Sport
ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi 6–0 Istiqlal Kabul; Sarafan Herat, Sarsabz Yashlar draw 0–0
In the twenty-first match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League on Wednesday, Sorkh Poshan Khafi put on a dominant display, sweeping aside Istiqlal Kabul with an emphatic 6–0 victory.
In Wednesday’s second fixture, Sarafan Herat met Sarsabz Yashlar, with both sides failing to break the deadlock as the match ended in a goalless draw.
The Afghanistan Champions League continues on Thursday with two more games. In the twenty-third match, Aino Mina will take on Arman FC at 10:00 a.m., followed by Ettifaq Khanzadah facing Khorasan Faryab at 1:30 p.m. in the twenty-fourth match.
All ACL fixtures are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing fans across the country to stay connected to the excitement throughout the season.
Sport
ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi 3-2 Aino Mina; Khurasan Faryab 2-1 Sarsabz Yashlar
The fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continued in Kabul on Monday with two competitive and high-energy matches.
In the Match 17 of the tournament, Sorkh Poshan Khafi earned a narrow 3–2 win over Aino Mina.
Aino Mina’s goals were scored by Basir Ahmad Mohammadi and Omid Sahil, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s goals came from Farzad Ataie, Khalil Ahmad Ahmadi, and Ali Baset Nazari.
Match 18 saw Khurasan Faryab defeating Sarsabz Yashlar 2–1.
Sarsabz Yashlar’s only goal was scored by Mohammad Nasir Niazi, whereas Hamidullah Barekzai and Enayatullah Kohi secured the win for Khurasan Faryab.
Tomorrow’s Fixtures:
- Abu Muslim Farah vs Arman
- Jawanan Perozi vs Ettifaq Khanzadah
All matches of the Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television, enabling fans from across the country to follow the excitement throughout the season.
Sport
Afghanistan deepens ties with Uzbekistan through new cricket development partnership
Officials from both boards say the collaboration will strengthen cricketing relations and deepen regional sporting ties.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding cooperation and accelerating cricket development between the two countries.
The signing ceremony brought together senior officials from both boards, including ACB CEO Naseeb Khan, ACB Board Member Dr. Khalid Hatam, CFU Chairman Aziz Mihliev, and CFU CEO Fazliddin Ibodullaev.
Under the new agreement, the ACB will offer extensive development support to Uzbekistan across multiple areas.
This includes coaching education, umpiring and officiating training, strength and conditioning and physiotherapy programs, video analysis, talent identification, technical courses, and development camps led by top Afghan coaches.
Afghan officials will also help guide Uzbek coaches through ICC tutor pathways, while Uzbek players will have opportunities to train at the ACB High-Performance Center in Kabul.
The partnership also includes bilateral fixtures in Uzbekistan featuring Afghanistan’s A team, Domestic Champion team, and U19 side—games designed to provide crucial competitive exposure for Uzbek players and boost the CFU’s on-field development.
Officials from both boards say the collaboration will strengthen cricketing relations and deepen regional sporting ties.
Strengthening regional cricket
The ACB reaffirmed its commitment to supporting emerging cricket nations and expressed readiness to extend similar assistance to other developing cricket boards.
Afghan officials emphasized the value of sharing their management experience and lessons learned from the country’s rapid rise in international cricket.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said, “We welcome this partnership with the CFU. ACB is committed to supporting emerging cricket nations with the same dedication that accelerated our own growth, and we look forward to sharing our technical expertise and experience.”
ACB Board Member Dr. Khalid Hatam added, “This MoU strengthens our regional cricket ties while creating new pathways in coaching, player development, and technical growth. We are pleased to share our journey and support the CFU’s aspirations.”
CFU Chairman Aziz Mihliev said the partnership would provide Uzbekistan with invaluable guidance: “ACB’s experience—from building competitive structures to nurturing elite talent—will play a key role as we enhance our cricketing foundation.”
CFU CEO Fazliddin Ibodullaev highlighted Afghanistan’s accelerated rise as a model for Uzbekistan’s ambitions. “ACB’s rapid path toward Full Membership is a powerful example for emerging nations. This partnership gives us a unique chance to learn from their proven development model. With shared expertise and regional collaboration, CFU is confident in pursuing a similarly ambitious trajectory,” he said.
Sport
UAE Bulls clinch first Abu Dhabi T10 title with dominant 80-run victory
Earlier in the day, the Bulls had advanced to the final by defeating the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.
