Acting FM Muttaqi attends 51st OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Turkey
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on Saturday in Turkey, according to a statement by Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Foreign Ministry.
In addition to delivering his address in the session, Muttaqi is scheduled to hold bilateral and regional discussions with foreign ministers of various countries on the sidelines of the OIC meeting, Takal added.
Upon the arrival, Muttaqi met with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the OIC meeting, Takal stated.
In this meeting, bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan were discussed in various areas, particularly regional connectivity, the Trans-Afghan railway project and bilateral trade, he added.
According to Takal, Muttaqi also met with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani and both sides described the relations between Afghanistan and Syria as “historic and important.” They expressed satisfaction that both nations have achieved independence, security, and stability after years of war.
Muttaqi and Al-Shaibani also expressed hope that the governments of Afghanistan and Syria would be able to overcome existing challenges and make use of the opportunities ahead, Takal said.
Deputy PM Baradar approves 57 standards and testing procedures in fuel sector
The fourth extraordinary meeting of the High Council for Standards, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, was held in Kabul on Saturday and approved six standards and 51 testing procedures in the fuel sector, the Deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
The statement added that these standards pertain to diesel, petrol, liquefied gas, and stabilized condensate gas, and their approval is considered an important step toward enhancing the quality of petroleum products.
The statement stated that this extraordinary meeting was held by order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.
Quoting the leader of the Islamic Emirate regarding the meeting, Abdul Ghani Baradar said: “The National Standards Authority and the Committee for Preventing Low-Quality Fuel shall jointly develop a new standard for imported fuel within ten working days and submit it to us.”
Baradar added that the Islamic Emirate has taken significant and effective steps to control the import of low-quality fuel with the aim of ensuring economic stability in the country and protecting the health of citizens.
According to Baradar, these efforts not only contribute to improving the quality of the domestic market but also help build consumer trust.
He emphasized the value of standards and quality, stating that standards and quality are fundamental pillars for achieving economic stability and a self-reliant Afghanistan.
He clarified that standardization is not only a guarantee of quality in industry, trade, agriculture, and production, but also a vital necessity for increasing exports, protecting consumer rights, and accessing global markets.
According to Baradar, IEA has sought, through the High Council of Standards, to develop consistent national policies on standards and to establish a coordinated, transparent, and credible system that all sectors of the country can benefit from.
He added that the Standards Implementation Committee has been advised to properly enforce the standards and testing procedures approved by the High Council of Standards.
Baradar also noted that the private sector has been urged to seriously adhere to the standards and criteria approved by the High Council of Standards in their production and imports, and to share performance reports with the Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister’s Office.
Islamic Emirate rejects UN report, claims Afghanistan more secure than ever
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected a recently published quarterly report by the United Nations, calling it “inaccurate” and “propagandistic,” and asserting that the country is enjoying its highest levels of security in recent history.
According to the report, the UN documented 2,299 incidents related to safety and security across Afghanistan between February 1 and April 30—a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 175 theft cases were reported during this time, showing a 7% rise from the previous year.
In a statement released Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said the UN report paints a distorted picture of the situation in Afghanistan and is based on misinformation aimed at generating unnecessary concern about the country’s internal conditions.
“The security situation in Afghanistan is presently more stable than at any time in recent history, and the population is living in peace,” the statement read.
Mujahid criticized what he described as a recurring trend among international organizations, including the UN, to present a misleading image of Afghanistan, downplaying progress made under the current government and exaggerating isolated incidents to sow fear.
He also objected to the classification of routine criminal activity as security-related incidents in the UN’s reporting, stating that such crimes occur at significantly higher rates in other countries.
As evidence of national stability, the spokesperson pointed to the recent Eid al-Adha holidays, during which over two million Afghans reportedly traveled domestically—an indicator, he said, of public confidence in the country’s peace and security.
Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional security and Afghanistan
Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Gurbanov, and Paola Pampaloni, Director for Asia at the European External Action Service, discussed regional security concerns and the situation in Afghanistan, as they met for Human Rights Dialogue.
Turkmenistan highlighted its policy grounded in neutrality, respect for neighboring countries, and non-interference in domestic affairs. The country reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives focused on fostering peace and long-term development in Afghanistan, including delivering humanitarian assistance and backing peace efforts, The Caspian Post reported.
Key emphasis was placed on significant infrastructure projects, such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan railway and the development of new energy and transportation routes.
Both sides underscored the value of continued open political dialogue and expressed willingness to deepen collaboration on shared priorities.
