation that has an impact,” Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy said earlier this week Trump was in a “disinformation bubble”, angering the U.S. President and his team. On Sunday, he sought to justify the earlier comments.”(The information) about four percent of Ukrainians supporting me is one of the signals spread by the Russians, that’s why I said it was a disinformation attack, I didn’t say it was President Trump,” Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Trump’s criticism of Zelenskiy came as relations between the two leaders deteriorated sharply in recent weeks.

Zelenskiy opposes the idea of elections in a full-scale war, a position backed by his major domestic political opponents.

The Ukrainian president also said he wanted to see Trump as a partner for Ukraine and more than a simply a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

“I really want it to be more than just mediation… that’s not enough,” he told a press conference in Kyiv.

Trump has said Ukraine should give the U.S. $500 billion in critical raw materials as payback for aid which Kyiv has already received from the previous Joe Biden administration.

Zelenskiy declined to sign a detailed U.S. proposal last week that would have seen Washington receiving 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals, which include graphite, uranium, titanium and lithium, the latter a key component in electric car batteries, Reuters reported.

He has said he wants to do a deal, but that it should offer security guarantees for Ukraine in return.

On Friday, he said U.S. and Ukrainian teams were working on a deal and Trump said he expects a deal will be signed soon.

On Sunday, Zelenskiy said at the press conference that he rejected the idea that Ukraine owed the U.S. $500 billion.

“There cannot be (any) format which makes us debtors for the old (aid given).”

Zelenskiy said earlier this week that Washington had supplied his country with $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in direct budget support throughout the nearly three-year war with Russia.

“I will not sign what 10 generations of Ukrainians will be repaying,” Zelenskiy said of the minerals deal.

Ukraine’s economy minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Sunday the 18% of Ukraine under Russian occupation contained about $350 billion of critical raw materials, adding that Ukraine is conducting additional geological research to update decades-old information, read the report.

The president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Sunday that he had held constructive new talks with senior U.S. officials on a deal to develop Ukrainian minerals.

“We are moving forward with our work. This was a constructive discussion,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.