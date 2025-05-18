Acting Afghan FM meets Iranian president to discuss ties and refugees

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss key issues concerning bilateral relations and the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Tehran Dialogue Forum.

According to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, the two sides engaged in discussions on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and addressing the challenges faced by Afghan refugees residing in Iran.

Pezeshkian described Afghanistan and Iran as “good neighbors” and expressed Iran’s readiness to deepen ties in all areas. He affirmed Iran’s commitment to providing facilities for Afghan refugees.

In response, Minister Muttaqi highlighted the longstanding positive relationship between the two countries and reiterated the importance of close collaboration. He stressed the need to boost bilateral trade, strengthen political engagement, and work together to combat drug trafficking.

Muttaqi also emphasized the importance of ensuring a gradual and structured repatriation process for Afghan refugees, to avoid disruptions to their livelihoods, businesses, and investments.