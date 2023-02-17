Latest News
22 tankers carrying low-grade fuel returned to Iran
Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) in Islam Qala port in Herat Province on Thursday turned back 22 tankers carrying low-grade petrol and diesel from Iran.
ANSA said on twitter that authorities had ordered the tankers to return to Iran as the fuel failed to meet the required standards.
The standards authority recently stepped up efforts to ensure fuel being imported into the country met the minimum standards.
Since their drive to improve the quality of fuel brought into the country, ANSA has turned back dozens of tankers and has warned traders of legal action if they fail to abide by the rules.
Former MP Mursal Nabizada’s killer arrested: Kabul police
Kabul police on Friday announced that the murderer of Mursal Nabizada, former member of the Parliament of Afghanistan, was arrested.
Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson of the Kabul police, said on Twitter that the murderer of Mursal Nabizada and one of her security guards was arrested, and confessed to the crime.
Mursal Nabizada was killed by unknown gunmen in her home in the Arzaan Qemat area in provincial district 12 of Kabul on January 14.
Mursal Nabizada and her security guard (Ismail) were killed by another security guard named Malyaar, according to the Kabul police spokesperson. Khalid Zadran added that the fugitive murderer was arrested as a result of a search operation, and confessed to his crime.
Mursal Nabizada represented Kabul in the seventh round of Afghanistan parliament, whose anonymous murder prompted widespread condemnations in the country and beyond.
For Afghanistan’s development, international community must lift sanctions: MoE
The Ministry of Economy (MoE) says the country’s ongoing economic crisis is due to continued economic and banking sanctions and the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.
According to MoE officials, although basic economic projects have not been implemented in Afghanistan in the past two decades, the Islamic Emirate is trying to use all the facilities it has to solve the country’s economic problems.
“In the past year and a half, the economic problems that Afghanistan has had, some are internal and some are external factors,” said Abdulrahman Habib, the economy ministry’s spokesperson.
“The freezing of the country’s national assets and the sanctions imposed on our financial and banking system have directly affected domestic and foreign business activities.”
Members of the private sector meanwhile have also criticized the continuation of global sanctions on Afghanistan, saying that if the banking sanctions are lifted and the frozen funds are released, the economy will improve.
“Their conditions [external investors] for investment are insurance issues, international transactions, and some laws that in light of these issues they can come to the country and invest,” said Shirbaz Kaminzadeh, the head of the Afghan Chamber of Industries and Mines.
“When the framework is not ready for investors, I don’t think big companies will come [to Afghanistan for investment],” he added.
Economic experts also consider the pressure and sanctions imposed by the international community as the cause of the current crisis in Afghanistan and add that if the country’s banking sector is freed from sanctions, Afghan investors will work towards resolving the country’s economic problems.
Mujahid: The World is looking for excuses not to recognize IEA government
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that the Islamic Emirate has fulfilled all the conditions for recognition, but the international community is looking for excuses not to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the IEA, emphasized that the IEA has implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement, but the United States has violated many.
In an interview with Voice of America Mujahid said that Afghanistan is an Islamic country and the countries of the world should not call the implementation of Islamic laws, especially regarding women, as violations of human rights and interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
After about 18 months of rule the Islamic Emirate has still not been recognized by any country.
“There are issues that relate to the belief of Afghans which need to be respected; the people of Afghanistan for the sake of religious decrees and Islamic laws have sacrificed more,” Mujahid told VOA.
“The principles that exist now are for upholding the women’s rights, for their protection and their dignity,” he said.
At the same time, the spokesperson of the US Foreign Ministry says that the Islamic Emirate must fulfill its obligations towards the international community and the United States of America according to the Doha Agreement, otherwise, if the US senses terrorist threats from Afghanistan, it will be forced to act.
This comes after Ned Price, the US State Department spokesman said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the US is prepared to take action if the IEA fail to fulfill their commitments.
He said “the Taliban has a commitment. It has made private commitments, it has made public commitments to uphold that it not allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used as a safe haven for those who would plot against the United States. Our second point is that we are prepared, willing, and able to take action ourselves if the Taliban is unable or unwilling to fulfill the commitments that it has made.”
But the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says that they have implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement and that the United States itself has violated many articles of this agreement.
“The conditions that are required for a government to be recognized, are completed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan; here a government exists, the borders are protected, courts exist, it must have been recognized, and small things should not have been used as excuses for its recognition,” Mujahid added.
In the last 18 months of the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, the creation of an inclusive government, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women, and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan’s soil have been mentioned as important conditions of the international community regarding the recognition of the Islamic Emirate.
