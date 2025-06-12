Latest News
43 killed, 158 injured in traffic accidents during Arafah and Eid holidays in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Traffic Police has reported that 117 traffic accidents occurred across the country over a five-day period from Friday to Tuesday, coinciding with the Day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha holidays.
According to an official statement, these incidents resulted in 43 fatalities and 158 injuries. The deceased include 31 men, 2 women, and 10 children, while the injured consist of 123 men, 11 women, and 24 children.
Traffic authorities cited driver negligence as the primary causes of the accidents. The department urged the public to exercise greater caution and adhere to traffic laws, especially during holidays and national events.
IEA expresses condolences over Air India plane crash that killed hundreds
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has extended condolences to India following the crash of a commercial aircraft that resulted in many casualties.
In a message posted on X, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry is “deeply saddened” by the tragic incident.
“IEA-MoFA is deeply saddened by crash of an Indian commercial aircraft, and expresses its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and government of India,” Balkhi wrote.
The Air India plane with 242 people on board crashed just after take off in Ahmedabad. More than 290 people have died in the incident.
US defense chief Hegseth downplays NATO allies’ role in Afghanistan war
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday appeared to minimize the contributions of America’s NATO allies during the war in Afghanistan. His comments echoed a recurring message from the White House and President Donald Trump: that NATO member nations must bolster their defense spending to meet alliance commitments.
Speaking before the US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Hegseth recalled a remark often made by U.S. troops during his own service in Afghanistan. Referring to the ISAF (International Security Assistance Force) patch worn by coalition soldiers, he said it was jokingly interpreted by many U.S. soldiers as “I saw Americans fighting.”
“Ultimately it was a lotta flags. Lotta flags. [But it] was not a lot of on-the-ground capability,” Hegseth continued in disparaging the NATO troops. “You’re not a real coalition, you’re not a real alliance, unless you have real defense capability, and real armies that can bring those to bear.”
His comments sparked immediate criticism from Senator Chris Coons, who pointed to the significant sacrifices made by NATO allies after 9/11, when the alliance invoked Article 5 for the first time. Coons emphasized that countries like Denmark, despite their small populations, endured high per-capita casualties — second only to the U.S.
“Let’s just make clear for the record that our military partners in Afghanistan included many who served and died,” Coons said.
Hegseth pushed back, saying his remarks weren’t meant to disregard those sacrifices.
“Don’t try and make it look like I don’t care about the investments of our partners,” said the secretary. “Of course I do. I recognize that there were lives lost from other countries. But the bulk of the effort was Americans.”
Over the two-decade war in Afghanistan, 31 other countries joined the U.S.-led effort. The U.S. suffered 2,461 military deaths, with the UK next highest at 457. Other NATO allies also lost personnel in combat and non-combat incidents.
Tehran says Helmand River water transfer underway, pushes for continued flow
Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced this week that a portion of Iran’s allocated water from the Helmand River is currently being received, as diplomatic efforts continue to ensure the sustained flow.
Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mohajerani emphasized that the issue of Iran’s water rights from the Helmand is longstanding and remains a priority for the government. “Fortunately, part of the water is currently being transferred, and negotiations for maintaining this flow are still underway,” she said.
Mohajerani also highlighted the environmental dimensions of the dispute, expressing hope that ongoing dialogue and cooperation would lead to a resolution that addresses ecological concerns in the affected regions.
The dispute stems from a decades-old agreement between Iran and Afghanistan, signed in the 1970s, which outlines Iran’s right to water from the Helmand River—a key water source along the shared border.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Afghanistan nearly four years ago, Iranian officials have repeatedly urged Kabul to honor the treaty.
Iran continues to push for a diplomatic resolution to the issue, stressing the need for regional cooperation to prevent further environmental degradation and water insecurity.
In response to Tehran’s complaints, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have maintained that water flow to Iran depends on the natural availability of water and weather conditions.
They have denied intentionally restricting the flow and argue that prolonged drought and lower reservoir levels have made it impossible to fulfill the full allocation as stipulated in the treaty.
IEA representatives have also accused Iran of politicizing the issue and claim they remain committed to the treaty “in principle,” provided that water resources are available.
In previous statements, IEA officials have invited Iranian experts to inspect the Kajaki Dam and other water infrastructure to verify the situation on the ground—a proposal Tehran has yet to publicly respond to in detail.
