Latest News
Pakistan’s deputy PM to visit China
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to China on Monday, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Earlier on Thursday, an Afghan foreign ministry official also announced that Acting Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit China in coming days.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday that Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.
“The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the statement added.
Latest News
Muttaqi: Afghanistan would provide water to Iran even without a treaty
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated on Sunday that Afghanistan would have kept the flow of water into Iran even in the absence of a formal treaty, citing religious and humanitarian principles.
Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Muttaqi emphasized that during times of normal water flow—when there is no drought—available water naturally reaches Iran. He described the act of sharing water as a religious duty, a rewarding act, and sound policy.
He assured the Iranian public that Afghanistan has no hostile intentions concerning water-sharing arrangements.
His comments come amid tensions over the 1973 Helmand River Water Treaty, a bilateral agreement that allocates water from the Helmand River to Iran. In recent years, Iran has expressed concerns that Afghanistan is not releasing sufficient water, particularly during periods of drought. The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, has cited technical and environmental limitations, including low water levels and climate-related challenges.
Muttaqi highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s broader diplomatic stance, stating that Afghanistan is committed to a balanced, economy-centered foreign policy that prioritizes relations with neighboring countries.
He said that neighboring nations hold a special place in IEA’s foreign policy, adding that over the past four years, IEA has maintained constructive ties not only with neighbors but also with regional countries beyond, particularly in the area of economic cooperation.
Muttaqi also noted that annual trade between Afghanistan and Iran currently stands at approximately $3 billion, underlining the importance of economic collaboration in bilateral relations.
Latest News
Acting Afghan FM meets Iranian president to discuss ties and refugees
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss key issues concerning bilateral relations and the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of Tehran Dialogue Forum.
According to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, the two sides engaged in discussions on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and addressing the challenges faced by Afghan refugees residing in Iran.
Pezeshkian described Afghanistan and Iran as “good neighbors” and expressed Iran’s readiness to deepen ties in all areas. He affirmed Iran’s commitment to providing facilities for Afghan refugees.
In response, Minister Muttaqi highlighted the longstanding positive relationship between the two countries and reiterated the importance of close collaboration. He stressed the need to boost bilateral trade, strengthen political engagement, and work together to combat drug trafficking.
Muttaqi also emphasized the importance of ensuring a gradual and structured repatriation process for Afghan refugees, to avoid disruptions to their livelihoods, businesses, and investments.
Latest News
Acting Afghan foreign minister meets with Iran’s FM in Tehran
Abbas Araghchi stated that the two countries are in a new phase of bilateral relations and are making progress step by step, the ministry said.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Sunday during his visit to Tehran.
Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting Tehran to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum and meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
According to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the meeting with his counterpart Muttaqi will discuss bilateral relations, security issues, water resources, and Afghan refugees.
Muttaqi emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in various sectors.
He also called on Iran to ensure that the return of Afghan refugees is conducted gradually and with dignity.
Abbas Araghchi stated that the two countries are in a new phase of bilateral relations and are making progress step by step, the ministry said.
Experts believe that Iran, as Afghanistan’s neighbor, can play an important role in the country’s stability, development, and the strengthening of regional cooperation.
The Tehran Dialogue Forum is scheduled to be held in Tehran on May 17-19, with the participation of officials from 53 countries.
Muttaqi: Afghanistan would provide water to Iran even without a treaty
Acting Afghan FM meets Iranian president to discuss ties and refugees
Pakistan’s deputy PM to visit China
Acting Afghan foreign minister meets with Iran’s FM in Tehran
Iran and Tajikistan’s foreign ministers discuss developments in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
Iran, US end nuclear talks in Rome, agree to meet next week
Afghanistan qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan delegation visits Tajikistan to advance CASA-1000 project
-
World4 days ago
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, kills 80 people, as Trump visits Gulf
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan and Afghanistan inaugurate ‘Friendship Hospital’ at Kharlachi border
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran, Europeans to hold nuclear talks on Friday, diplomatic sources say
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Foreign players start returning to India
-
Latest News4 days ago
OCHA reports sharp drop in humanitarian funding for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran plans to invest $5 billion in Afghanistan’s iron mines
-
Health3 days ago
WHO warns lack of mental health services in Afghanistan is alarming