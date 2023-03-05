137 Afghan detainees released from Pakistan’s Karachi prison

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, on Sunday said that the 20-year war did a lot of harm to the environment, especially in terms of air quality and nature.

Addressing an event to mark a national tree planting campaign organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock in Badam Bagh area of Kabul city, Mullah Baradar said: “During several decades, the use of dangerous bombs and chemical weapons by the invaders has had a bad effect on our country’s air and nature.”

Mullah Baradar also said that the IEA appreciates programs such as tree planting campaigns.

“We are sure that many remote lands will be green and nature will benefit from this,” he said, adding that “Afghanistan is an agricultural country with plenty of water and a suitable natural environment.”

He further said that the only way to get rid of the effects of this polluted environment and deadly chemicals is to plant plants and trees.

At the meeting organized on the occasion of the national campaign of planting saplings, Baradar asked all citizens, especially Kabul residents, to plant at least one sapling in their own garden and to take care of it.

“This is not only a duty and the responsibility of the government, but every citizen of the country should work in this area to make our country green and have a good environment,” Baradar said.

“I am sure that if this work is done, in the next few years, all areas of Kabul will be green,” Baradar added.