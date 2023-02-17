22 tankers carrying low-grade fuel returned to Iran

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2023)

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that the Islamic Emirate has fulfilled all the conditions for recognition, but the international community is looking for excuses not to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the IEA, emphasized that the IEA has implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement, but the United States has violated many.

In an interview with Voice of America Mujahid said that Afghanistan is an Islamic country and the countries of the world should not call the implementation of Islamic laws, especially regarding women, as violations of human rights and interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

After about 18 months of rule the Islamic Emirate has still not been recognized by any country.

“There are issues that relate to the belief of Afghans which need to be respected; the people of Afghanistan for the sake of religious decrees and Islamic laws have sacrificed more,” Mujahid told VOA.

“The principles that exist now are for upholding the women’s rights, for their protection and their dignity,” he said.

At the same time, the spokesperson of the US Foreign Ministry says that the Islamic Emirate must fulfill its obligations towards the international community and the United States of America according to the Doha Agreement, otherwise, if the US senses terrorist threats from Afghanistan, it will be forced to act.

This comes after Ned Price, the US State Department spokesman said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the US is prepared to take action if the IEA fail to fulfill their commitments.

He said “the Taliban has a commitment. It has made private commitments, it has made public commitments to uphold that it not allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used as a safe haven for those who would plot against the United States. Our second point is that we are prepared, willing, and able to take action ourselves if the Taliban is unable or unwilling to fulfill the commitments that it has made.”

But the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says that they have implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement and that the United States itself has violated many articles of this agreement.

“The conditions that are required for a government to be recognized, are completed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan; here a government exists, the borders are protected, courts exist, it must have been recognized, and small things should not have been used as excuses for its recognition,” Mujahid added.

In the last 18 months of the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, the creation of an inclusive government, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women, and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan’s soil have been mentioned as important conditions of the international community regarding the recognition of the Islamic Emirate.