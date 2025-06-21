Acting FM Muttaqi attends 51st OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Turkey

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on Saturday in Turkey, according to a statement by Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Foreign Ministry.

In addition to delivering his address in the session, Muttaqi is scheduled to hold bilateral and regional discussions with foreign ministers of various countries on the sidelines of the OIC meeting, Takal added.

Upon the arrival, Muttaqi met with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the OIC meeting, Takal stated.

In this meeting, bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan were discussed in various areas, particularly regional connectivity, the Trans-Afghan railway project and bilateral trade, he added.

According to Takal, Muttaqi also met with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani and both sides described the relations between Afghanistan and Syria as “historic and important.” They expressed satisfaction that both nations have achieved independence, security, and stability after years of war.

Muttaqi and Al-Shaibani also expressed hope that the governments of Afghanistan and Syria would be able to overcome existing challenges and make use of the opportunities ahead, Takal said.