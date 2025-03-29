About $80 billion worth of US military equipment abandoned in Afghanistan: Vance

(Last Updated On: )

US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that Joe Biden administration left about $80 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, which was a “catastrophic error.”

Vance made the remarks during a visit to a military base in Greenland.

He also said the Biden administration’s “catastrophic error” led to the deaths of 13 US soldiers in an attack during the evacuation at Kabul airport in August 2021.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also criticized the abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan and called for its return.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has said that the weapons left by the US in Afghanistan belong to the Afghans and will not be returned.