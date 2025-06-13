Latest News
Many of the world’s most successful nations are democracies: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, in response to the Islamic Emirate Supreme Leader’s Eid remarks, emphasized the global success of democratic systems and urged reflection on their relevance.
Khalilzad said on X on Friday that during the recent Eid sermon, IEA’s Supreme Leader was very critical of democracy.
“I do not want to defend the lawlessness, corruption, and many other failures of the previous Afghan government. And, of course, the Afghan people have the right to have their own form of government,” Khalilzad wrote. “However, it is important to observe that many of the most successful, richest, and most powerful countries in the world are democracies.”
Latest News
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the territory of Iran, that killed senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.
In an official statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, described the actions as a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, particularly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.
“These attacks come at a time when the oppressed people of Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, continue to suffer under relentless and catastrophic assaults,” the statement said. “The occupying regime continues its aggression with complete disregard for humanitarian and international norms.”
The Islamic Emirate expressed deep concern over the escalating regional tensions, warning that continued provocative actions by Israel could further destabilize the already fragile situation in the Middle East.
The statement urged all relevant international actors to act responsibly and, in line with their mandates to maintain regional peace and security, to address the situation urgently and prevent the spread of further instability.
Latest News
43 killed, 158 injured in traffic accidents during Arafah and Eid holidays in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Traffic Police has reported that 117 traffic accidents occurred across the country over a five-day period from Friday to Tuesday, coinciding with the Day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha holidays.
According to an official statement, these incidents resulted in 43 fatalities and 158 injuries. The deceased include 31 men, 2 women, and 10 children, while the injured consist of 123 men, 11 women, and 24 children.
Traffic authorities cited driver negligence as the primary causes of the accidents. The department urged the public to exercise greater caution and adhere to traffic laws, especially during holidays and national events.
Latest News
IEA expresses condolences over Air India plane crash that killed hundreds
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has extended condolences to India following the crash of a commercial aircraft that resulted in many casualties.
In a message posted on X, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry is “deeply saddened” by the tragic incident.
“IEA-MoFA is deeply saddened by crash of an Indian commercial aircraft, and expresses its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and government of India,” Balkhi wrote.
The Air India plane with 242 people on board crashed just after take off in Ahmedabad. More than 290 people have died in the incident.