The UAE Bulls captured their first-ever Abu Dhabi T10 title on Sunday night after dismantling the Aspin Stallions by a massive 80-run margin in a one-sided final at Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The night belonged to Australian power-hitter Tim David, whose explosive 98 off just 30 balls — featuring three fours and 12 towering sixes — powered the Bulls to an imposing 150/1 in their 10 overs. His innings, played at a staggering strike rate of 326.66, included a brutal 32-run final over against Stallions bowler Ashmead Nedd.
Earlier in the day, the Bulls had advanced to the final by defeating the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.
Openers Phil Salt (18 off 8) and James Vince began aggressively before Vince was forced to retire hurt without scoring. Salt’s quick cameo provided early momentum, but once he departed, Tim David took full control of the innings.
Rovman Powell (24 off 20) played the perfect supporting role, rotating strike as David unleashed a barrage of boundaries. Their 128-run partnership set an unassailable total and capped off a remarkable season for David, who finished with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate above 263.
Chasing 151, the Aspin Stallions never recovered from early setbacks. Andre Fletcher (2 off 3) retired hurt, while Sherfane Rutherford fell for a duck in the second over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who delivered a tight spell of 1/2.
Captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with just 18 off 15, as the Bulls’ disciplined attack suffocated the chase. Junaid Siddique (1/18), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/7), and Qais Ahmad (1/14) each claimed a wicket, restricting the Stallions to only 70/4 in their 10 overs.
Season awards
Tim David capped his phenomenal campaign by sweeping two major accolades — Batter of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament.
Andrew Tye of the Vista Riders secured Bowler of the Tournament, while Bulls pacer Junaid Siddique was named UAE Player of the Tournament for his consistent performances.
The emphatic win marked a historic moment for the UAE Bulls, sealing their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 championship in commanding fashion.
UAE Bulls clinch first Abu Dhabi T10 title with dominant 80-run victory
The UAE Bulls captured their first-ever Abu Dhabi T10 title on Sunday night after dismantling the Aspin Stallions by a massive 80-run margin in a one-sided final at Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The night belonged to Australian power-hitter Tim David, whose explosive 98 off just 30 balls — featuring three fours and 12 towering sixes — powered the Bulls to an imposing 150/1 in their 10 overs. His innings, played at a staggering strike rate of 326.66, included a brutal 32-run final over against Stallions bowler Ashmead Nedd.
Earlier in the day, the Bulls had advanced to the final by defeating the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.
Openers Phil Salt (18 off 8) and James Vince began aggressively before Vince was forced to retire hurt without scoring. Salt’s quick cameo provided early momentum, but once he departed, Tim David took full control of the innings.
Rovman Powell (24 off 20) played the perfect supporting role, rotating strike as David unleashed a barrage of boundaries. Their 128-run partnership set an unassailable total and capped off a remarkable season for David, who finished with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate above 263.
Chasing 151, the Aspin Stallions never recovered from early setbacks. Andre Fletcher (2 off 3) retired hurt, while Sherfane Rutherford fell for a duck in the second over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who delivered a tight spell of 1/2.
Captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with just 18 off 15, as the Bulls’ disciplined attack suffocated the chase. Junaid Siddique (1/18), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/7), and Qais Ahmad (1/14) each claimed a wicket, restricting the Stallions to only 70/4 in their 10 overs.
Season awards
Tim David capped his phenomenal campaign by sweeping two major accolades — Batter of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament.
Andrew Tye of the Vista Riders secured Bowler of the Tournament, while Bulls pacer Junaid Siddique was named UAE Player of the Tournament for his consistent performances.
The emphatic win marked a historic moment for the UAE Bulls, sealing their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 championship in commanding fashion.
Saar: US reviewing its withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi 6–0 Istiqlal Kabul; Sarafan Herat, Sarsabz Yashlar draw 0–0
New meeting between Afghanistan and Pakistan held in Saudi Arabia
Muttaqi highlights IEA’s restraint as tensions rise with Pakistan
Afghan Prime Minister accepts credentials of Qatar’s new ambassador
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Saar: US reviewing its withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar: UNSC reviewing Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
Tahawol: British forces’ war crimes in Afghanistan
Saar: Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Torkham crossing likely to reopen on humanitarian grounds
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump urged to learn from Afghanistan, not pressure Ukraine
-
Regional4 days ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says planned military action against Afghanistan was halted at Qatar’s request
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan-Pakistani land port closures strangle import-export trade sector
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan says ceasefire with Afghanistan not holding as militants still carry out attacks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Thousands of Afghan evacuees flagged for security concerns in US since 2021
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 and India A U19 share tri-series trophy after final washed out