Pakistan’s deputy PM to visit China

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated on Sunday that Afghanistan would have kept the flow of water into Iran even in the absence of a formal treaty, citing religious and humanitarian principles.

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Muttaqi emphasized that during times of normal water flow—when there is no drought—available water naturally reaches Iran. He described the act of sharing water as a religious duty, a rewarding act, and sound policy.

He assured the Iranian public that Afghanistan has no hostile intentions concerning water-sharing arrangements.

His comments come amid tensions over the 1973 Helmand River Water Treaty, a bilateral agreement that allocates water from the Helmand River to Iran. In recent years, Iran has expressed concerns that Afghanistan is not releasing sufficient water, particularly during periods of drought. The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, has cited technical and environmental limitations, including low water levels and climate-related challenges.

Muttaqi highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s broader diplomatic stance, stating that Afghanistan is committed to a balanced, economy-centered foreign policy that prioritizes relations with neighboring countries.

He said that neighboring nations hold a special place in IEA’s foreign policy, adding that over the past four years, IEA has maintained constructive ties not only with neighbors but also with regional countries beyond, particularly in the area of economic cooperation.

Muttaqi also noted that annual trade between Afghanistan and Iran currently stands at approximately $3 billion, underlining the importance of economic collaboration in bilateral relations.