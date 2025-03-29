Connect with us

Latest News

About $80 billion worth of US military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan: Vance

Published

1 hour ago

on

(Last Updated On: )

US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that Joe Biden administration left about $80 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, which was a “catastrophic error.”

Vance made the remarks during a visit to a military base in Greenland.

He also said the Biden administration’s “catastrophic error” led to the deaths of 13 US soldiers in an attack during the evacuation at Kabul airport in August 2021.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also criticized the abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan and called for its return.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has said that the weapons left by the US in Afghanistan belong to the Afghans and will not be returned.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

IEA frees over 2,400 prisoners on the occasion of Eid

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 29, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

The Supreme Court announced on Saturday that based on the ruling of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, 2,463 prisoners have been pardoned and released on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The court said in a statement that the prison terms of another 3,152 prisoners have been reduced.

Eid in Afghanistan will be celebrated on Sunday or Monday, depending on the moon sighting.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Economic Commission approves feasibility studies of four dams in different provinces

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 29, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs on Saturday announced that feasibility studies of dams in four provinces of the country will begin this solar year.

The Economic Commission, led by Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in its recent meeting decided to include the survey and feasibility projects of Grumby Dam in Maidan Wardak, Qara Tiri Dam in Balkh, Shana Nari Dam in Kandahar, and Wuch Nari Dam in Paktia in the budget for the fiscal year 1404.

In the meeting, the issues of construction of the Kandahar bypass highway, construction of Arghistan Dam, 90 km of electricity line from Kabul to Jalalabad, and completion of Sheikh Misri substation in Jalalabad were also discussed, and it was decided that the Ministry of Finance will allocate the revenues obtained from the Ganda Kotal lead and zinc mine in Yakawlang district of Bamyan province to these projects.

The Economic Commission meeting also approved a plan for the private sector’s investment in a 40 megawatts solar power generation project in the Hesar Shahi Industrial Park in Nangarhar province. According the plan, the private sector will invest $50.69 million in the project.

Continue Reading

Latest News

More than 70,000 Afghans returned home in third week of March: IOM

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 29, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported that 73,364 Afghans returned to their country in the third week of March, while 36,166 others left.

The main reason for this increase from neighboring Pakistan and Iran is voluntary return, IOM said.

According to the flow monitoring snapshot released by the IOM, compared to the previous week, the inflow movement in the third week of Match increased by 2 percent. On the other hand, the outflow movements decreased by 13 percent.

The Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was closed on Feb 21, before it reopened on March 22.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has asked all “illegal foreigners” and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave the country before March 31, warning they would otherwise be deported from April 1.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!