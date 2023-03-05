Latest News
137 Afghan detainees released from Pakistan’s Karachi prison
Afghanistan’s Consulate General in Karachi on Saturday said that 137 Afghan nationals were released and will be extradited to Afghanistan in the coming days.
The Afghan Consulate in Karachi Tweeted that women and children were among the released detainees.
Since the deterioration of the security situation in Pakistan over the past months, the country’s law enforcement agencies have taken serious actions to deal with foreign nationals illegally (without valid stay permits) residing in Pakistan.
Over the past months, hundreds of undocumented Afghan nationals including women and children have been put behind bars in Karachi – which prompted massive criticism within Pakistan and beyond. The United Nations Refugee Agency, Pakistan Human Rights Commission, and rights groups called on the government to treat Afghan citizens with decency.
Baradar claims ‘invaders’ harmed environment with bombs and ‘chemical weapons’
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, on Sunday said that the 20-year war did a lot of harm to the environment, especially in terms of air quality and nature.
Addressing an event to mark a national tree planting campaign organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock in Badam Bagh area of Kabul city, Mullah Baradar said: “During several decades, the use of dangerous bombs and chemical weapons by the invaders has had a bad effect on our country’s air and nature.”
Mullah Baradar also said that the IEA appreciates programs such as tree planting campaigns.
“We are sure that many remote lands will be green and nature will benefit from this,” he said, adding that “Afghanistan is an agricultural country with plenty of water and a suitable natural environment.”
He further said that the only way to get rid of the effects of this polluted environment and deadly chemicals is to plant plants and trees.
At the meeting organized on the occasion of the national campaign of planting saplings, Baradar asked all citizens, especially Kabul residents, to plant at least one sapling in their own garden and to take care of it.
“This is not only a duty and the responsibility of the government, but every citizen of the country should work in this area to make our country green and have a good environment,” Baradar said.
“I am sure that if this work is done, in the next few years, all areas of Kabul will be green,” Baradar added.
EU calls on IEA to reopen girls’ school; IEA seeks recognition
Representatives of the European Union met with the prime minister’s political deputy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday and demanded the reopening of girls’ schools.
Thomas Nicholson, EU special representative for Afghanistan, who was accompanied by Raffaella lodice, the EU Chargé d’Affaires and acting deputy head of delegation, said at the meeting with political deputy prime minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir: “Afghan boys and girls want education and we support both of them; I wish that the gates of education will be opened for boys and girls.”
The European Union ambassador also asked the political deputy of the prime minister to listen to the advice of experienced and expert Afghans who are abroad.
On the other hand, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, asked the representatives of the European Union to recognize the Islamic Emirate.
He added that the government of the Islamic Emirate has fulfilled all the criteria for recognition and the world should recognize them.
Two Afghans arrested by Iranian border forces for drug smuggling
Iran’s border forces have arrested two Afghans and charged them for smuggling about 15 kilograms of drugs into the country.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday that these Afghans were arrested at Dogharon customs when they entered Iran.
According to IRNA, customs officials said the two suspects were caught with 10 kgs of opium and over four kilograms of Marijuana.
In Iran, people accused of drug trafficking face severe punishment, and according to reports, dozens of drug traffickers have been executed in the past few years.
The latest arrests come just days after another Afghan was arrested and charged with espionage in Mazandaran Province on Thursday.
