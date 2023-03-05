Latest News
Baradar claims ‘invaders’ harmed environment with bombs and ‘chemical weapons’
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, on Sunday said that the 20-year war did a lot of harm to the environment, especially in terms of air quality and nature.
Addressing an event to mark a national tree planting campaign organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock in Badam Bagh area of Kabul city, Mullah Baradar said: “During several decades, the use of dangerous bombs and chemical weapons by the invaders has had a bad effect on our country’s air and nature.”
Mullah Baradar also said that the IEA appreciates programs such as tree planting campaigns.
“We are sure that many remote lands will be green and nature will benefit from this,” he said, adding that “Afghanistan is an agricultural country with plenty of water and a suitable natural environment.”
He further said that the only way to get rid of the effects of this polluted environment and deadly chemicals is to plant plants and trees.
At the meeting organized on the occasion of the national campaign of planting saplings, Baradar asked all citizens, especially Kabul residents, to plant at least one sapling in their own garden and to take care of it.
“This is not only a duty and the responsibility of the government, but every citizen of the country should work in this area to make our country green and have a good environment,” Baradar said.
“I am sure that if this work is done, in the next few years, all areas of Kabul will be green,” Baradar added.
Latest News
EU calls on IEA to reopen girls’ school; IEA seeks recognition
Representatives of the European Union met with the prime minister’s political deputy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday and demanded the reopening of girls’ schools.
Thomas Nicholson, EU special representative for Afghanistan, who was accompanied by Raffaella lodice, the EU Chargé d’Affaires and acting deputy head of delegation, said at the meeting with political deputy prime minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir: “Afghan boys and girls want education and we support both of them; I wish that the gates of education will be opened for boys and girls.”
The European Union ambassador also asked the political deputy of the prime minister to listen to the advice of experienced and expert Afghans who are abroad.
On the other hand, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office, asked the representatives of the European Union to recognize the Islamic Emirate.
He added that the government of the Islamic Emirate has fulfilled all the criteria for recognition and the world should recognize them.
Latest News
Two Afghans arrested by Iranian border forces for drug smuggling
Iran’s border forces have arrested two Afghans and charged them for smuggling about 15 kilograms of drugs into the country.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday that these Afghans were arrested at Dogharon customs when they entered Iran.
According to IRNA, customs officials said the two suspects were caught with 10 kgs of opium and over four kilograms of Marijuana.
In Iran, people accused of drug trafficking face severe punishment, and according to reports, dozens of drug traffickers have been executed in the past few years.
The latest arrests come just days after another Afghan was arrested and charged with espionage in Mazandaran Province on Thursday.
Latest News
One-day expo held for female entrepreneurs in Kabul
Afghanistan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) said on Saturday that a one-day expo was held for women entrepreneurs in Kabul.
According to AWCCI officials, almost 200 female entrepreneurs, businesswomen, owners of small businesses and handicrafts enterprises from all over the country participated in the event and showcased their products.
Nearly 7,000 women have been granted business permits, and hundreds of women have commercial businesses, officials said.
However, the lack of suitable business spaces and financial problems are among the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.
“We have invited women from 34 provinces of Afghanistan in order to address their business problems,” said Salima Yousafzai, head of the Chamber of Businesswomen and Entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Economy said they know women need to participate in the economy and that they are trying to provide more opportunities for female entrepreneurs.
“Business women can play a positive role in the country’s economic development and growth, and the effort is to provide a field for women’s activities based on Islamic values,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.
In the meantime, women entrepreneurs at the expo complained about the lack of markets for their products, saying that the government should provide extensive support to domestic production.
“The sales are very low compared to the past because in the past when the expos were held, many people came and the people’s economy was also good, but currently the situation has become difficult,” said Zuhra Kohistani, a female entrepreneur.
“We hope that better facilities will be provided for us next [solar] year,” said another entrepreneur.
According to AWCCI, women are currently working in seven sectors, including food production, handicrafts, social services, agriculture, livestock, health and education.
